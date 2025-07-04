Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, July 4

Venus and liberating Uranus strengthen their alignment, setting an exciting and surprising tone to your Independence Day festivities. A change of heart or sudden redirection could disrupt your plans. However, doing the unexpected and exploring your true desires could bring great pleasure.

The moon is now moving through mysterious Scorpio. By midday, it challenges underworld Pluto, pressuring you to release your frustrations or the hidden suspicions that intensify your emotional reactions. Shortly after, Venus enters playful and flirtatious Gemini to help you lighten the mood. Connect with people without judgment.

When the moon links up with abundant Jupiter this evening, you may feel more positive and prepared to heal and grow. However, the energy turns introspective as Neptune, the planet of illusions, stations retrograde in independent Aries. Bravely confront any lies you’ve told yourself and remember that honesty leads to wisdom and freedom.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Keep conversations curious, open, and lighthearted. Your charm and genuine interest may attract the attention of an admirer, or your wit could turn an uncomfortable conversation into something people can laugh about later.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Watch out for impulsive spending, Taurus. Avoid purchasing something you already have by going through your belongings first. If you need to declutter or could use some extra funds, donate or sell items you no longer use.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Put yourself out there, Gemini. Your authenticity, youthful energy, and playful style will leave a lasting impression. You may be a hot topic of conversation long after you’ve left the room, leaving people eager to get to know you better.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Today brings a social and outgoing vibe, and yet, your social battery may run out by mid-afternoon. If you’re craving solitude, don’t be afraid to excuse yourself from the crowd. Reset and return when you’re full of energy.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) In group settings, you’ll stand out like a shining star. Use this opportunity to network and diversify your circle. Get to know new and unconventional people who appreciate mentally stimulating conversation.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) You could make an important connection that boosts your reputation or helps you take your career to the next level. But people will respond to charm today, not a rehearsed elevator pitch. Share why you’re passionate about your ideas and ambitions.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Tell others what you’ve learned lately, whether through podcasts, documentaries, trips, or conversations. Someone could point you in the direction of your next adventure.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) A powerful bond may form when you reassure someone that it’s OK to be flawed and human. Make a difficult or uncomfortable conversation more approachable, and you’ll find that people open up with ease.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) There’s always room for negotiation and compromise. Share your honest thoughts and feelings with a partner and get clear on what you want. If you aren’t in a relationship, showing curiosity about someone could lead to a chance connection.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Cast your responsibilities and to-do list from your mind. Shift your focus toward relationships, health, fitness, and finding fulfillment on a daily basis.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Express yourself freely and live in the moment, Aquarius. Positive energy is coming your way to boost your creativity and fun. Explore your interests and romantic encounters without pressure or expectation.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Your home could be a social hub for fun gatherings and memorable conversations. Make all people feel welcome. If you aren’t hosting family and friends, refresh your living space by rotating the furniture or putting vibrant flowers on display.

