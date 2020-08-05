On August 5, Instagram released its new short-form video feature: Instagram Reels. Similar to TikTok, Reels allows users to create fun and entertaining videos and then share them with their followers or the app's larger community. While Instagram had been testing the feature in since November 2019 in Brazil, Tessa Lyons-Laing, Instagram Director of Product said on a call with reporters on Monday, it's now available to all users in 50 countries, including the U.S, India, Brazil, France, Germany, UK, Japan, and Australia. But if you live in the U.S., or another country it's launched in, it's possible that can't find Instagram Reels on your app yet. Luckily, this feature isn't just for select users. Here's what to do if you're not seeing the new video feature on your account.

First, check your Explore page, where IGTV and Shop also live. This is where you can discover Reels created by other Instagram users. If you see other people's Reels, the feature should be available to you as well. To see if you're able to create your own 15-second video, check by going to Instagram's camera and sliding at the bottom. If you don't see Reels your camera or in Explore, it's possible that the feature has not rolled out to your account yet.

Courtesy of Instagram

It's also possible that your phone or the Instagram app hasn't been updated in a while. You can update your phone by going into your phone's settings and seeing if there's an update available. Instagram, on the other hand, can be updated via the App Store. And if all else fails, try restarting your phone.

If you're still not seeing Reels, hang tight. New features sometimes take time to roll out to everyone, but luckily this is a new feature all Instagram users in the U.S. will have soon.