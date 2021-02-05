Here's Your Horoscope For Today: February 5, 2021

In this daily horoscope for Feb. 5, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

After swimming in the depths of Scorpio, the moon moves to happy-go-lucky Sagittarius in the early afternoon. With the moon in this enthusiastic sign, we're encouraged to seek out things that inspire us and lift our spirits. Though with the moon in Sagittarius meeting up with love planet Venus in friendly Aquarius by late tonight, we're encouraged to share the goodwill with others, too.

Since the moon in Sagittarius will also be teaming up with supportive Saturn in Aquarius late this evening, it's a great time for lending a hand or connecting with people who make us feel comfortable to be ourselves. Of course, as Saturn in Aquarius pushes us to get past our fear of change, this Moon-Saturn pairing pushes us to find friends in others who might be different from our norm.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you're in need of a pick-me-up, your friends can come through for you now, so connect with them. On the flip side, how can you keep the good energy flowing? Be generous.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you've been job hunting, a promising offer could come through for you today. If you're happy where you are, there could be a bonus or raise coming. Your hard work is paying off.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's all about who you know as the right person could come along with an opportunity for you in hand. Meanwhile, don't be shy in sharing your wisdom with others. You never know who's listening.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could be a good time to organize your space or toss things that are no longer useful or valuable to you. If debt has been an issue, you can find a viable solution to clear it up.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Love and romance are in the air today, and it's possible that you could meet someone who possesses staying power. If already attached, you could be ready to deepen the connection.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're encouraged to turn inward today and nourish yourself emotionally. That said, in what ways do you need to make your well-being more of a priority? Ask your family for support.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your creative ideas are on the mark today, so be confident in your gifts. Meanwhile, when it comes to a love-related matter, you do best when you speak or act from the heart.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you've been looking to move or purchase a home, you could get the funds or the green light you need to make it happen. Meanwhile, when you stick your your values, you succeed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You've got just the right amount of charm and wit to get what you want today, so don't talk yourself out of asking for it. On another note, let your friends show up for you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might not have a lot of energy today, which is a good sign that you should be extra selective about what you take on. In terms of your money, an unexpected gift could come through.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Believe it or not, you have friends that care about you, so try not to downplay or turn away their support today. On a different note, how can you show a friend you love them?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your goals and career are the focus today and as such, you're encouraged to trust your intuition when it comes to decision making. Things are coming together even if you can't yet see it.