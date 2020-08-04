In this August 4 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Although we're coming off the buzz from yesterday's Aquarius full moon, today keeps the energy going as fiery Mars in Aries is the star of the show. With the Moon in Aquarius teaming up with Mars and Mars squaring off with expansive Jupiter in Capricorn in the early morning, the day gets off to a running start. However, as Aquarius can be an excitable sign and Mars in Aries is associated with passion and anger, today's cosmic weather could have some of us feeling edgy and argumentative, or just plain restless. The best way to harness this energy is to channel it into projects or activities that call for some extra energy or determination.

Luckily, the heat cools off a bit in the later part of the day as the friendly Aquarius Moon teams up with love planet Venus in sociable Gemini. Under this Moon-Venus combo, it's the perfect time to catch up with friends, chill out with a good book or podcast, or head out for some fresh air. By late tonight the Moon slips into dreamy Pisces, helping us to decompress from the day and get the rest and relaxation we need. Meanwhile, communicative Mercury leaves tenderhearted Cancer and enters bold and creative Leo. With Mercury in Leo, creative projects and entertainment can be therapeutic.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You've got a lot of energy to burn today, making it necessary that you do something constructive with it. Still, you don't need to take everything on. Call on friends for help. A creative project can help you unwind.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could feel a strange combination of wired and tired today, which means you'll need to prioritize your time and focus on what's really important. Think hard about what you want now, you just might get it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might need to be mindful of trying to force things to happen when it comes to something you want. Know that what's meant for you won't pass you by. Let things unfold organically. Opportunity is coming.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might not see eye to eye with your supervisor or someone in a position of authority today. Before you lose your cool, try keep your next move under wraps. A green light or opportunity is on the way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You have some big plans that you want to see through, but you'll need to be careful of starting things you can't finish or taking on too much. Seek out help or guidance from others. Be intentional with your decisions.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you've been holding onto some deep-seated feelings, today encourages you to purge. You could do it by way of a creative outlet, tossing out things you don't need, or talking to a trusted person. Work is a bright spot.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could have some serious friction with a family member or roommate today. Though before things become explosive, it might be good to step away and clear your head. Nourish yourself. Talk to a friend.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be extra busy today and feel like you're not sure if you're coming or going. Take a moment to ground yourself and find your center. Make time for a little fun. You'll be busy again soon enough.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have the urge to make an impulse buy today, but you may need to be more practical. If in need of some entertainment, reach out to friends. Networking could bring results, too. Meanwhile, find sanctuary.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Someone close to you could get under your skin today or some uncomfortable feelings could come to the surface. Don't try to solider through. Prioritize your well-being. Talking or writing out your feelings could be therapeutic.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're in a good mood today, but be mindful of letting others derail you or suck you into an unnecessary argument or drama. Focus on the things that you enjoy instead. Seek out folks that uplift you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of letting your worst fears get to you when it comes to envisioning something you want. You can have it if you recognize that you're worthy of it. Too, be prepared to put in the work. Trust yourself more.