There’s a funny, lighthearted couples’ trend going viral on TikTok that’s catching boyfriends around the world off guard — and in a subtle way, it’s even checking in on the status of their relationships.

With over 100 million posts on the app, it’s possible to scroll through the “current boyfriend” trend for hours, simply because the reactions are so priceless. The prank goes like this: The girlfriend will start the video by talking to the camera and saying something like, “Hey guys, I’m here with my current boyfriend,” before she casually continues on as if it’s no big deal. Of course, the boyfriend thinks he’s just in a normal video and doesn’t know he’s being pranked.

Typically, the guy will react with pure shock when he’s referred to as the “current” boyfriend, seeing as it implies there will one day be another. It’s giving “This is my first husband” vibes, in the best way. Of course, the “current boyfriend” prank can be used in all sorts of relationship dynamics, and you can easily trick your significant other by saying “current partner” instead.

On the app, Love Island star @leah.kateb tried the prank on her boyfriend Miguel. She expertly set up her video as if it were an everyday fit check, but after Leah referred to Miguel as her current boyfriend, it didn’t get very far. “Haha, two seconds,” he said, as if asking for a moment of privacy to sort it all out. Their reactions were both priceless, and they’re a perfect example of the trend.

The Current Boyfriend Trend Is A Sneaky Relationship Test

The main point of this prank is to get a funny reaction, and many do. On May 20, creator @anniqaaaaa said, “Hi guys, I’m here with my current boyfriend, Colin,” and within half a second he was cracking up. “That’s crazy,” he said, as he leaned toward the camera. “Chat, what the heck?”

“What? You’re my current boyfriend,” she said. “Which means she’s going to shortly move onto the next one,” he quipped, before adding, “I’m joking. I’m joking.” After the two giggled for a while, she admitted it was just a TikTok trend. “Wait, so you got me? That is actually very funny.”

In her comments, one person wrote, “His reaction qualifies him for forever boyfriend.” Another said, “He handled it better than every other boyfriend on this app. Green flags all around!” while someone else said, “I hope you laugh like this all day every day. You two are so cute.”

In another viral video, creator @achendricks set up the prank as she was sitting in a cafe with her boyfriend, @samuellwilliamson, whom she’s been dating for six years. As she says, “current boyfriend,” he raises his eyebrows in shock, before realizing he’s seen this trend before. “Cut the cameras,” he said. “I couldn’t even say that with a straight face,” she added.

The prank shows many couples immediately laughing at the absurdity of referring to each other as a “current” partner, while other times the boyfriend seems genuinely sad. You can see their smile melt off their face as it dawns on them, and it’s why many of the women immediately stop and say, “It’s a prank! It’s a prank!”

In a way, it’s sweet that their partners clock the wording immediately, and even sweeter that it often leads to a conversation about how devoted they are to each other.

Other times, eagle-eyed commenters think the partner’s reaction hints at a future proposal. On May 19, creator @brynnemarieeee tried the prank on her boyfriend, and he immediately said, “Try again. What did you just say?”

The two go back and forth for a while as he jokingly looks around the room for the other potential boyfriend, all the while @brynnemarieeee is doubling down and acting like it’s normal to call someone a current partner. He then very sassily claims to be her last boyfriend. In the comments, one person said, “Bro, he's hinting that proposal is coming without hinting at it,” and it got over 16,000 likes.

The “current boyfriend” trend is good for a quick laugh, especially if you play it off perfectly cool and casual, like the creators above. The real art is to pretend like you aren’t saying anything out of the ordinary, so the reality dawns on them as they register what you said. It’s comedy gold, and when a boyfriend takes the joke like a champ, it makes it even funnier.