Here's Your Horoscope For Today: March 10, 2021

In this daily horoscope for March 10, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The day is brimming with positivity and potential thanks to the team of planets meeting up in innovative Aquarius and the confident sun joining forces with visionary Neptune in Pisces. Under this cosmic combo, we might find ourselves full of ideas, inspiration, and creativity. With the moon in community-focused Aquarius teaming up with expansive Jupiter and chatty Mercury, it’s the perfect day for getting those ideas or creative projects out into the world.

The sun and Neptune in Pisces will be on hand later this evening, encouraging us to share our creative talents, especially in the name of helping or inspiring others. Today’s cosmic weather is in favor of spreading goodwill and kindness. We’ll just have to be mindful of being too self-sacrificing or effacing. For those of us who could use hope or tenderness, this Sun-Neptune combo encourages us to seek out things that fill our heart to the brim.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Trust your intuition today as it’s spot on, particularly with a goal you’re working toward or a breakthrough idea. If dealing with any doubt or anxiety, talking to trusted friends can help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Whatever you’ve been envisioning for your future, there’s a good chance that the path to getting there will be revealed to you today. Follow through as success lies ahead.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Opportunity or recognition could come knocking today. Though be mindful of downplaying your achievements or your skills. Be confident.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You’re being encouraged to follow your true calling now. However, doing so may mean facing some important fears. Everything you need to succeed is already within you — trust that.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A promising offer, agreement, or collaboration could be on the table. Before you agree to anything, make sure you do your due diligence. Be clear on what you want so you can get it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might be moved to help someone today. While kindness can go a long way, take care that you’re not overextending yourself or taking on more than what’s fair. Use your discernment.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Today reminds you to focus solely on the things you can control, like your own joy and well-being. Allow some things to work themselves out. With work, your creativity stands out.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You could be enamored with someone romantically now. Though you may need to be honest with yourself (and them) about what you want. You might be surprised in how quickly you get it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might have a lot of opinions now, but some may be best kept to yourself. If you do need to share your thoughts, consider how you can do it with compassion. Let your heart lead.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Today provides you the chance to improve your finances either by way of new income or the realization that you’re worthy and deserving of more. Embracing your genius is the way forward.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Speak all the wonderful things you want to achieve and create into existence, as there's a strong likelihood they’ll happen. Your star continues to rise, and today is a reminder to believe in your power.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

While you may not be exactly raring to go today, see this moment as a good time to regroup and recharge your batteries. If you must make sacrifices going forward, do it for your own benefit.