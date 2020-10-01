The great consolation prize of summer coming to (what always feels like) a sudden end is the countless limited-edition offerings from your favourite food chains. And those who pick up their cup of joe from Costa can rejoice because new autumn menu has been announced and it's like a hug from the inside.

It's sugar and spice and all things nice over at one of the UK's most beloved coffee chains, who're keen to chaperone us into the chillier months in style.

Following the success of 2019's autumn menu, Costa are focusing on deep, spicy flavours. Their famous ginger bread latte is back. It's a classic mix of creamy milk, their signature blend of coffee, a twist of gingerbread syrup, and a super cute mini gingerbread man on top. If you're feeling extra fancy you can go for a swirl of whipped cream on top. (Don't worry plant-based folk, I hear you, and you're able to get non-dairy milk like coconut, almond, or oat.)

If the thought of that much milk in coffee isn't your vibe, but you still want a little spice, they've got a cinnamon spiced cappuccino too. This time round it's their classic cappuccino with a blend of aromatic winter spices (nutmeg, cinnamon, star anise) throughout and on top as well.

Costa

Any child of the '80s knows the true excitement of a Black Forest Gateaux and you can have your own tasty trip down memory lane with the limited-edition Black Forest Hot Chocolate. It's a super rich and creamy hot chocolate with lashings of cream on top, tasty cherry sauce, and chocolate curls sprinkled on top.

However, this year's crowd pleaser IMO is sure to be the Irish Velvet Cream Latte, which is flavoured with (sadly non alcoholic) Irish Cream with a swirl of cream on top.

Costa's autumn range is available from today (Oct. 1) and throughout the autumn months.