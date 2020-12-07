Welcome to the last new moon of the year! Of course, it's 2020, so we're not getting off easy — because the December 2020 new moon is also a solar eclipse. This powerful lunation feels like a fresh start after last month's full moon eclipse, and it'll quietly shake up our lives and restructure our futures as we approach 2021. The eclipse hits on December 14, so you'll want to know how the December 2020 new moon eclipse will affect your zodiac sign.

New moons in astrology are often associated with new beginnings, but solar eclipses are like new moons on hyperspeed. Change can happen fast during these periods, so they demand flexibility on our end. With both sun and moon aligning in free-spirited fire sign Sagittarius, look forward to experiencing radical changes in your belief system, setting off on a new path when it comes to higher education or wisdom, and expanding your horizons. The cosmic energy is asking us to grow, take risks, and push the limits of our comfort zones.

Thankfully we've got the open-minded energy of Sagittarius season 2020 on our side, which will help us to weather the changes and stay positive in the face of any new moon challenges. We may feel a sense of confusion about how to move forward thanks to a tense square aspect forming with hazy Neptune. But, we'll also feel ultra-motivated to work and figure out our next steps as a result of the moon's positive connection with energetic Mars. We can't expect to know exactly what the future holds, but this new moon reminds us that we have to be willing to charge forward with optimism and a sense of adventure.

Check out your December 2020 new moon eclipse horoscopes to find out exactly what's in store for your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The energy of this eclipse could sail your dreams to new heights, Aries, or perhaps awaken your spirit to a new set of aspirations entirely. With the new moon igniting a fellow fire sign's territory, you're ready to brave whatever twists of fate are headed your way. If you always wait for the timing to line up perfectly before making your next move, don't! Luck is on your side.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

We can't control the shake-ups brought on by the eclipse, but what we can control, Taurus, are our boundaries. Now's a great time to get firm about your personal limits in relationships, work, and beyond. Stand tall when it comes to protecting your time and energy, and use that newfound sense of spiritual safety to openly explore your vulnerable side.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Eclipses can be intense, and you're definitely feeling the strain in your love life now, Gemini. Use your top-notch communication skills to break down exactly how you're feeling with your partner to avoid any misunderstandings. Whether you realize it or not, you're learning more about who you can trust and be open with, so pay attention to dynamics and do your part to diffuse drama.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Expect major disruptions to your usual daily routine, Cancer, but try to go with the flow. It's due time for some fresh energy to break you out of old habits, and whatever shifts you experience under the new moon would have come inevitably anyway. No matter how intense the eclipse feels, commit to restructuring your day-to-day schedule to nurture your personal goals and aspirations and leave more time for self-care.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

The fire of passion within you is burning brightly under this lunation, Leo, so pour all of this lunar intensity into creative art projects or romance — whatever allows you to let loose, express yourself, and get in touch with your playful side. Even if the eclipse brings some unexpected feelings to the surface, you can keep a positive attitude by letting your talents shine.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The eclipse could bring some serious shake-ups when it comes to your past or your family life, so plan some chill time at home to redecorate your space and get things feeling cozy for winter. Instead of wringing your thumbs in worry, Virgo, channel the confusing lunar energy into a productive house-cleaning spree. It'll leave you feeling safe and comfortable, no matter what you need to face.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Think through things before you say them now, Libra, as you have the ability to speak things into reality. You're naturally social and diplomatic, and under this eclipse, your words can be used as either a magic wand or a weapon. Choose to use your powers for good and connect with the people around you in an authentic, curious, and open-minded way.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

This new moon is hitting your house of money and resources, so beware of any sudden shake-ups or issues with your bank account, Scorpio. Steer your eclipse luck in the right direction by making a budget and keeping a closer eye on your spending habits. Now's an opportunity to own up to past financial mistakes and start breaking out of old, limiting beliefs about money.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Happy new beginning to you, Sagittarius! You could come out the other side of this luation with an entirely new outlook on life. Tap into your naturally open-minded vibe and stay flexible when it comes to weathering the eclipse's change-making energy. Just because you're in the spotlight doesn't mean you're not allowed to shapeshift — let yourself transform in front of a crowd and inspire others to grow, too.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

This new moon is here to remind you that it's OK to slow down and put time aside to rest. It's impossible to be productive 24/7, so don't hold yourself to unreachable standards of perfection, Cap. Instead, clear your schedule for some much-needed restorative nights to chill, catch up on sleep, and turn off your conscious mind's chatter.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If the new moon feels unstable and you're unsure of what next steps to take, lean on your social circle for love and support, Aquarius. This is a great time to remind yourself that your friends have your back, so put some extra energy and attention into community-building. If there are relationships or even work contacts in your life that have been neglected, extend an olive branch and be the one who reaches out first.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

This could be one of the most powerful lunations of the year when it comes to your professional life, Pisces. However, instead of trying to take control, sit back and stay open to the possibilities that pop up all around you. Energy is shifting, and every door that closes will burst another one open for you. Don't be afraid to steer your ship in a new direction at work if it feels like the winds of change are blowing that way.