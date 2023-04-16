Designers Say Your Bedroom & Living Room Could Be 10x More Comfortable With These Cheap Things On Amazon

Your bedroom and living room are probably the two rooms you spend the most time in, so making them as cozy as possible is time and money well spent — but it doesn’t have to be a pricey proposition. That’s why Bustle reached out to interior decorators and designers for their tips and tricks that will help you declutter, add comfy touches, and stylish, on-trend accents. Every item on this list is gorgeous and functional to completely upgrade two of your favorite places to lounge and entertain. And because everything is $40 or less, so you can transform your living room and bedroom on a budget.

1 These Chic Linen Curtains With An Insulated Liner In So Many Colors PrinceDeco Textured Linen Blackout Curtains Amazon $37 See On Amazon To help “regulate natural light, promote better sleep, and improve mood,” Julio Arco, an architect, interior designer, and the founder of Bark and Chase, suggests creating a comfortable environment with blackout curtains. These curtains are thick enough to block out harmful UV rays and even reduce noise. They’re available in 12 colors and 10 sizes within the listing.

2 A Velvet Floor Cushion With Adjustable Filling Florensi Meditation Cushion Amazon $37 See On Amazon Arco advises his clients to “introduce large floor cushions to provide versatile, comfortable seating options that encourage a more relaxed and informal atmosphere.” This meditation cushion is filled with 100% buckwheat, which allows you to adjust the density and height. The velvet cover is removable for machine washing and has a carrying handle. It’s available in several pastel colors within the listing.

3 This Cozy Swing Chair That Reviewers Say Takes 5 Minutes To Install Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock Swing Chair Amazon $37 See On Amazon “Installing a hanging hammock chair in your living room or bedroom can create a unique and cozy spot to relax, read, or meditate,” says Arco. This swing chair features a solid wood spreader and a soft cotton hammock that can hold up to 400 pounds and even has an accessory pocket. “This is a very sturdy canvas and rope swing. [...] It took about 5 minutes to set up. [...] Great swing for the money,” wrote one reviewer.

4 These Sound-Absorbing Wall Panels That Come In 23 Styles BUBOS Hexagon Acoustic Panels Soundproof Wall Panels (12-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking to soundproof your bedroom or eliminate echoes for movie nights in the living room, these soundproof wall panels will get the job done. By absorbing sound waves, Arco says acoustic panels will create a “more peaceful living environment.” And he says they can also be surprisingly visually appealing; these hexagonal panels come in 23 different colors and styles and they can be trimmed to fit any space.

5 These Padded Bluetooth Headphones With A 15-Hour Battery Life Riwbox XBT-80 Bluetooth Headphones Amazon $29 See On Amazon “Wireless headphones enable you to watch TV or listen to music without disturbing your partner [...] while you're viewing TV at night,” Arco says. The deep bass and high clarity of these Bluetooth headphones make it easier to jam out and hop on a work call. They’re also comfortable thanks to the memory-foam ear cushions and last 15 hours on a single charge.

6 A Foldable Tray Table For Eating & Working In Bed Greenco Bed Tray Table Amazon $22 See On Amazon A tray table is one of Arco’s must-haves. He says it “[enables] you to comfortably work, dine, or read in bed.” This bamboo tray features cut-out handles, a raised border to contain crumbs, and fold-out legs to keep it level on your bed. “It is more than sturdy enough [to eat from and] to use as a laptop table for when you want to work from your bed,” wrote one shopper.

7 This Soy Candle With A 45-Hour Burn Time & Wood Wick Benevolence LA Wild Lavender Wood Wick Candles Amazon $23 See On Amazon Artem Kropovinsky, an interior designer and the founder of Arsight, believes that candles can “transform your space into a relaxing haven.” This wood-wick candle is available in 15 scents including lavender, fig tree, and lemongrass. This candle is made of 100% soy wax and mixed with high-quality essential oils for a clean aroma that will burn for 45 hours.

8 A Gold-Rimmed Mirror For A Touch Of Elegance LONGWIN Hanging Wall Circle Mirror Amazon $18 See On Amazon Kropovinsky explains that “mirrors are a way to make your room appear larger and brighter,” making this circular mirror a great choice to create depth in a bedroom or living room. Weighing just under 1 pound and measuring 9.8 inches across, it will be easy to hang and move from room to room when switching up your decor. It’s also available in two larger sizes within the listing.

9 These Cotton Baskets That Come In Great Neutrals CHAT BLANC Cotton Rope Baskets (3-Pack) Amazon $36 See On Amazon “Baskets are a practical way to add storage and texture to your room,” says Kropovinsky. This stylish three-pack of woven baskets can help organize your books, blankets, or pillows. They’re made of 100% cotton and come in several neutral colors that will seamlessly blend in to any room and they have built-in handles.

10 This $38 Quilt Set That’s Available In 49 Colors & Styles EXQ Home Quilt Set Amazon $37 See On Amazon “Quilts add warmth and charm to your bed,” says Kropovinsky. This quilt set that comes with two matching shams has a 4.6-star overall rating. It can be layered over your sheets or kept folded at the end of your bed for an extra touch of coziness. It’s available in 49 styles and three sizes within the listing.

11 This Pack Of Easy-To-Care-For Air Plants Shop Succulents Tropical House Plant (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Air plants are, according to Kropovinsky, “an easy way to bring some greenery into your home without the need for soil or water.” Try placing the four plants in this set in hanging glass orbs or metal holders on your coffee table as chic focal points, as Kropovinsky recommends. More varieties and different amounts of air plants are available within the listing.

12 This Plush Mattress Pad With 51,000+ 5-Star Reviews oaskys Mattress Pad Amazon $40 See On Amazon Design expert Kathy Kuo, the founder and CEO of Kathy Kuo Home, suggests adding a plush featherbed topper to your mattress. “You don't sacrifice any of the support from your existing mattress, but you add so much in the way of a luxe, cozy feel,” she says. This plush mattress pad is made with down alternative fill, and it has deep pockets to fit mattresses up to 20 inches thick.

13 An Elegant Frame For Tabletops Or Walls Handicrafts Home Mother of Pearl Handmade Photo Frame Amazon $17 See On Amazon “To up the comfort and serenity [...] I always have a photo of my family in a really chic frame,” says Kuo. This mother of pearl resin picture frame is the definition of chic. The frame can be used on a tabletop or hung on the wall and it has a durable wooden base. It’s available in four colors and three sizes within the listing.

14 These Battery-Operated Lights That Come With A Remote Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Jove Meyer, an interior designer, wedding planner, and event planner, says that battery-operated lights are “great [...] in smaller dark spaces, [and make] your home much more cozy.” This two-pack of wireless LED lights comes with screws and adhesive tape, so you can install them in your living room, bedroom, or closet. They can be turned on by simply tapping or using the included remote — and they can be put on a timer.

15 A Window Air Conditioner Cushion That Blocks Noise "Frost" King Air Conditioner Drip Cushion Amazon $33 See On Amazon Meyer recommends an air conditioner drip cushion to minimize noise from rain hitting your window air conditioning unit, saying they are “super easy to install and you won't believe the difference after.” The cushion attaches via a magnetic back. It can easily be trimmed to fit any size air conditioner.

16 A Fluffy Throw With A 4.7-Star Overall Rating GREEN ORANGE Sherpa Throw Blanket Amazon $23 See On Amazon Mike Semegen, owner and project manager for Hello Home Studios, believes that “throws can add texture and warmth to your space, making it feel more cozy and inviting.” This shaggy throw blanket with a 4.7-star overall rating has fluffy fibers that remain soft even after throwing it in the washing machine. Choose from 25 different colors and styles within the listing.

17 This Gorgeous Battery-Operated Table Lamp With A Timer MJ PREMIER Battery Operated Table Lamp Amazon $34 See On Amazon This battery-operated LED table lamp with a built-in timer will keep your bedside or accent table cord-free. Lamps can, according to Semegen, “create a warm and inviting ambiance.” The glossy etched glass comes in the amber shown and two different shades of green. It’s almost 9 inches tall and is also available in a larger size within the listing.

18 A Luxe Velvet Pillow Cover For Just $8 MIULEE Fall Velvet Soft Soild Decorative Square Throw Pillow Amazon $8 See On Amazon “Velvet pillows are the epitome of softness and sophistication,” says Kropovinsky. This velvet throw pillow cover is available in 33 different colors and eight sizes, all with a gorgeous sheen and a hidden zipper. Add this highly rated pillow insert to your cart; the update costs less than $20 in total.

19 A Highly Rated Satin Bedsheet Set Available In 25+ Colors Pure Bedding Satin Sheets Amazon $30 See On Amazon To “keep you from getting night sweats so you get a more restful sleep,” Reya Duenas, an interior designer, suggests adding satin bedsheets to your bedroom. This well-priced set comes in 26 colors and five sizes, and it has over 27,000 five-star reviews raving about how its smooth material is gentle on hair and skin.

20 A Voice-Controlled Dimmer Switch With A Timer Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch Amazon $18 See On Amazon “Creating a tailored lighting environment [...] can positively affect mood, productivity, and overall well-being,” says Arco. This smart dimmer switch makes it easy to control the ambiance of any room; it can be put on a timer and controlled with the help of Alexa, Google Assistant, or the included app. It also has an “away mode” where it will randomly switch on and off to mimic people being home.

21 This Reversible Body Pillow Cover That Comes In 40 Colors XeGe Luxury Shaggy Fuzzy Body Pillow Cover Amazon $20 See On Amazon According to Nicole E. Roe, Principal Designer at R. Nickson Interiors, “an oversized lumbar pillow on the bed allows for a fun texture but [is] also something that is comfortable to cuddle up with.” This body pillow cover has a shaggy faux fur on one side and smooth velvet on the other so you can switch up the look with ease. Add this highly rated body pillow to your cart and snuggle up.

22 An $11 Glass Carafe & Cup Set With An Anti-Skid Base Wikapy Bedside Water Carafe with Glass Amazon $11 See On Amazon For “easy and beautiful access to water throughout the night,” Roe recommends adding a glass carafe to your bedside table. This 22-ounce carafe is made with a lid that doubles as a cup and has a silicone base that prevents it from moving and keeps furniture safe from water marks.

23 A Pack Of Dual-Sided Candle Holders With Vintage Vibes IYOUYA Amber Glass Candle Holders (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Klawiter loves using these vintage-looking candle holders to elevate any space. And because each of the six pieces in this pack is double-sided, they can be used to hold candles of various diameters. They’re available in six warm-hued styles and colors within the listing.

24 A Relaxing Aromatherapy Diffuser That Comes With 10 Scents Pure Daily Care Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set Amazon $37 See On Amazon Arco says that “scents like lavender can promote relaxation while citrus scents can boost energy and focus,” and this aromatherapy diffuser comes with both scents, plus eight other essential oils. It’s also equipped with 14 different color combinations and seven light modes. Plus, it can be set on a timer and automatically shuts off for safety.

25 This 3-Pack Of Sturdy Rattan Trays To Declutter Surfaces KOLSTRAW Rattan Vanity Trays Amazon $34 See On Amazon Erin Klawiter, the professional designer behind Nifty Nest, says, “comfort also can mean clutter free.” She recommends adding trays, like this rattan vanity set, to your bedroom or living room. She explains that trays on nightstands or a coffee table can corral your stuff for a polished look. This three-pack makes it easy to put away items of all sizes.

26 These On-Trend Bouclé Pillow Covers Rythome Cozy Fine Textured Throw Pillow Covers Amazon $21 See On Amazon According to Duenas, “Bouclé is everywhere right now.” To add the trend to your bedroom or living room, pick up these textured throw pillow covers to add a bit of dimension to your couch or bed. The set of two is available in 14 colors and several sizes within the listing. If you’re in need of a pillow insert, this set is loved by thousands of customers.

27 These Flameless Pillar Candles That Can Be Put On A Timer Tyawon Glass Battery Operated LED Flameless Candles with Remote Amazon $22 See On Amazon “Even if you’re sensitive to scents, there are some great flameless candles on the market that look realistic,” says Klawiter. This set features three battery-operated pillars with a flickering LED light that mimics a real flame. They come with a remote for setting them on a timer or adjusting the brightness, and one set within the listing allows you to change the colors via remote.

28 This Reed Diffuser That’s Decorative Too Cocorrína Reed Diffuser, 6.7 Oz. Amazon $20 See On Amazon Roe considers a reed diffuser a “beautiful, small addition that provides a personalized scent without the use of flames and heat.” This diffuser set includes preserved flowers and comes in 14 scents including clean linen, sweet orange cedar, coconut lime, and lavender thyme. The scent will last up to 90 days.

29 A Thick Accent Rug Made From Plant Fibers nuLOOM Daniela Farmhouse Chunky Jute Accent Rug Amazon $29 See On Amazon “To get double dose of comfort we all crave,” Nichole Abbott, a FLOOR360 interior designer, recommends layering accent rugs. This chunky jute rug is nearly half an inch thick and made of durable plant fibers that are tightly woven for comfort and support with each step. It comes in a ton of different sizes and several beautiful neutral colors to blend with any decor.

30 A Functional & Stylish Faux-Leather Pouf Cover ROTOT Unstuffed Pouf Cover Amazon $36 See On Amazon In addition to adding a touch of softness, Abbott says that poufs are a “perfect functional design addition” to bedrooms. This faux leather pouf cover features a durable material that can handle up to 220 pounds and it has a strong zipper. It’s available in seven colors within the listing. It can be filled with out-of-season clothing, shredded memory foam, or bean bag filler.

31 These Air-Filtering Houseplants With Adorable Planters Costa Farms Clean Air Live House Plant Collection (3-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon “Adding houseplants to your living space can enhance air quality, reduce stress, and improve mental health,” says Arco. Create a relaxing atmosphere with this set of three houseplants. This set naturally filters and humidifies the air. Plus, they each come in adorable planters that are neutral enough to blend with any decor.

32 These Color-Changing Smart Bulbs That Can Sync Up To Music Vont Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon To take Arco’s advice to the next level, pick up this two-pack of smart bulbs that give you the power to not only dim the lights but change the color of them as well. There are 16 million shade options that can even be synced up to music. They can offer energy savings of up to 80% thanks to their 9-watt design. And they can also be voice-controlled and put on a timer.

33 A Bluetooth Sound Bar That Can Be Mounted Saiyin Sound Bars for TV Amazon $40 See On Amazon Semegen suggests adding a Bluetooth sound bar to your at-home setup to create an immersive environment. This model is 17 inches wide and just 3 inches tall, making it easy to hide under a desktop monitor or slide under the TV. A mounting kit is also included if you choose to place it on the wall. It is equipped with two full-range drivers that will fill the room with clear and powerful sound.

34 This Geometric Privacy Window Film That Blocks UV Rays rabbitgoo Rainbow Privacy Window Film Amazon $10 See On Amazon Meyer is a big fan of window film. “Not only are they super easy to put up, they are so fun when the light shines through, as they create dancing rainbows on the walls and surfaces of the room,” Meyer says. This film with a triangular design offers privacy without completely blocking out light and protects you (and your furniture and flooring) from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

35 An Elegant $40 Floor Lamp With A Linen Shade BoostArea Floor Lamp Amazon $40 See On Amazon Melony Huber, the co-founder, and design director of La Peony, says the “simple addition of a floor lamp can create a cozy and inviting ambiance in your living room or bedroom.” This chic lamp stands at almost five feet tall, has three levels of brightness, and a neutral linen lampshade. One of the legs is equipped with clamps to hold the cord for a seamless look. It’s available with 11 different colors and styles of shades within the listing.

36 This Set Of Bamboo-Lid Cord Organizer Boxes Chouky Cable Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Declutter and prevent tripping by tucking your wires into this cord organizer box. Alessia Lamonaca, the owner and lead designer of New Mode Home, says, “Cable organizers are an effective way to improve the functionality and appearance of your home by keeping cables tucked away.” They have matching bamboo lids and the set comes with cable ties and clips to minimize clutter.

37 This Fluffy Area Rug With A Non-Slip Bottom Signature Loom Fluffy Shaggy Area Rug 3x5 Amazon $30 See On Amazon To complete the layering effect that Abbott suggests, consider this highly rated shaggy area rug. The designer says “it’s fine to select two rugs of the same color, just choose slightly different textures.” It’s available in fun pops of color like purple and green, and it’s also available in several neutrals. It has a high-density sponge layer and non-slip backing to keep it in place.

38 A Sleek White Noise Machine With 6 Sounds & A Timer Function Pure Enrichment Sound Machine Amazon $30 See On Amazon Lamonaca says that a white noise sound machine can be used to “transform any space into a peaceful oasis.” She believes that ambient sounds promote relaxation, improve sleep quality, reduce stress and anxiety, and increase focus. This sleek model has six calming options like rain, ocean waves, and a summer night. It also has a timer function for 15, 30, or 60 minutes.

39 A Comforting Weighted Blanket For Just $30 Waowoo Weighted Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Arco says that a weighted blanket can “provide a comforting sensation, similar to a hug, which may help reduce stress and anxiety while promoting better sleep quality.” This highly rated blanket comes in plenty of sizes and weights within the listing so you can choose one that's around 10% of your body weight for optimal comfort, as Arco recommends.