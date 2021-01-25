Here's Your Horoscope For Today: January 25, 2021

In this daily horoscope for Jan. 25, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

With Aquarius season in full swing, we might find ourselves craving community now more than ever. The moon is moving to tenderhearted Cancer in the afternoon, so that craving might be hard to ignore today. As such, we're encouraged to connect with friends and loved ones, especially as the day kicks off with the sun in friendly Aquarius teaming up with wounded Chiron in Aries. Together, this cosmic combo suggests that community and camaraderie can have a healing or therapeutic effect on us.

When the moon leaves chatty Gemini and moves to Cancer, we might be feeling more nostalgic or moody than usual, forcing us to slow down and take some time to nourish ourselves emotionally. Since Cancer and Aquarius are signs that enjoy helping others, today also gives us a nudge to do something kind for those around us, both on and offline.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Check in with a friend today. It could be the soothing balm you both need right now. The same applies to family as well. Even independent people like you need community.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

With your goals and career taking up a big chunk of your energy now, this is a good time to invest in training or picking up new skills. It will give you the confidence boost you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You've got your eye on the future, but a financial matter could be taking some of the wind out of your sails. If so, practicing gratitude for what you do have could shift the vibe.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It might be hard to hide what you're feeling today even if you might want to. Don't shy away. Being vulnerable and expressing what you feel can bring the change you're seeking.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might feel pulled between wanting to be alone and wanting to show up for others today. In what ways can you lend a helping hand while still honoring your needs? Compromise.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You're thinking ahead and prepping for what's to come and what you want to achieve. Taking the slow-and-steady route gets you the furthest now as does asking for help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You could be receiving some sort of recognition today for your work. Although it feels good to get the attention, give yourself some praise, too. Bask in your own light.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your sense of optimism returns, making it a great time to spread the good vibes or generosity you're feeling. By sharing love you want to see in the world, you are a reflection of that love.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You like to keep things light and cheery, but today you can actually bond with people better when you speak from the heart, even if it's a bit broody or uncomfortable. Speak truth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might be moved to help someone or share what you have with others. Just make sure you're doing it from the heart and not to prove your worthiness. Let yourself be loved as you are.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You've got so much going on now that it might feel impossible to slow down, but you need to. Focus on doing things in small bites rather than all at once. Your body needs some care.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It's time for some fun, Pisces, especially if you've been feeling anxious or lonely. Seek out the people and things that bring you joy and make you laugh. You'll feel much better.