51 Cool Things On Amazon No One Will Know Are Cheap AF

There are few things as satisfying as getting a good deal on a great product. In fact, sometimes, it feels too good to be true, especially since Amazon is chock full of cool items at affordable prices, from ingenious kitchen gadgets to unique pieces of room decor. Plus, they look so good, no one will ever guess they’re actually super cheap.

First up: If you’re planning a movie night, you can whip up some popcorn for your friends using this microwave-safe kettle that puffs up kernels without the need for oil or butter. And don’t forget the wine — this unique attachment allows you to drink your rosé or pinot directly from the bottle, which is almost guaranteed to make your friends laugh. After the movie, you can take your get-together to the patio, where you can hang by the glow of these twinkly LED fairy lights.

You’ll also find plenty of accessories that will instantly elevate your outfit at a budget-friendly price. Try on a set of minimalist gold stacking rings, or embrace your inner Audrey Hepburn with these retro-inspired cat eye sunglasses. And if you’re planning on hitting the beach anytime soon, you should check out this inexpensive pair of stylish sarong wraps. So whether you’re looking to upgrade your living room, maximize the storage space in your closet, or add a chic touch to your wardrobe, you’ve come to the right place. Below, I’ve rounded up some awesome Amazon products that are surprisingly cost-effective.

1 Some Twinkly String Lights That Cheer Up Any Space Twinkle Star LED Fairy String Lights Amazon $10 See On Amazon These delicate fairy string lights look good anywhere you put them, whether it be a bedroom, dorm room, or patio. The tiny LED bulbs are attached with a series of three flexible copper wires for easy wrapping, and you can even place them in a mason jar for an instant lantern. They come with a remote control that allows you to switch between eight different lighting modes. Available sizes: 33 feet, 66 feet

2 This Wall-Mounted Phone Holder That’s Waterproof XDMY Wall-Mounted Waterproof Phone Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon Never worry about accidentally getting your phone wet in the bathroom or kitchen again. This wall-mounted phone holder keeps your smart device safe from water, while a transparent front window allows you to view videos, take phone calls, and read recipes. You can still use your phone’s touch screen through the window, giving you complete access wherever you are — even in the shower.

3 These LED Lights That Have Motion Sensors URPOWER Motion-Sensor Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These battery-powered light strips have a strong adhesive backing that allows you to stick them anywhere you need a bit of extra visibility. The bright LED lights have motion sensors that only activate when you get within 10 feet, automatically shutting off after 20 seconds. Place them in your closet, by your bed, under your cabinet, or anywhere else you frequent at night.

4 This Compact Tool For Car-Related Emergencies Super-Cute Auto Escape Tool Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you ever find yourself trapped inside your car, you’ll need an emergency tool that will help you escape. This hammer is made from carbide steel, which is strong enough to shatter car windows, and the built-in steel blade can help you cut your way out of a seatbelt. The included strap attaches to your car visor, so you’ll always have it on hand (just in case).

5 A Pair Of Ultra-Comfy Bike Shorts Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Shorts Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made with a stretchy cotton-spandex blend, these jersey bike shorts are so comfortable, you might never want to take them off. They feature an elastic mid-rise waistband and a hemline that hits your mid-thigh. The thick fabric remains opaque as you run or stretch, but the spandex material still provides room to move. Wear them to the gym, the yoga studio, or simply while hanging out at home. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: black, charcoal gray

6 A Car Humidifier For More Pleasant Commutes EconoLED Car Humidifier Amazon $15 See On Amazon Plugging into your car’s electrical jack, this tiny humidifier provides a relaxing environment inside your vehicle. It also works as an essential oil diffuser, so you can enjoy aromatherapeutic benefits on your morning commute. Just fill it up with water, add a few drops of your favorite fragrance, and place it in your car’s outlet.

7 The Bluetooth Speaker You Can Use In The Shower INSMY Waterproof Bluetooth Shower Speaker Amazon $21 See On Amazon Here’s a waterproof Bluetooth speaker that lets you bring your tunes with you in the shower. The durable device can play up to 12 hours of music on a single charge, and comes in colors like lavender, black, and mint. The suction cup mounts it to the wall, but you can also use the clip to attach it to your backpack when you go camping. Available colors: 6

8 A Sleek Passport & Vaccine Card Holder Ciana Leather Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep your passport — and COVID-19 vaccination record — on hand with this simple faux leather card case. Embossed on the front with classic lettering, the thin passport holder keeps your important documents secure while traveling. It fits perfectly in your carry-on bag, purse, or back pocket, and it’s available in several different colors, including black, green, burgundy, and navy. Available colors: 12

9 This Mini UV Lamp For DIY Gel Manicures BRIGHTINWD Mini UV Nail Lamp Amazon $13 See On Amazon Gel nail polish looks great and lasts a long time, but we don’t always have time (or funds) to hop into a salon for a manicure. Luckily, with this mini UV nail lamp, you can cure your own gel nail polish at home. Just apply a thin layer of gel polish, and place your nails under the lamp for the amount of time specified on the bottle. DIY gel manicures have never been so easy.

10 This Transparent Tote You Can Bring To Sports Games BAGAIL Stadium-Approved Clear Tote Bag Amazon $12 See On Amazon This clear tote bag is stadium security-approved, so you can bring it to any sporting event, but it’s also great for music festivals, airports, and the beach. It has removable shoulder-length straps, a zipper closure, and a front pocket for easy access to items like your phone and keys. This bag comes in a handful of trim colors, like royal blue, hot pink, and gray.

11 This Flameless Candle Lighter That’s Rechargeable LEUEK Rechargeable Arc Lighter Amazon $10 See On Amazon Using flameless arc technology, this lighter works without fuel or butane. Just charge up the device with a USB cable, and watch it light up your candle like magic. The long, flexible neck gives you full control, and it even works in windy conditions. You can use the lighter up to 600 times before it needs to be recharged. Available colors: 4

12 This 2-In-1 Whisk With Multiple Uses Joseph Joseph Twist Whisk Amazon $8 See On Amazon Get two whisks in one with this kitchen utensil that twists to flatten and expand. By turning the handle, you can transform this tool into a balloon whisk for whipping, or a flat whisk for blending. The silicone-coated wires are heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe, and in its flattened position, the whisk can be compactly stored in a kitchen drawer.

13 A Pair Of Waterproof Phone Pouches JOTO Universal Waterproof Phone Pouches (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Perfect for kayaking, fishing, and other water activities, these waterproof phone pouches keep your electronic devices from getting wet. Made of thick PVC material, each pouch has a transparent screen on the front and a lanyard clip on top. You still access the touch screen through the pouch, allowing you to take pictures and check emails. The cases are compatible with most phones up to 7 inches long and 4 inches wide. Available colors and styles: 7

14 The Portable Door Lock For Extra Security Anywhere GXSMGS Portable Door Lock Amazon $8 See On Amazon Give your hotel room, dorm room, or office an added layer of security with this portable door lock that can be quickly installed in seconds. Made of heavy-duty steel, the lock snugly fits in the narrow gap between the door and the doorframe, blocking access to anyone outside — even if they have a key. It’s small enough to fit in your purse or pocket, so you can bring it with you wherever you go.

15 These Chic Rings That Are Stackable FAXHION Gold Knuckle Rings (Set of 7) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Add a chic, minimalist touch to any outfit by piling on these metallic stackable rings. Made from high-quality alloy materials, these rings have a golden sheen, and you can wear all seven at once, or pick just a couple to accent your look. If gold isn’t your thing, there’s also a silver option to pick from. Available finishes: gold, silver

16 A Pineapple Slicing Tool That’s Easy To Use Zulay Kitchen Pineapple Corer and Slicer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Don’t feel intimidated by your pineapple’s prickly skin — this kitchen tool will help you slice your tropical treat in no time. The stainless steel device removes the pineapple’s thick core and slices the fruit into ready-to-eat rings just by twisting. The easy-grip handle gives you full control, and with a little practice, you’ll be coring and slicing like a total pro. Available colors: 13

17 A Desktop Vacuum For Mini Messes ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $12 See On Amazon Clean up dust, lunch crumbs, pet hair, and other small messes with this tiny vacuum cleaner that sits on your desk. The handheld device runs on batteries, with a powerful motor that sucks up dirt from the crevices on your countertop. A full battery will power the vacuum for up to 2.5 hours of use before needing to be replaced. When the chamber is full, you can easily open the unit and dump out the contents. Available colors: 4

18 The Shower Scrubber For Hard-To-Reach Places Homedam Silicone Back Scrubber Amazon $7 See On Amazon When washing your body in the shower, it can be tough to scrub those hard-to-reach areas, like your back, but this double-sided silicone scrubber makes it easy, and it even has handles on either end. A suction cup hook allows you to hang the scrubber right in your shower, and the kit also includes a facial scrubber and a small tool for exfoliating the skin behind your ears.

19 This Tissue Box Cover With Built-In Storage iDesign Cade Facial Tissue Cover Amazon $10 See On Amazon Fit this sleek black cover over any square box of tissues, then place it on your desk or coffee table for a contemporary look. This unique cover dispenses tissues from the front rather than the top, and the extra space can be used as a storage tray for jewelry, watches, and other small items.

20 These Handbag Hangers That Rotate LIONWEI LIONWELI Rotating Handbag Hangers (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Save space in your closet with these storage hooks that provide the perfect place to hang your handbags. They rotate 360 degrees, so you can easily access your purses or other accessories. Each hook can accommodate two handbags of any size, so this set can store up to eight purses total. Available colors: 4

21 This Fluffy Rug Made From Faux Fur Noahas Luxury Fluffy Bedroom Rug Amazon $16 See On Amazon Add a soft touch to your bedroom, living room, or nursery with this faux sheepskin rug. The high-pile fabric is incredibly fluffy, and adds a classic, cozy vibe to your space. Choose a natural shade like white, gray, or black, or go with a more unconventional hue such as pink, lavender, or blue. Available sizes: 7

Available colors: 7

22 These Sliding Drawers That Fit Under Your Desk JuguHoovi Under-Desk Drawers (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon With strong adhesive backing, these slim drawers attach to the underside of your desk, where they add extra, hidden storage. Perfect for small office supplies, chargers, and stationery, they can be attached to any smooth wood or metal surface.

23 This Travel Makeup Case That Doubles As A Stand MONSTINA Makeup Brush Holder Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made of durable nylon, this elegant makeup brush holder keeps your cosmetic tools safe when you’re on the go. A mesh panel on the top half allows you to see the contents inside, while a zipper closure around the edge holds everything securely inside. The case can be placed upright on your makeup table, and the sides can be folded down for easy access to your brushes. Available colors: 4

24 A Microwavable Popcorn Kettle That Works Sans Oil Ecolution Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper Amazon $13 See On Amazon With this microwavable popper, you can quickly whip up a batch of popcorn — no oil needed. Just pour your kernels inside the vessel, place the silicone lid on top, and heat for three minutes. The heat-resistant handle stays cool throughout the heating process, and the lid has small holes that allow butter to melt through while the popcorn is popping.

25 This Jewelry Organizer That Rotates Sooyee Rotating Jewelry Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Put your jewelry on display with this minimalist jewelry rack that rotates 360 degrees. With four tiers, this organizer can hold 78 pairs of earrings, and it also has 160 grooves for hanging necklaces, bracelets, and rings. With a streamlined, compact design, this holder looks great on your dresser, desk, or bathroom counter.

26 These Vacation-Ready Beach Sarongs Chuangdi Beach Sarongs (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made of soft, cooling chiffon, these sarongs make for perfect swimsuit coverups at the beach or pool, and they can be tied to create a top covering or a skirt — it’s up to you. You get two different colors in a pack, so you can switch up your look; choose from neutrals like black and gray, as well as bold shades like pink, blue, and green. Available color combos: 17

27 A Luggage Scale You Can Take Anywhere Etekcity Portable Luggage Scale Amazon $11 See On Amazon Easily measure the weight of your luggage while traveling with this portable scale that hooks onto your suitcase or satchel. By knowing how heavy your luggage is, you can avoid weight fees at the airport and save time waiting in line, but you can also use it to weigh produce, packages, or even a small pet — the uses are endless.

28 These Retro-Inspired Cat Eye Sunglasses FEISEDY Cat Eye Sunglasses Amazon $13 See On Amazon Add a retro flair to your outfit with these groovy cat eye glasses with durable acetate frames. Perfect for your ‘60s-inspired ensemble, these glasses have an angular square shape with winged edges. They’re not just for fashion, either — the lenses offer full UV protection. They come in several colors, including emerald green, black, and red. Available colors: 9

29 This 3-Pack Of Tiny Facial Razors Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Dermaplaning Tools (3-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Safely remove fine facial hair, shape eyebrows, and exfoliate your skin with these mini razors from Schick. The versatile tools have tiny blades with micro-guards that protect your skin from cuts and nicks, and an attachable brow tool snaps on top for easy shaping. They’re small enough to fit in your purse, so you can bring them anywhere for a quick touch-up.

30 A 50-Pack Of Face Masks In 4 Color Options SfAVEreak Face Masks (50-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re spending time indoors or in a large crowd, having some disposable face masks on hand is a great idea. With three layers of filtered protection, these masks keep germs out while also allowing for easy breathability. This affordable pack of 50 masks will last you a long time, and you can choose from four colors: black, lavender, pink, and blue.

31 The Easy Way To Make Your Jewelry Sparkle Connoisseurs Precious Jewelry Cleaner Amazon $5 See On Amazon Get your rings, earrings, and bracelets looking like new with this jewelry cleaner that works on most metals and precious stones. Just place a single piece of jewelry in the cleaning tray, dip it into the cleaning solution for 30 seconds, and scrub off any remaining residue with the included brush. The ammonia-free formula is gentle and won’t harm delicate materials.

32 Some Spiral Hair Ties That Protect Your Hair Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties (8-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Protect your hair from breakage by swapping out your regular hair ties for these spiral ones. Made of smooth plastic, the ties keep your hair fastened in place without causing creases or kinks. They’re great for creating messy buns and loose ponytails, and when not in use, you can wear one around your wrist as a bracelet. Available colors and styles: 5

33 This Double-Sided Tape For Quick Clothing Fixes Fearless Tape Double-Sided Tape for Clothing Amazon $10 See On Amazon Hide bra straps, fix sagging hemlines, and seal gaps with this double-sided clothing tape that works in a pinch. Just peel the backing off the self-adhesive strip, and place it directly onto your garment. The other side sticks to your skin, without causing irritation. At the end of the night, the tape conveniently peels off without damaging your clothes.

34 The Shoe Repair Gel With A Cult Following Shoe Goo Repair Adhesive Amazon $6 See On Amazon When it comes to repairing shoes, no glue does it better than Shoe Goo. It works on rubber, canvas, leather, and vinyl, and you can use it to patch up small holes, mend soles, and fix heels in just a few minutes. Over 18,000 customers have given this product a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, because when it comes down to it, this stuff works.

35 These Travel Bottles That Let You Bring Your Favorite Toiletries Dot&Dot Leakproof Travel Bottles (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon With a unique leakproof design, these travel-sized bottles are perfect for packing your favorite toiletries, including shampoo, lotion, and sunscreen. The silicone bottles are flexible and squeezable, with easily accessible flip caps on one end. Each TSA-approved container holds 3 ounces of liquid, and the set comes with a transparent zip-up pouch to keep the bottles together while going through airport security. Available colors and styles: 7

36 The Magical Spray That Stretches Too-Tight Shoes FootMatters Professional Boot & Shoe Stretch Spray Amazon $9 See On Amazon If your shoes feel just a bit too tight for comfort, there’s hope for them yet. This shoe-stretching spray conditions a variety of materials, like leather, canvas, and suede, allowing them to stretch to a comfortable fit. Simply spray the shoes you want to loosen, put on a pair of thick socks, and walk around to expand the material. The liquid goes on clear and won’t cause discoloration.

37 A Set Of Reusable Mini Perfume Atomizers Skogfe Refillable Perfume Atomizers (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Take your favorite perfume wherever you travel with these refillable perfume atomizers. Just fill them up with your go-to scent, pack them in your travel case, and you’re ready to fly. Each one holds up to 70 milliliters of liquid, or around 70 sprays of perfume. When they’re empty, you can rinse and use them again.

38 A Fluffy Blending Brush With A Carrying Case Daubigny Kabuki Makeup Brush With Case Amazon $6 See On Amazon This Kabuki makeup brush has thousands of soft bristles for effortlessly blending foundation and face powder, and unlike smaller brushes, it won’t leave streaks behind. With a unique hexagon-shaped handle, the brush is easy to grip, and it comes with a compact carrying case to protect the bristles in between uses.

39 This Kit For DIY Beauty Masks Fenshine Face Mask Mixing Bowl Set (10 Pieces) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Treat yourself and some pals to an at-home spa day with this face mask mixing set that comes complete with measuring spoons, a bowl, brushes, and an applicator sponge. The 10-piece set has everything you need to formulate your own face masks — all you have to supply are the ingredients. Whether you’re working with clay powder or fresh fruit, this kit will help you mix your mask to perfection.

40 A 6-Pack Of Adorable Flower-Shaped Hair Clips PureZoneA Jaw Clips (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Colorful and whimsical, these flower-shaped jaw clips are a wonderfully unique hair accessory. Made of sturdy acrylic, they clamp your hair securely in place, so you can use them to create a messy bun, or to secure a half-up, half-down hairstyle. They’re kind of like the flower clips you wore as a kid, but so much more fun.

41 The Cool Neon Sign Shaped Like Cherries Cisteen Store Cherry Neon Sign Amazon $12 See On Amazon This eye-catching neon wall decoration adds a unique, retro touch to any bedroom or living room. Shaped like a pair of bright red cherries, the LED art piece can easily be mounted to your wall. Plug it into your wall with a USB cord, or go wireless with the included battery pack. “Super bright and very cute,” one reviewer wrote. “I use it every night for my nightlight and I’ve gotten tons of compliments!”

42 A Sunglasses Organizer That Hangs On The Wall KGMCARE Sunglasses Organizer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Made from soft felt, this sunglasses organizer hangs on your closet or on your door, so you can keep your collection in one place while keeping lenses safe from scratches. There are 25 different slots for keeping your shades in place, and the cord at the top of the holder can be placed on a closet rod, nail, or hanger — somewhere preferably eye-level. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 5

43 An Alarm Clock That Doubles As A Mirror WulaWindy Digital Alarm Clock Amazon $16 See On Amazon Sleek and modern, this digital alarm clock has a large face with a bold LED display. The reflective surface doubles as a mirror, and the two USB charging ports let you power up your smart devices overnight. Plus, a dimmer function allows you to adjust the brightness, so you can get a restful night of sleep.

44 The Scrubbing Mitt That Exfoliates Your Skin Modu Korean Exfoliating Scrub Mitt Amazon $10 See On Amazon Remove dead skin cells in the shower with this exfoliating washcloth that fits over your hand like an oven mitt. Made from a viscose rayon material, the towel gently scrubs and cleanses your wet skin, and after just one use, you’ll notice an immediate increase in your skin’s softness.

45 A Standing Pen Holder Shaped Like Boba Tea ANGOOBABY Standing Pen Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your pens and office supplies organized with this super cute standing holder that’s shaped like a cup of boba tea. The holder is length-adjustable, so you can expand it to carry larger items, and the zipper closure on the top holds everything safely inside. Once you reach your desk, you can set it up vertically for easy access to writing utensils Available colors: 4

46 The Glass That Attaches To A Wine Bottle Guzzle Buddy Ultimate Wine Glass Amazon $18 See On Amazon Elevate your wine-drinking experience with this unique wine bottle attachment that serves as a glass, decanter, and stopper. The Guzzle Buddy pops into most beer and wine bottles, allowing you to skip the pouring and get straight to enjoying your beverage. Liquid is aerated as soon as it passes through the device, so you’ll enjoy deliciously oxygenated wine with every sip. Available colors and styles: 8

47 These Terrariums That Mount To A Wall Mkono Hanging Glass Terrariums (Set of 2) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Add some green to your space in the most unique way with this set of two hanging terrariums. Perfect for hydroponic plants or faux succulents, they’re made from break-resistant borosilicate glass, and come with two hooks that make it easy to mount them to the wall.

48 A Set Of Replacement Buttons For Your Jeans Henxing Replacement Jean Buttons (12-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Replace missing buttons on your jeans quickly and easily with these metal tacks that snap right onto your denim pants. The removable buttons are made of strong, rust-proof metal with a brushed finish that blends into any pair of denim. Just cut a small hole into your pants, place the tack through the opening, and clip the end piece over the sharp point — that’s all there is to it. Available colors: 6

49 Some Lemon-Scented Hand & Face Wipes Hand Pop Wipes (24-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Feel fresh and clean clean all day long with these lemon-scented towelette wipes. The individually-wrapped towelettes “pop” up out of their containers with a simple push. Great for travel, picnics, and camping, these wipes are alcohol-free and hypoallergenic. They’re safe for both your hands and your face, and their light scent will keep you feeling energized.

50 A Clever Hanger For Washing Your Socks SockDock Sock Laundry Tools (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re constantly searching for stray socks, it’s worth investing in this ingenious tool that keeps your socks in pairs. It’s safe for the washing machine and dryer, so your socks will stay together on laundry day. Just clip the socks onto the tool when you take them off at night, then throw them in the wash when it’s full. It can also be used to hold underwear, bras, and even face masks. Available colors: 5