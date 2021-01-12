Here's Your Horoscope For Today: January 12, 2021

In this Jan. 12 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We could be in for some shocks and surprises today with chatty Mercury in excitable Aquarius facing off with unexpected Uranus in Taurus in the a.m. Too, it could be hard to concentrate with news and information coming in a breakneck speed. As a result, we may want to lean into the grounded energy of Capricorn, especially as tomorrow's new moon in Capricorn approaches, to help us stay calm and focused. On a positive note, this Mercury-Uranus mashup can be used for anything that requires an innovative approach or quick wit.

By the late afternoon, love planet Venus squares off with wounded Chiron in Aries, which could bring up feelings of neglect or being unappreciated. The best way to handle this cosmic combo is by practicing a mixture of self-appreciation, as well as an appreciation for others. If we're to do the work that we're each being called to do at this time, we'll need to build ourselves and each other up.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

If others are offering up information or advice, try not to let your ego get in the way. Know that being an effective leader is also about knowing how to be a part of the team. Take a different approach.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20).

It could be difficult to follow the lead of someone in authority (like a parent or a supervisor). Though you're being pushed to follow your truth rather than following the lead, especially for the greater good.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You could end up being quite opinionated today, but some things might be better off kept to yourself. In what ways can you make an impact from behind the scenes? Stay low and build.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It could be hard to feel like you belong today, particularly when it comes to the way you think. While you should challenge others to think differently, try to find refuge with those that support you as well.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It could feel like you're not getting the support or encouragement you need today when it comes to important decision-making. But as long as you're dutiful and diligent in your process, you can succeed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It could be hard to keep up with all of the things either being tossed your way or the things you're tossing yourself into. If that's the case, it's better to take things nice and easy. Make pleasure a priority.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A romantic exchange or encounter could take you by surprise. Though before you jump headfirst into anything (or break anything off), take time to sit with your feelings. What do you really want?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might not be seeing eye to eye with a family member or roommate. Instead of feeding the tension, it's a great time to work on your powers of negotiation. Friends could come to the rescue.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It could be easy to get sucked up into the news cycle and distracted by everything going on around you. As such, your best bet is to stay focused on what's truly important today. Meanwhile, be the innovator that you are.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might be at odds today between what you want and what you need, though there's a way for you to marry the two. Start by focusing on the healthiest form of self-investment and work from there.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be feeling restless or agitated today, which could trigger unnecessary arguments or drama. Try and focus on ways you can soothe and calm yourself. Not everything you see has to be your problem.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You could be dealing with some worry or anxiety today that may make it hard to focus. Don't push yourself through it. Instead, how can you channel the energy into a creative outlet? Look to friends for help.