44 Surprisingly Cheap Things On Amazon That Bougie People LOVE

There's a certain art to being bougie. The number one rule is to spend the least amount of money possible — but only on stuff that looks like it cost at least three times the price. You have to know exactly what stores to shop at, and you have to know exactly what you're looking for (trust me, it's harder than it sounds). But if you lean in close, I'll let you in on a little secret: There are tons of surprisingly cheap products available on Amazon that bougie people love.

Now, when I say "cheap," I don't mean flimsy or worthless — I'm talking about those bargain finds that make your friends say "Hey, where'd you get that?" For example, I've included a Himalayan salt block in here you can use while cooking. Just get it hot on the stove or grill, then cook your favorite meat on top to give it a salty infusion. Or, if your cat is as bougie as you are, there's even a water fountain here for pets — yes, dogs included.

No matter whether you're shopping for yourself or a four-legged pal, there are tons of brilliant products on Amazon that are practically made for bougie people — and considering the low prices, what's not to love?

1 This Container That Helps Keeps Makeup Sponges Clean BEZOX Makeup Sponge Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether it’s on your vanity or in your suitcase, this container is an easy way to keep your makeup sponges clean. It’s made from food-grade silicone that’s durable as well as odor-free, and the ventilation strips at the top allow your sponge to dry after you’ve washed it.

2 A Knife Block Designed To Fit All Types Of Kitchen Utensils Hiware Stainless Steel Universal Knife Block Amazon $17 See On Amazon With its timeless stainless steel exterior, this knife block is designed to look great no matter how you’ve decorated your kitchen. The rods on the inside adjust to fit knives of all shapes and sizes, and it’s large enough that it can hold up to 12 knives. In the event it gets dirty, just pop off the bottom for easy cleaning.

3 The Travel Blanket That Zips Up Into A Soft Pillowcase BlueHills Soft Travel Blanket Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon With this travel blanket, you’ve got options: Keep it zipped up in the plush travel bag and use it as a pillow, or unfold it for a quick nap while you jet. There’s also a carabiner clip on one corner so that you can easily attach it to your carry-on. Choose from 12 colors, including beige, teal, red, blue, and more.

4 A Beach Blanket That’s Lightweight And Water-Resistant Arrow Exclusive Outdoor Beach Blanket Amazon $19 See On Amazon Just lay this beach blanket down the next time you’re looking for a place to sit outside, and the water-resistant polyester material will keep you dry no matter how wet the ground is. Once you’re ready to leave, fold it up into the convenient drawstring travel pouch. And if you’re worried about such lightweight material staying put, don’t worry — each order also comes with ground stakes to keep everything in place.

5 These Refillable Perfume Spritzers Made From High-Quality Aluminum Skogfe Portable Mini Refillable Perfume Bottle Amazon $9 See On Amazon Instead of taking your entire bottle of perfume with you, just pour some of it into one of these refillable travel spritzers. Each one is made from high-quality aluminum, and the glass perfume reservoir on the inside is large enough to hold more than 70 sprays.

6 The Satin Pillowcases That Come With An Eye Mask & Lavender Spray Revive Beauty, Sweet Serenity Deluxe Sleep Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon Smooth satin creates less friction against your hair than cotton, which means these pillowcases can help reduce unwanted frizz in your hair. They’re also super breathable so that you don’t have to worry about getting too hot at night, and each order comes with a matching eye mask and lavender spray. Choose from three colors: white, gray, or light pink.

7 These Sand Coasters Designed For The Beach AOMAIS Beach Vacation Accessories (5 Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Tired of getting sand in your drink while you’re at the beach? Then it might be time to grab this set of sand coasters. They’re large enough for cans, bottles, or even smartphones you want to keep away from the sand, and they stack inside of each other so that they don’t take up too much space in your bag.

8 A Handheld Fan With Flexible Tripod Legs COMLIFE Portable Handheld Fan Amazon $22 See On Amazon No matter whether you’re biking or sitting at your desk, this personal fan can help you stay cool. The tripod legs are flexible enough that you can wrap them around handlebars, or even adjust them to balance on uneven surfaces. The battery is rechargeable via USB, and the wind speed is adjustable up to four levels.

9 These Sunglasses That Are Stylish & Affordable SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon You don’t need to spend a ton of money for a stylish pair of sunglasses, as these ones are available in more than 15 colors for just $15. While the lenses aren’t polarized, they’re still designed to block 100% of UVB and UVA rays. Plus, the frames are lightweight so that they won’t leave your ears feeling sore.

10 A Toilet Bowl Brush That’s Slim And Compact mDesign Compact Freestanding Toilet Bowl Brush A,azpm $10 See On Amazon Most toilet bowl brushes are cumbersome and bulky — but not this one. The bristles remain hidden until you’re ready to scrub, and the slim profile makes it perfect for narrow, cramped spaces. It’s made from shatter-resistant plastic that’s BPA-free. Choose from six colors, including cream, navy, silver, and more.

11 The Facial Mister That Helps Hydrate Parched Skin UrChoice Nano Facial Mister Amazon $13 See On Amazon If your complexion could use a little hydration in the middle of the day, just use this facial mister. It produces ultra-fine water droplets that won't smudge your makeup, and the large water tank can provide up to 10 minutes of mist.

12 A Cosmetics Container That's TSA-Approved Kleem Organics Empty Airless Cosmetic Container Amazon $10 See On Amazon Creams, serums, lotions, foundation — you name it, this cosmetics container can keep it safe until you need it. The inside is completely leakproof and airless to help prevent bacterial growth, and it's even TSA-approved so that you can take it with you in a carry-on bag.

13 This Travel Makeup Mirror That Provides Strong Magnification WOBANE LED Travel Makeup Mirror Amazon $10 See On Amazon Can't seem to get that eyeliner straight? Make sure you've got this makeup mirror on hand. It provides one- and 10-times magnification so that you can see precisely what you're doing, and the LED lights help you see no matter how dark your surroundings are.

14 A Lightweight Stick Vacuum That Converts To A Handheld Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Amazon $30 See On Amazon Use it as a stick vacuum in your kitchen, or convert this vacuum to a handheld for small messes around the house. It only weighs 4 pounds so that it's easy to transport, and the power cable is extra-long, eliminating the need to constantly change plugs.

15 The Tools That Let You Open Doors Without Touching Handles Forno Anti Touch Door Opener Tool (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Trying to keep your hands extra-clean? Then be sure to grab these convenient touch-free tools. They're great for pressing elevator buttons as well as opening doors, and the hanging loop on the end makes it easy to loop them onto your key rings.

16 A Tiny Vacuum For Tiny Messes ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $12 See On Amazon Your desktop, keyboard, coffee table — you name a spot, and this miniature vacuum can suck up any crumbs or dust on it. You only need to insert two AA batteries, and it'll be able to run for up to 2.5 hours. The suction is adjustable up to two levels, and it's completely cordless.

17 These Velvet-Coated Hangers Designed For Tank Tops & Intimates Velvety Covered Closet Organizer (2-Piece) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only can each of these hangers hold up to eight garments, but they're also coated in soft velvet to help keep your delicate items protected. "My tank tops are easy to see and easy to find now that I don't have to dig my drawers," one reviewer wrote. "I put more than one on a few because I more tops than slots and it works fine."

18 A Wireless Charger Made From Durable Aluminum TOZO Wireless Charger Amazon $13 See On Amazon You won't have to worry about this sleek wireless charger cracking, as it's made from durable aviation aluminum. The LED indicator lights let you know when your device is fully charged, and it's designed to work with most phones.

19 The Backlit Makeup Mirror That's Travel-Friendly HOCOSY Makeup Mirror with Lights Amazon $9 See On Amazon Looking for a portable backlit makeup mirror that's larger than a compact? This one features a collapsible stand, and it's easily recharged via USB. The dimmer switch lets you adjust how bright it is, and it's small enough to fit in nearly any conventional backpack.

20 A Table Lamp With 4 Built-In USB Charging Ports mixigoo Table Lamp Touch Night Light Amazon $25 See On Amazon With four USB charging ports built into the back, this table lamp is perfect for your office desk, or even for a bedroom nightstand. The brightness is adjustable up to four levels, and there are 13 different LED colors to choose from.

21 The Alarm Clock With A Chic Faux Wood Exterior JALL Digital Wooden Alarm Clock Amazon $23 See On Amazon With three different alarm settings you can program to suit your schedule, this sleek alarm clock is a fashionable upgrade to the cheap-looking plastic versions of yesteryear. You can also adjust the face's brightness up to three levels, and it even tells you the temperature in the room.

22 A Glasses Case For The Sun Visor In Your Car Dualshine Sun Visor Glasses Case Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Don't let your sunglasses get lost in your car — just keep them in this case. It clips to your sun visor so that you'll always know where it is, and there's even a built-in card slot where you can stash parking receipts, cards, and more.

23 The Handbag Holder Designed For Your Car Car Cache - Handbag Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon Leaving your bag on the floor of your car is an easy way to get it dirty, so why not grab this handbag holder? It keeps your bags, purses, and more suspended between the front seats, and it also works great as a dog barrier. The best part? There are zero tools required for installation.

24 These Gorgeous Hooks That Suspend Your Bags To Keep Them Clean Cheliz Purse Hook (Set of 3) Amazon $14 See On Amazon The next time you're dining out, make sure to use one of these hooks to keep your bag suspended off the ground. They each boast a rubber base that's non-slip to help keep it firmly in place, and these ones are designed to resemble marble. However, you can choose from tons of colors and patterns including crystals, flowers, cacti, and more.

25 The Cold Brew Coffee Maker Made With Borosilicate Glass Primula Pace Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Amazon $18 See On Amazon Since it's made with heat-resistant borosilicate glass, you shouldn't have to worry about this cold brew coffee maker cracking if you pour hot liquid into it. The reusable fine mesh inside prevents grounds from leaking into your beverage as the cold brew settles, and it's so versatile that you can also use it to brew tea.

26 A Himalayan Salt Block To Use While Cooking IndusClassic Himalayan Salt Block Amazon $13 See On Amazon Just put this salt block on your grill or stove, and it'll add a delicious hint of salt to any meat you cook on top of it. Made with real Himalayan salt, it's naturally antimicrobial and even works great as a chic serving block.

27 The Charcuterie Platter That Comes With Serving Knives Casafield Bamboo Cheese Cutting Board & Knife Gift Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Looking for an all-in-one charcuterie board? This one comes with four stainless steel serving knives that all stash away neatly in its hidden drawer. It's made from organic bamboo, and the deep outer rim is a stylish touch.

28 A Soap Dispenser That Replaces The Bottles In Your Shower Better Living Products 3-Chamber Soap and Dispenser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Tired of seeing all those bottles sitting on your tub? Just consolidate them into this soap dispenser. Each order comes with waterproof adhesive, so that there's no drilling necessary for installation — and it's so versatile that you can mount it into corners as well as flat walls.

29 The Collapsible Water Bottle That's Spill-Proof Vapur Eclipse Flexible Water Bottle Amazon $12 See On Amazon With a spill-proof rubber stopper at the spout, you won't have to worry about this water bottle leaking while you're on the go. When empty, it folds up so that it takes up hardly any space in your bag, and it's also completely BPA-free as well as freezable.

30 A Travel Bag That Keeps Your Shoes Separate In Your Suitcase Mossio Shoe Bag Amazon $13 See On Amazon Large enough for up to three pairs of shoes, this travel bag is an easy way to keep dirty soles separate from your clean clothes. There are three layers inside so that your kicks are also kept clean from each other, and it also works great as a regular packing cube.

31 These Scissors That Take The Work Out Of Chopping Herbs Jenaluca Herb Scissors Amazon $16 See On Amazon Garlic, basil, mint, parsley — you name it, these herb scissors can take the work out of chopping it up. The five blades are made from stainless steel that's resistant to rust, and each order comes with a protective blade case for storage.

32 A Gap Filler That Adds Storage To Your Center Console Mookis Car Seat Gap Filler Amazon $24 See On Amazon Just slide this organizer between the front seats of your car, and you'll instantly add two USB charging ports and two large pockets to hold your belongings. The best part? It's made from high-quality PU leather that looks good no matter the interior.

33 The Portable Laundry Hamper That Rolls With You ZERO JET LAG Rolling Slim Laundry Hamper Amazon $18 See On Amazon You don't need to carry an overflowing bag of laundry to the washer when you have this hamper, as the wheels on the bottom make it easy to slide along with you. It's made from durable oxford fabric, and the drawstring mesh cover prevents anything from falling out.

34 A Frying Pan With A Non-Stick Granite Coating Carote 10" Non-stick Frying Pan Amazon $34 See On Amazon Unlike Teflon pans, this granite-coated one is completely non-stick as well as PFOA-free. The interior is made from cast aluminum to help your food heat evenly, and the faux wood handle is oven-safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

35 The Bamboo Utensil Organizer That Expands To Fit Drawers Pipishell Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made from eco-friendly bamboo, this utensil organizer expands to fit your drawers to help you maximize your storage space. There are eight compartments when fully expanded, and it also works great for storing crafts, office supplies, and more.

36 A Set Of Stackable Jewelry Trays Coated In Velvet Mebbay Stackable Velvet Jewelry Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon Able to hold everything from earrings to bracelets, these stackable jewelry trays are a space-efficient alternative to bulky chests. Each one is coated with high-quality velvet so as not to scratch your valuables, and you have the choice of three colors: grey, black, or white.

37 The Ring Light That Illuminates Your Selfies Auxiwa Clip on Selfie Ring Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon Clip this ring light onto your phone, and it'll illuminate your selfies with a subtle glow. It's conveniently rechargeable via USB, and the clamp features a soft pad so that it won't scratch your phone. You can even clamp it onto your laptop for video calls.

38 These Vacuum Pump Stoppers To Help Keep Opened Wine Fresh Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump Amazon $12 See On Amazon Just insert the stopper, then give it a few presses with this vacuum pump to remove all the air. Each order comes with one pump and two stoppers, and they're able to keep all types of red and white wines fresh for up to one full week.

39 A Mounted Organizer For Mail, Keys, And More mDesign Wall Mount Mail Organizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Not only does mounting hardware come included with each order, but this hallway organizer is so versatile that it can hold everything from magazines to keys. It's made from shatter-resistant plastic that's BPA-free, and you have the choice of five colors: white, light pink, cream, stone, or black.

40 A Toothbrush Holder That Keeps Bristles Protected Maiile Wikor Toothbrush Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon You never know what's floating around the air in your bathroom, so why not keep your toothbrush bristles protected with this holder? It easily mounts to your walls using the included adhesive pad, and each order also comes with an automatic toothpaste dispenser to help minimize waste.

41 An Electric Jar Opener That Does The Work For You Besmon Electric Jar Opener Amazon $22 See On Amazon Tired of struggling to open jars? Just grab this automatic jar opener. It's designed to work with a variety of jars, and the built-in magnet helps ensure that it stays put. To work, all it needs are two AA batteries (which aren't included).

42 This LED Night Light With A Built-In Dusk-To-Dawn Sensor MAZ-TEK Plug-in Led Night Auto Dusk to to Dawn Sensor Amazon $13 See On Amazon You won't have to go around turning these night lights off when the sun comes up, as they're made with dusk-to-dawn sensors that turn them off when the room is bright. They're made with energy-efficient LED bulbs, and each one has a lifespan of up to 50,000 hours.