Your December Tarot Reading

The end of the year arrives with a little extra sparkle. Every month, I ask my tarot deck, “What do we need to know?” This December, cozy rituals take on a deeper meaning.

This tarot spread I created represents...

Energy: Your vibe right now.

Your vibe right now. Situation: What’s happening around you.

What’s happening around you. Obstacle: A struggle you’re facing.

A struggle you’re facing. Action: What to do about it.

What to do about it. Lesson: What you’ll learn from this.

Your December 2024 Tarot Reading

Your Energy: Ten of Swords

The Ten of Swords highlights any pain and stress in your body, life, or even community (local and global) that’s been building to a crescendo of burnout. It’s asking you to learn something from this anguish.

Be honest with yourself about toxic behaviors, habits, relationships, and situations that you might be perpetuating, or at least enabling and participating in. What is no longer working? What needs to evolve? It’s time for you to make those changes ASAP.

Your Situation: Nine of Pentacles

Shedding with the Ten of Swords creates space to step into the Nine of Pentacles’ lovely garden. This month, treat yourself with care. Believe in your dreams of self-sufficiency, abundance, and life’s inherent beauty.

Manifestation begins with love and appreciation for both yourself and the world, so practice gratitude, partake in cozy rituals, spend time with sweet loved ones, and tend to your hearth.

Your Obstacle: The Chariot

This reading is asking you to carefully navigate your burnout. The obstacle of The Chariot acknowledges that life moves quickly. You might need weeks of glorious bed rot, but there are things to do.

Be mindful about penciling moments of relaxation into your busy schedule. Balance rest with momentum, and don’t fall asleep behind the wheel.

Your Action: Knight of Cups

Here, the Knight of Cups reminds us that the most impactful changes can sometimes be internal, especially when it comes to soothing your pain. Begin by looking at the root of the matter. Healing — or magic, for that matter — is not so much about what you do, but about your intention. Whether you are making cookies, decorating, gift-giving, or just doing you, move with purpose.

This month, go deep with therapy, journaling, art, reflective walks, meditation, or whatever else you do to understand yourself better. Pay attention to what you learn, and create supportive habits and rituals.

Your Lesson: Nine of Wands

The Nine of Wands is an excellent metaphor for this month’s lesson. Sometimes referred to as the “wounded soldier,” this figure has come a long way and still has a ways to go, but must proceed gently. Instead of being on the front lines, it should rest in order to recharge its full warrior potential.

When you are recovering, pushing harder won’t get you there faster. Think slow and steady.

How To Use December’s Tarot Lessons

Thanksgiving may be over, but hold onto the holiday’s most reflective tradition — giving thanks — for just a little longer. In order to truly practice gratitude and appreciate where you are, you need to acknowledge and accept the parts of you and your life that are painful.

Try the following journaling prompts, either by writing, dictating, or recording your answers without judgment. If you like reading cards for yourself, you can draw an oracle or tarot card for each question to give you further insight.

What do I do even though I know it hurts me? How can I change this pattern to be more supportive of my needs? What makes me feel abundant? What part of me scares me the most? How can I best comfort that fear? Where do I need to pace myself this month?

Put what you learn into action, and make time for seasonal celebrations and personal rituals that comfort and support you. You deserve peace and joy. Cultivate it for yourself, then share it with others.