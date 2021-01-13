Here's Your Horoscope For Today: January 13, 2021

In this Jan. 13 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Today marks a time for the ambitious start of a new chapter inspired by today's new moon in enterprising Capricorn (12 a.m. EST). As this new moon is also conjoined to powerful and transformative Pluto, we're pushed to confront our deepest fears and step fully into our power. Doing so will enable us to build something new for the future. Though with planets in stubborn Taurus squaring off with planets in innovative Aquarius over the course of the day, we could feel some staunch resistance in heading toward this new direction. As a result, it could hamper our progress.

However, with the moon moving to Aquarius mid-morning, the focus turns to change and the need for moral support from our friends and community in being able to see the changes through. Luckily, love planet Venus, which is still in Capricorn, teams up with Uranus in Taurus, helping us find the support needed to start something anew. On the flip side, since Capricorn is a traditionalist, having Venus here could also feed the resistance to change too. The best way to channel this energy is to be open to change while keeping up the stamina and excitement to follow through with it.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You're called to lay important groundwork for the career or the life that you want to build. What makes this opportunity unique is that you're being called to take a unique approach or direction. Rise to the challenge.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20).

There's no denying it — you're being pushed way outside of your comfort zone. Though trust that this push is helping you to become a more self-assured version of yourself. How can you best live your truth?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

There's a new financial story beginning for you and that story could very well end with you getting what you want. However, you're being asked to be crystal clear on what that is. You might surprise yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A new partnership or relationship is on the horizon, bringing you a major opportunity or upgrade to your life. Yes, you could certainly have it all now. Just make sure the connection is worth your energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It might be hard to play nice with others today, but be mindful of alienating the folks that want to see you win. In what ways do you need to be more open to feedback or support? Humility is a strength.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You're in need of emotional nourishment, so make sure you engage in activities that feed both your body and your soul. As such, you'll need to make yourself and your pleasure a priority.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your focus is on home and family now, especially as you could be looking to create one, either for yourself or with a partner. Either way, know that the home you seek is first and foremost within yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your words and ideas pack a punch now. As such, how can you best channel that power? Not everything can be your battle to fight, nor should it. Think quality, not quantity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your earning power can increase now if you take the time to improve your skills. That said, don't minimize what you do know. You're just taking what you have and making it better. That's called growth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be mindful of underestimating yourself or being too fearful of what others might think as you can achieve some big things now. Believe in your power and your worth. When you do, others will believe in it too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

If you're going to do all the things you've set out to do this year, you're going to have to invest in yourself as much as you invest in others. How? By focusing on your emotional and spiritual well-being.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It takes a village, Pisces. You're reminded of this when it comes to pursuing the goals you have for the future. It's time to build yourself a team. Help will come if you ask for it. You are loved.