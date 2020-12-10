Your Survival Guide To December's Intense New Moon Eclipse

Astrology
It's a total eclipse of the heart, mind, and soul.
Shutterstock
On December 14, we'll experience the last new moon of 2020, taking place in fiery Sagittarius. The December 2020 new moon is also a total solar eclipse, which will shake up our lives as we approach the new year and encourage us to expand our horizons.
Eclipses bring sudden changes, and with this one taking place in the adventurous sign of Sagittarius, expect to push the limits of your comfort zone. Paths are now unfolding before you that'll lead to exciting new places.