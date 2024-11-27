Here's Your Tarot Reading For Wednesday, November 27

Today’s tarot pull is the Wheel of Fortune. This major arcana card, with its artful circle and esoteric symbols, is a good reminder that nothing’s ever fully in your control, so you might as well go with the flow.

Just like a wheel that keeps on turning, it suggests we’re all part of an ever-evolving cycle of ups and downs. Sometimes you’re on top and you’re winning; other times you’re at the bottom. The difference between the two positions is often nothing more than a simple stroke of luck.

It can be stressful to think about how much are outside your control, but it’s also a nice reminder when life is lobbing you lemons. If you’re having the worst day ever, the Wheel of Fortune suggests something new is just around the corner. Few things are ever truly permanent, and in a weird way, that can be a comforting thought.

The Wheel of Fortune could indicate that you’re at a turning point or that there’s about to be a major shift — possibly at work, in your relationships, or in another part of your life. If you’ve been feeling stuck, this card reminds you to get excited about the new opportunities that are coming your way. Embrace the change.

The Wheel of Fortune can be a hint that something amazing is about to fall right into your lap, but it also never hurts to set the wheel in motion yourself. If you’re looking for love, this might mean putting extra energy into connecting with people on dating apps. If you’re sick of your job, it might mean networking a little more.

This card is also a great excuse to stop putting so much pressure on yourself when it comes to getting people to see your point or view or achieving your goals. With Thanksgiving tomorrow, you might want to maintain the peace in your family or ensure that dinner is flawless, but no matter how much effort you put in, you can’t guarantee the outcome.

Just for today, try to let go a little. Understand that the wheel is turning, good things happen, and so do bad things. Let that encourage you to breathe a sigh of relief.