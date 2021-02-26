Here's Your Horoscope For Today: February 26, 2021

In this daily horoscope for February 26, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The day may start off a little bumpy as the fun-loving Leo moon faces off with hardworking Mars in Taurus in the early morning. As a result, we could find ourselves feeling more irritable than usual. The best way to channel the energy is into anything that requires a creative or determined approach — both Leo and Taurus are creative signs that never give up until they hit their goal.

By midday, the moon moves to hardworking and detail-oriented Virgo. As we gear up for tomorrow's Full Moon in Virgo, we're encouraged to slow down and only focus on what's most important. This might mean taking some things off our schedule or to-do lists, while giving attention to more pressing projects or concerns. With the Virgo moon opposing Venus in dreamy Pisces by the late afternoon, we're encouraged to align our head with our heart. This means honoring what our heart wants, then taking the necessary and dedicated steps to get there.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

In order to get what you want, patience is called for now. You're encouraged to stick to the basics and focus only on what's important as you work toward your dream. Easy does it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You've been working so hard, but today encourages you to take some time to relax and focus on your joy. If in a social mood, give your attention to the people you value most.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

When it comes to your professional life, you're encouraged to live by your values. Doing so will help you avoid signing up for things that your heart isn't really in. Trust your gut.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of comparing yourself to others today as you're called to honor your gifts. If in need of some extra encouragement, call on a friend or sibling but keep the faith in yourself, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be ready to make a dramatic change within your professional life. If so, it's time to strategize how you're going to do it. Your happiness is your most important investment.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you've been feeling stressed or anxious, today encourages you to ramp up the self-care and take time to get grounded in your body. Too, allow other people to spoil you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be a feeling worn out today, making it necessary to pull back from the spotlight. Make time to rest and reflect, as it'll help to restore your energy. Take care of you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be craving some attention or praise today, but it might not show up in the way you want, or it might not even show up at all. That said, look for ways to bask in your own glow for now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Sometimes getting things worth having means that you have to wait for them. Keep this in mind today, as you're encouraged to take your time and stay focused. Your work will pay off.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If a business contract or romantic connection is coming to an end, don't fret. There are new doors being opened to you. Get into the habit of expecting the best outcomes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Someone could push your buttons today. As a result, you may need to pull back a bit and protect your energy. You don't have to give people access to you just because they want it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It be hard to get a grip on the day, as it might seem like there's too much going on at once. If so, be kind to yourself and ask for the support or help that you need. Help will come.