December 2020 Horoscopes: Gemini Zodiac Signs

Here's Your December 2020 Horoscope For Gemini

After an entire year of intimacy and vulnerability being in the forefront of your vision, December brings a lighter energy. The final days of Saturn and Jupiter within your house of intimacy and death are reminding you to be firm in your needs. Anyone can bear themselves to a partner, however, you must question if your needs are being met or if you’re caught in a vicious cycle. The only person who’s responsible for your joy is you, Gemini. Check in with yourself to make sure you’re not the one blocking your blessings! On Dec. 17, the planet of structure and discipline, Saturn, enters your house of higher learning for the second time this year. Try to think back at what was going on during March 2020, as you’re getting a second opportunity to approach the difficult lessons you were starting to tackle then. As Jupiter, the planet of travel and luck, joins Saturn, you’ll find that the issues you’re working through start to feel a little lighter. Don't take yourself or life, too seriously. Leave room for friends and approach the world with an inquisitive wonder.

What December 2020 Has In Store For Gemini’s Relationships

Your relationships have been going through a period of purging. Letting go of partnerships that no longer align with your purpose isn’t easy, even if you feel that it’s time for them to come to an end. With the Sagittarius South Node of Fate in your house of relationships, you’re being called to acknowledge the blunt reality of your relationships. Sagittarius energy isn’t one to let go of people or partnerships that it truly believes are worth cherishing, however, you have to assess if you feel mutual respect within your partnerships. With Mercury in Sagittarius until Dec. 21, now’s a better time than any to speak your truth. You can be quite a talker, Gemini, which sometimes is a nervous reaction. You don’t have to say more than you need to — speak what you mean.

Tarot Card of the Month For Gemini

Ace of Wands: New opportunities await you. Are you ready to light the flame and ignite?