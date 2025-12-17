December’s New Moon Is Drama-Free For These 2 Zodiac Signs

2025 is coming to an end, but December’s still got some cosmic magic in store. The new moon rising on Dec. 19 kicks off the year’s last lunar cycle — the cycle that’ll carry everyone into 2026 — so it’s a meaningful moment for reflecting on how your beliefs have shifted over time. In fact, it may even allow you to tap into some new perspectives that’ll help you continue evolving in the future. Leveling up and putting yourself out there always comes with a risk of failure, but the zodiac signs least affected by the Dec. 19 new moon will be able to sail through these shifts with more ease.

December’s new moon finds the sun and moon together in free-spirited and galaxy-brained Sagittarius, highlighting the collective desire for growth, adventure, and the exploration of new horizons. The cosmic archer symbolizes this fire sign, and its energy can inspire you to set your sights a little higher and aim your metaphorical bow and arrow a little further out. Why play it safe and boring when you could take a leap of faith in the name of excitement? Now’s a time to quench your thirst for knowledge and start seeking information, experiences, and perspectives that’ll help make your loftiest aspirations come true.

However, there may be a roadblock that throws a pesky wrench into your sparkly plans and harshes your mellow, as the moon is squaring off with tough-love Saturn and illusive Neptune. Optimism is a magic key of sorts, but if you let it crumble in the face of a challenge, then what use is it? Thankfully, lucky planet Jupiter — the Sagittarius new moon’s ruler — is making a beautiful alignment with Saturn and Neptune, offsetting some of the tensions and offering up some easy and abundant-minded solutions. Keep your eyes on the prize.

Not everyone will feel the vibes of this lunation in the same way, so read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have a more chill new moon experience on Dec. 19.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Wanderlust is hitting in a big way under this new moon, so it’s the perfect time to start planning for some 2026 travel plans — or perhaps even for acting more spontaneously and taking an impromptu holiday trip. However, your craving for adventure might be just as effectively indulged by doing some intellectual or spiritual exploration as well. If you can’t hop on a plane, try sticking your nose into a book or sparking up a philosophical conversation with someone who can offer you a fresh perspective. What you really need now are some new experiences that’ll help you grow and light up fresh ways of thinking — so whether you get that from jet-setting across the globe or taking up a whole new field of study, now’s the time to chase after those rainbows.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) There’s a big, wide world out there to explore, but you don’t have to skip town or cross an ocean to broaden your horizons. There’s also plenty to see if you look inward, too. This new moon is taking you on a more introspective journey, allowing you to readjust your personal boundaries and open your heart to more vulnerable connections. Feelings are rarely fixed, so allow yourself to embrace the ever-changing flow of interpersonal energy between you and those around you. At the time of the new moon, lucky Jupiter in your sign will be blowing big kisses to both Saturn and Neptune, allowing you to make meaningful and long-lasting changes now. Let go of fear and shift your perspective.

For more, check out your tarot reading.