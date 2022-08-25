Once you’ve finally soft launched, hard-launched, or full-on DTR’ed your relationship on Instagram, posting with your significant other can still feel a bit daunting. Maybe you’re unsure how much PDA is too much PDA for the grid, you feel nervous about oversharing your private life, or you just can’t find the right way to capture someone who means so much to you.

Of course, sharing a pic of your special someone with an affectionate caption on Instagram can be a sweet way to share your relationship with loved ones. It can also be a gesture of admiration for your significant other, especially if their love language is words of affirmation. But curating the perfect couple post can feel like first date jitters all over again.

Whether you’re preparing to post a hard-launch of your Hinge-crush-turned-partner or an appreciation post for your long distance love, here are some cute Instagram caption ideas for your next couple post — whether you’re more private or all for getting mushy on the grid.

1. Hard launch for my soft spot

After a few soft launches, it’s time to go hard launch or go home. Why not double down on your big announcement of your partner on the grid with some extra affection in the caption?

2. Swipe left for the one I swiped right on

Perfect for announcing that your dating app match has been upgraded to significant other. Save a pic of them for the end of your next photo dump for the perfect soft launch.

3. Double tap if you want to double date with us

It’s playful, it’s fun, and it just might get some old friends reaching out in your DMs for a cute couple outing.

4. Keep scrolling if you hate love

So, this one’s a bit aggressive, but if you’re looking to cut the nerves of posting your significant other by adding some humor, this punch line is sure to get some laughs.

5. Bestie vibes only

Perfect for a friends-to-lovers arc, or if you’re just looking to confuse your followers with an “IYKYK” caption.

6. The pics I take of them versus the pics they take of me…

If your significant other is perfect in every way except for their photography skills, this is the perfect caption for a side by side slideshow of the amazing shots you take of them versus the not-so-great pics they take of you.

7. Photo dump of my fav

If you’re posting a photo dump of your partner, let your pictures speak for themselves with this short and sweet caption.