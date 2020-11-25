December 2020 Horoscopes: Cancer Zodiac Signs

Here's Your December 2020 Horoscope For Cancer

Let yourself shine, Cancer. There’s no need to say that twice. You’re definitely burdened with difficulties that others may not fully empathize with, but don’t let that discourage you. In some ways, it’s your destiny to learn how to fend for yourself and step into your own spotlight. It’s nice when those closest to you are able to relish in success with you, however, don’t hesitate to embrace your achievements without others. Mars, the planet of libido and war, is direct, steering your ambition towards the outcomes of your career. December is the month to get focused and shoot for your career goals. You’re more than capable of bringing your aspirations to light, and Venus, the planet of pleasure, entering Sagittarius on Dec. 16 will only help you enjoy the process.

What December 2020 Has In Store For Cancer’s Relationships

Take time to celebrate the strides you’ve made in your partnerships, regardless if they’re exactly where you’d like them to be. Understanding people takes time and building connections that last a lifetime takes even longer. Recognize the skills you’ve developed and lessons you’ve learned through your partnerships, and don’t be scared to take notes. If you’ve felt tension within your romantic relationships, keep your spirit high because on Dec. 17, Saturn, the planet of blocks and boundaries, will leave your house of relationships, taking with it a lot of stagnation from your relationships. As Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, joins Saturn on Dec. 19, you’ll begin to feel that bridging connections becomes significantly easier.

Tarot Card of the Month For Cancer

Temperance: Life is a give-and-take and with moderation, you’re able to keep your balance.