All Zodiac Signs Can Expect The Unexpected Under August's Full Moon

With summer at its peak and Leo season 2020 in full effect, the Sun is definitely taking center stage lately. But on Monday, August 3, the August 2020 full moon will be rising in the skies and grabbing all the cosmic attention, because it's lighting up our social lives and delivering us some cosmic twists and turns, too. Expect the unexpected — because every zodiac sign will feel the freedom-seeking lunar energy in a unique way, and you'll want to know how the August 2020 full moon will affect you.

August's full moon takes place in visionary Aquarius, the zodiac's fixed air sign. Aquarius energy is focused on the collective, so it's all about our roles within friendships, social groups, and our communities at large. Under this full moon's energy, we have to consider the well-being of our communities as a whole, whether that's the cooperative efforts of your team at work, the power dynamics between you and your roommates, or the balance of trust within your squad of besties. We're likely to experience an emotional climax in relation to these parts of our lives under this full moon — so you might already feel some energy (or even tension) building up in any social groups you're part of. This luminary will offer us some clarity and perspective, and we'll be able to keep the collective good in mind as we make decisions about how to move forward.

This lunation has some challenging planetary aspects coming along with it, too — specifically in the form of a standoff between the full moon and the wild child planet Uranus, which brings unexpected emotional changes and a huge craving for freedom. We're in for some unpredictable emotional shifts, and we'll be torn between our need for freedom and our responsibilities to others — so it'll be important to be both adaptable and sensible.

Here's the scoop on how the August 2020 full moon will affect each zodiac sign so you have a heads-up on what's to come.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're a natural-born leader, Aries, and everyone knows it — but this full moon is going to challenge you to step back and share the torch with those around you. While you may feel like you've got a solid grip on your current goals and general place in the world, this luminary's energy will open your eyes to the need to ask others for help. Don't think of this as giving away your power to others, but rather as enhancing it through the power of the collective.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Try to go with the flow at work, Taurus, as the full moon could bring out some tension between you and your colleagues or highlight issues that have been lurking beneath the surface. Try to focus on what's best for the group dynamic — and keep your eyes and ears peeled for potential opportunities to take on something new or get some recognition for your work.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you've been wishing for a fresh burst of inspiration to get your mental juices flowing, this full moon is answering your prayers, Gemini! With this luminary in a fellow air sign, you'll be feeling as curious about the world and hungry for knowledge as ever. Don't be surprised if you end up signing up for an online class or wind up on the phone with friends for hours discussing some far-out topic of interest.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you've felt some tension within your most intimate relationships lately, the answer may lie in a need for more vulnerability. As as sensitive water sign, you've got some seriously deep feelings, Cancer — and you tend to keep those feelings on lock out of fear of getting hurt. The energy of this full moon is asking you to open up to the people you're closest to, as that could be exactly what you need to feel free.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're grappling with the desire to feel totally untethered and independent, while also balancing the one-on-one relationships that are important to you. The full moon in opposition to your sign highlights your need for freedom in partnerships, Leo — but have you ever considered that maybe your partner craves the same freedom? You might be in for some emotional surprises, so lean into open communication that allows you to express your feelings while keeping an open heart to your partner's, too.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Virgos love a good routine, but this full moon's erratic energy might be throwing a wrench in your schedule and throwing off your self-care game. It'll be hard to focus on your usual needs and rituals, as you're pulled toward other causes that could benefit from your wisdom and gentle advice. Find a balance by offering up your services while still taking care of yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

This is an auspicious time to stay open to fresh, fun opportunities, Libra! With the full moon in a fellow social air sign's territory, you'll be feeling lighthearted and ready to connect with others — whether that's by swiping right on a few cuties to put some virtual date nights on your calendar or simply by prioritizing fun activities with friends. Focus on what brings you happiness, but don't be overly attached to the way things are — circumstances always change, but you can trust that the shifts will be for the best in the long run.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

No one has a perfect relationship with their roommates or family members, but you might feel particularly bogged down by your share of this drama under Monday's full moon. If there's some passive aggressive tension between the people you live with or your close family, expect for it to take center stage — and be ready to deal with it and make some compromises. Emotional turmoil within such an intimate sphere is tough for everyone, so try to make a happy resolution your goal.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Lean into your wit, adaptability, and communication skills under this luminary, Sagittarius — as you might find yourself in the middle of gossip or misunderstandings. Stay grounded and present in your truth, and don't get caught up in the allure of dramatic social games. By simply being communicative and honest, you'll be able to diffuse any drama with ease.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Keep an eye on your finances this weekend, Capricorn. You might find yourself needing to spend a bit of cash or dole out a small loan to help someone you care about — or you may simply find that you're in a financial position to boost a cause that could really use some support and feel compelled to do so. Whether your cash flow shifts a little by choice or by circumstance, think through your decisions and be open minded. Remember that money comes and goes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Happy full moon in your sign, Aquarius! You're all about the collective good, but right now is actually a good time to focus on yourself. With your ruling planet Uranus forming a square aspect with this close-to-home luminary, you can expect to feel its unpredictable, freedom-loving energy on an ultra-personal level. You might feel compelled to totally change your look or overall vibe. Embrace the changes!

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're in full dreamland mode under this full moon, Pisces. You'll feel lost in a fantasy this weekend, but keep your third eye open and your spiritual antennae's perked — because the universe may be whispering some secrets in your ear and offering you an opportunity to feel even more deeply connected to the energy all around you. Not all change has to happen in the physical plane. Embrace your spiritual water-sign power and think about ways to use it as a tool to help others.