Go Ahead, Take A "Bed Rot" Day

Since nobody wants to admit when they spend an entire day in bed, it’s common to assume you’re the only one who does it. Then you end up on TikTok, where the concept has been cheekily dubbed “bed rotting” and you instantly realize everyone hangs out in bed — because it honestly feels so right.

With nearly 294 million views on the platform, bed rotting is clearly the go-to way to relax for a lot of people, so if you find yourself rolled up in blankets at 3 p.m. on a Saturday, don’t feel bad. A true bed rot day isn’t about lying down for a quick nap, but about becoming one with your pillows. Once you’re situated, you can scroll on your phone, snack, marathon a show — or just get some much-needed rest. If you have various beverages and a dog nearby, even better. The goal is to lie in bed for as long as possible and fully give in to any mental or physical fatigue you might be experiencing. Think of it as the perfect (and very chill) way to recover from a busy work week or one-too-many nights out.

If you’re an introvert, a bed rot day is practically required as a way to refill your social battery, especially after a get-together or party. It also does wonders for Sunday scaries; if you’re stressed because the start of your work week is mere hours away, an afternoon spent listlessly staring at the ceiling may be just what you need.

Depending on your energy levels, you could rot in bed for a couple of hours after work, for an entire weekend, or as needed on an irregular basis. If the call of your bed is strong, go ahead and give into the rot. It might be a sign that you’re burnt out, rundown, need to be alone, or are simply tired — whatever the reason, it’s OK. If you need it, have yourself a filler episode day.

TikToker @g0bra77y posted about rotting, and all the comments on her video indicate that others were into the vibe. One person joked, “I wish it was acceptable to tell people this is my hobby” while another said, “It’s just comforting to me.” A few others shouted out Tauruses, aka the coziest members of the zodiac, while someone else said, “I found my people.”

Spending a day marinating in your sweatpants is a good way to treat yourself, even if you aren’t particularly burnt out. It flies in the face of the constant call to do something fun, exciting, or shareable on social media. Instead of going out or feeling the pressure to have fun, it’s all about doing the exact opposite by embracing the peaceful, relaxing, and sometimes slightly boring vibes of a day spent blissfully doing nothing. In other words: leaning into JOMO.

That said, bed rot can come with a hint of guilt, even when you know it’s what you need. Creator @rosiejjjones said in a post that her bed rot days are lonely but comforting. A commenter agreed, saying, “I love it but it’s that guilt that comes after” and another said, “I feel guilty the whole time. I don’t truly relax while relaxing.” Sure, it’s tough to shake the feeling that a bed rot day is a waste of time, but it might help to think of it as a recharge or reset day instead of a rot. You aren’t deteriorating in bed, you’re reviving yourself.

If you like, it’s also possible to have a fancy bed rot day where you rot on purpose — almost to the point where it becomes an aesthetic. To rot exquisitely like creator @k14nn4, change your sheets, slip into your silkiest PJs, pour yourself a cup of tea, and spritz some perfume. Now you aren’t just rotting in bed — you’re thriving. Once you decide to emerge, you’ll definitely be more ready to take on the day.