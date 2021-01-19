Here's Your Horoscope For Today: January 19, 2021

In this daily horoscope for Jan. 19, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's a high energy day with the confident sun leaving grounded and practical Capricorn for unconventional and excitement-driven Aquarius. With Aquarius season kicking off late this afternoon, the spotlight turns to innovation and breaking away from the status quo, as well as a focus on friendship and community. While the sun is in Aquarius, we're encouraged to honor the things that make us unique, while also honoring the differences in others.

Meanwhile, the moon remains in assertive and enthusiastic Aries, putting us in the mood to boldly go in a new direction or to stand up for the things we believe in. However, as Aries is a sign that can be a little more self-focused than team-focused, we're encouraged to lean into the friendliness of Aquarius in dealing with others. With the moon in Aries meeting up with chatty Mercury in Aquarius in the early afternoon, we might be moved to ask: Who are the folks that will help us in progressing forward? How can we exemplify humanity at its best? Well, one thing's for sure — diversity paired with inclusivity helps a community thrive.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might find that giving back to others feels good, as you're called to support your friends or community in any way you can. Feeling like the odd duck out lately? Time to find your people.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your goals and career are the focus today, and it's possible you could receive the spotlight or a leg up for work you've done. Don't be shy in sharing your expertise. Trust yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You've got some big dreams you want to bring to life. Now's the time to enlist the help of the people around you to help you get your vision off the ground. You are an inspiration.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you've been job hunting, you could receive some promising news or a promising lead today. If dealing with a financial difficulty, there's a chance you can find a workaround.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The focus is on partnerships today, and you could be offered the chance to collaborate or partner up with someone for a promising opportunity. If so, say yes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may have lots on your plate, but instead of piling things on, this is a good day for purging things from your to-do list. Cleaning up your office or mental space could be good for you, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Love and romance are heating up for you, and it's possible that you could meet someone with serious potential. If dating, a heart-to-heart talk could lead to a deeper connection.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you've been feeling out of sorts or a bit all over the place, today pushes you to take time to get centered and get organized. How can you best take care of your well-being? Family could help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your brain is buzzing today, which could lead to some brilliant ideas or solutions. Let your creativity shine through in whatever you do. In love, an online connection could take off.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's all about the money, honey, and there's a good chance you could get the cash you've been seeking. An investment in a home-related purchase or project could work out.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're the cosmic darling of the moment and as such, you should feel your energy and confidence returning. That said, shine your light bright as your authenticity wins the crowd.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling more introverted and introspective than usual and that's OK. The time out you take isn't just good for rest but good for your creativity, too. Something genius is brewing.