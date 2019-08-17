In honor of the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, we’re circulating some of our favorite recommendations, now seriously discounted while the sale lasts. I sleep with this weighted blanket every night and it has really changed the game with my sleep — it’s currently on sale for the lowest price I’ve ever seen, $35.

If you believe the lore, a weighted blanket can do everything from regulate and improve your sleep cycle, to reduce anxiety and stress. But, I'm a skeptic — especially when it comes to products that boast lofty health claims. So after months of reading about the benefits of the best weighted blankets, I decided to try one out for myself. Could a weighted blanket have any impact on my life?

After a fair amount of research, I settled on the Zonli cooling weighted blanket, normally nearly $50 on Amazon and now on sale for $35. Not only does this blanket come highly-reviewed (thousands of glowing Amazon reviews have never led me astray so far), but it touts cooling properties perfect if you overheat at night.

A few things to keep in mind before you commit to any weighted blanket: You're going to need to do a bit of math. The general rule is that your weighted blanket should be 10% of your body weight, plus 1 or 2 pounds. Luckily, a brief glance shows the Zonli weighted blanket comes in 10 different weights to choose from, ranging from 5 pounds to 25 pounds, and even in a few different sizes to match any bed.

It's hard to describe how immediately I loved this blanket. The first night I owned it, I found myself dragging it multiple times from my bed to my living room couch, as I moved around my apartment. Cozying up on the couch with a blanket became even more cozy and the extra weight made me less likely to fidget.

20% Off This Cooling Weighted Blanket Zonli Cooling Weighted Blanket Amazon $44 $35 See On Amazon At the end of the night, I dragged the blanket into my bedroom (quite literally, it feels heavier than I expected), and felt similarly at ease as I fell asleep underneath it. And, amazingly enough, I didn't overheat at night. While any blanket is going to add a bit of warmth to your life (it traps body heat, by design), this one is considerably cooler than other blankets I own. Made from 100% cotton, it stays cool and comfortable throughout the night. A few other things I love about this blanket: The beads that weigh it down are made of glass, as opposed to the plastic silicone. While there are a few main differences between plastic beads and glass ones, an important one is the feel. Glass beads tend to be finer than plastic beads, so you're less likely to feel them when you touch the blanket. In the case of the Zonli cooling weighted blanket, the beads are also hypoallergenic and non-toxic, two big ups if you have allergies or are cautious of certain types of plastics. This blanket is even double-lined with polyester to make it softer and eliminate any noise from the glass beads hitting each other. I was pleasantly surprised by how soft it feels, and can testify that the beads make zero noise, even as I toss and turn in bed (old habits die hard).

ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket Amazon $44 $35 See On Amazon Now this wouldn't be an honest review if I didn't point out its shortcomings. As for the claims that weighted blankets reduce anxiety, I can say I've been an anxious person for as long as I can remember and this blanket didn't change that. I also won't say it cured my insomnia (it hasn't), and the benefits to my overall sleep were noticeable at first, and have faded since I've become more accustomed to sleeping with it. And yet, I still reach for it every single night. In fact, you couldn't pry it from my hands if you tried. While the research into the longterm benefits of a weighted blanket is still ongoing, I can wholeheartedly agree with the Amazon fans raving that sleeping with this weighted blanket caused "the best night's sleep I've ever had." In fact, after trying out the Zonli cooling weighted blanket, I'm fairly confident I'll never sleep without it again. Interested in a weighted blanket? Check out our review on the best weighted blankets for adults.