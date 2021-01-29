Here's Your Horoscope For Today: January 29, 2021

In this daily horoscope for Jan. 29, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The energy in the air is still fairly high today, especially coming off of yesterday's full moon in Leo, where the moon remains until early tomorrow morning. By the evening, the vibe gets a bit intense as the Moon in Leo opposes chatty Mercury in excitable Aquarius. Under this kind of cosmic combo, we could feel argumentative. We could also feel conflicted between being considerate of others and doing our own thing. The best way to handle this Moon-Mercury combo is to let people know what we're feeling while listening to what others have to say.

This is also the kind of planetary weather that could have us feeling impulsive. The best way to use this cosmic energy is to tap into the generosity of the Leo Moon and use it and our talents to help others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might feel conflicted in wanting to connect with friends and wanting time to yourself. No need to go overboard. A check-in call or a text to a friend can make a big impact, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You could feel pulled between tackling your goals and getting in quality time with yourself or with family. Take a step back and focus on what's important. Everything else can wait.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might have lots of opinions today, but the need to be right could end up being more trouble than it's worth. How can you have more productive or enjoyable conversations with others?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A financial matter could have you feeling stressed today. It's possible you could find a solution by taking an investigative approach and asking the right questions.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Someone could be doing a lot to ruffle your mane or get under your skin today. Know that you have a choice in the matter. You don't have to engage. Seek out constructive conversations.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might feel a mixture of being wired and tired today. Focus on things that you enjoy or whatever will reap you the most rewards for your efforts. Some things can wait.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A romantic interest could be behaving in a way that could have you concerned about your future with them. Try not to take anything personally. A conversation can clear things up.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A home- or family-related issue could distract you from your goals or something you've been working toward. You may need to clear the air with someone in order to move on.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You may be moved to connect with as many people as you can today, but you could easily get overwhelmed or frustrated as a result. As such, go for quality over quantity for now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You may be fiercely conserving your resources, but can you stand to spend a little money on something that contributes to your well-being? Do something kind for yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It could be hard to drown out the noise today when it comes to the input or suggestions of others on your life. Remember, you are the authority on you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You could be feeling some restless or nervous energy today that could affect the way you're feeling physically. Channeling the energy into something productive can help.