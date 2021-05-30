56 Dope Things That Are Really, Really, Cheap On Amazon

While the best things in life may be free, the next best things in life are really, really cheap. And by cheap, I don’t mean flimsy or breakable; I mean clever products at prices that are within reach. And luckily, there are tons of dope things on Amazon that will improve your lifestyle without breaking the bank — you just have to know where to look.

First, self care should be a non-negotiable daily ritual, but a lot of people skip it because they associate luxury with a high price tag. But take this rose quartz facial roller, for instance. The cool stones soothe redness, reduce inflammation, and bring down puffiness at just a fraction of the cost of a professional facial. Or, there’s a soft body brush that gently exfoliates your skin without irritating it, so it feels like you just spent a day at the spa.

Or maybe you could use an extra hand in the kitchen. This handheld milk frother whips up foam for your coffee in just seconds, so you can make café-style drinks without leaving your home. Among the other unique kitchen gadgets on Amazon is a microwaveable s’mores maker, so you can have your favorite campfire treat without the campfire. In short, you don’t have to spend a lot of money to incorporate these great finds into your life. Here are some of the cheapest, coolest Amazon products that have been verified by tons satisfied customers.

1 This Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker You Can Take Anywhere Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Portable Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $26 See On Amazon This triangle-shaped Bluetooth speaker pairs with your smartphone from up to 100 feet away, giving you greater freedom when you’re using it at a party or the beach. It runs for up to 14 hours on a single charge, and it’s completely waterproof, making it an ideal travel buddy. It amplifies sound from all three sides, and the compact size fits right into your bag. Available colors: 7

2 These Wireless Earbuds With A Self-Charging Case Lermom Wireless Earbuds Amazon $20 See On Amazon These wireless earbuds come with a sleek case that charges them when they’re stored inside, and there’s even a battery level indicator, so you’ll know when they’re all powered up and ready to go. The earbuds pair with any smart device using Bluetooth technology, and are fitted with touch-control sensors, so you can manage your phone calls and music with ease.

3 A Waterproof Organizer For Your Electronic Accessories Jelly Comb Electronics Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your electronic devices and safe and dry with this water-resistant storage pouch. The interior features several pockets and straps that can hold your tablet, phone, USB drives, headphones, chargers, and more. Plus, the zip-up nylon case is padded, so nothing will get damaged in case of accidental drops or jostling. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 7

4 This Wireless Charger That Takes Up Minimal Space TOZO Wireless Charger Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your phone is compatible with wireless chargers (and luckily, most are), you should definitely get this slim aluminum charger that powers your device without you having to plug it in every time. The charger has three different settings, including a standard mode as well as individual fast-charging modes for the iPhone series and the Samsung series. The built-in LED lights let you know when your phone is ready to use. Available colors: 14

5 A Luxurious Rose Quartz Roller To Boost Your Self-Care Routine June Berry Rose Quartz Face Roller and Gua Sha Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon Face rollers gently massage your skin, increasing circulation while reducing redness and puffiness. This one is made from rose quartz, offering a luxurious addition to your self-care routine without costing a fortune. The double-sided roller features a larger stone for your cheeks and jawline, and a smaller stone for under your eyes.

6 These Super Cute Bowtie Headbands That Come With Facial Brushes Patelai Microfiber Bowtie Headbands (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Get your hair up and out of the way when you wash your face with these adorable bowtie headbands made of soft microfiber fleece. The elastic bands also come with a set of silicone facial scrubbers that gently exfoliate your skin while cleansing, and three silicone brushes that are perfect for applying face masks. In short, this kit has everything you need for an at-home spa sesh. Available colors: 3

7 The Laundry Scrubbing Balls That Go In The Washing Machine GoldPaddy Reusable Laundry Scrubbing Balls (15-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Enhance your washing machine’s power with these laundry scrubbing balls. The brightly colored balls are covered in spikes of different sizes that work to remove dirt and grime without damaging your clothes. With 15 reusable balls in each set, there’s plenty to go around.

8 These Trendy Sunglasses For A Perfectly Retro Look KUGUAOK Retro Rectangle Sunglasses (Set of 2) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Get that effortless ‘90s look with these rectangle sunglasses that come in a variety of colors. Along with a retro-chic aesthetic, these glasses also offer UV protection and glare reduction, and each affordable pack comes with two pairs, so you can switch up your look mid-week. Made from durable plastic, they’re designed with nose pads for maximum comfort. Available colors and styles: 19

9 A Mini Essential Oil Diffuser For Your Desk BBSKIN Mini USB Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $10 See On Amazon For some aromatherapy while you work, this mini diffuser is USB-powered, so you can set it up on your desk and charge it using your laptop or power bank. It comes in two sizes — one that holds 80 milliliters of water and one that holds 120 milliliters — and there are seven colored lighting options, so you can pick the one that sets the mood. Available sizes: 80 ml, 120 ml

10 A Night Light That Projects A Galaxy Onto Your Ceiling Perkisboby 3-in-1 Night Light Projector Amazon $26 See On Amazon This mini projector isn’t your average night light. Equipped with three brightness levels and three speed settings, this device beams stars, moons, and nebulas right onto your ceiling. The immersive experience is great for a bedroom, but can also be used at a party — the projections flicker along with the rhythm of your music.

11 This Organizing Tray That Extends To Fit Your Bathtub Or Sink YEAKOO Extendable Caddy Amazon $22 See On Amazon Here’s a versatile organizing caddy that you can use in the kitchen to rinse fruits and vegetables, or over your bathtub to keep soap and scrubbers on hand. It can easily extend or retract to fit over nearly any bathtub or sink, and small holes on the bottom allow for drainage to keep items dry. Plus, the nonslip handles keep your shelf steady, no matter where you place it. Available colors: 2

12 A Vintage-Inspired Jewelry Box To Hide Your Small Trinkets Abbraccia Vintage Jewelry Box Amazon $12 See On Amazon Incorporating a vintage aesthetic into your home doesn’t have to cost a lot of money, and this antique-inspired jewelry box is proof. Engraved with an intricate floral design, this box is perfect for storing rings, bracelets, necklaces, and other small trinkets. Place it on your bookshelf or dresser to add a touch of elegance to your space.

13 This Rose Gold Candle Accessory Set With Rave Reviews Lingben Candle Accessory Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $13 See On Amazon This three-in-one candle accessory set includes a snuffer, a wick trimmer, and a wick dipper, and for anyone who frequently uses candles, these tools are essential to have on hand. With an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon, this set gets great reviews, with several customers having commented on the kit’s appealing design. Available colors: 4

14 An Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser That Sticks To Your Wall Boperzi Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser and Toothbrush Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon With self-adhesive backing strips, this toothpaste dispenser sticks to your bathroom’s tile, marble, or metal surface — no installation hardware required. The no-waste design produces the right amount of toothpaste on your brush every single time, and there’s also a small rack that holds up to four toothbrushes when not in use. (There’s even a small “door” which shields the bristles to keep them clean.)

15 A Comfy Travel Pillow That Wraps All The Way Around Your Neck VISHNYA Travel Pillow Amazon $19 See On Amazon Sleeping on airplanes and trains can be tough without the right kind of neck support. Luckily, this travel pillow wraps all the way around your neck, snapping in the front with a discreet buckle. The flexible pillow comes with a compact storage bag, so you can carry it with you in between flights. There’s also an eye mask and a set of earplugs for the feeling of complete solitude — even when you’re in a crowd.

16 This Travel-Size Power Strip With 4 USB Ports ETPocket Mini USB Power Strip Amazon $14 See On Amazon Power strips, while endlessly convenient, can also be bulky. That’s why this mini USB power strip was designed with a cord that wraps around the unit for compact storage. Complete with four USB ports and a universal socket, this device will help you power your phones and tablets, no matter where you are. It’s great for airports, hotel rooms, and coffee shops. Available colors: 3

17 A Single-Serve Blender For Grab & Go Smoothies Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon $20 See On Amazon Cheaper than a full-size blender and a fraction of the size, this personal blender from Hamilton Beach is a reliable fan-favorite. The device lets you whip up a single smoothie or shake with just the touch of a button, and the 14-ounce canister doubles as a to-go cup with a screw-on lid, so you can take your drink anywhere. Available colors: 5

18 A Minimalist Leather Wallet That Fits In Your Front Pocket Buffway Slim Leather Wallet Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made from genuine leather, this slim wallet takes up minimal space but still has eight slots for your credit cards, license, and cash. It’s the perfect size for a front pocket, but it can just as easily go in a purse or travel pack. With several different shades to choose from — including brown, gray, and even purple — you’ll be able to choose the wallet that best fits your style. Available colors and styles: 14

19 This Convenient Way To Slice Boiled Eggs Ortarco Egg Slicer Amazon $5 See On Amazon Whether you’re making an egg salad sandwich or just a quick breakfast, this genius slicer is an easy way to cut an egg into thin, uniform slices. Just place a boiled egg onto the contoured tray and press down. You can also use it to slice fruits like kiwis and strawberries.

20 These Motion-Sensor Lights You Can Stick Anywhere Searik Motion-Sensor Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These battery-operated motion-sensor lights don’t require a plug to work, and since they stick onto any flat surface with the adhesive backing, you can place them anywhere. Put them in your closet, in the bathroom, or line the hallway for a little light while you make your way to the kitchen for a midnight snack. Each set comes with three lights in either cool white or warm white.

21 These Food Huggers That Preserve Your Fruits & Veggies Food Huggers Reusable Silicone Food Savers (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon A sustainable alternative to plastic baggies, these silicone food savers seal in freshness by “hugging” jars, bottles, and cut-up fruits and vegetables. The set comes with five pieces in different sizes, and they’re dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

22 An Inflatable Lounger That Fills Up Without An Air Pump Orsen Inflatable Lounger Amazon $30 See On Amazon You don’t need a time-consuming air pump to fill up this inflatable lounging chair. Just open the flap, and with a few swift motions, trap the air inside. The lounger will stay inflated anywhere from five to six hours, and can support up to 440 pounds. When you’re ready to deflate it, just reopen the flap and fold it back up, allowing the air to seep out. Available colors: 11

23 The Roll-On Essential Oil Stick That Works Wonders For Migraines Migrastil Migraine Stick Amazon $12 See On Amazon Migraines are the worst, but there’s a natural, inexpensive way to ease the symptoms. This roll-on stick contains a therapeutic blend of peppermint, spearmint, and lavender essential oils, which may help ease the pain. Just apply to your temples, forehead, and neck for an instant cooling sensation that reduces tension. Keep it at your desk or carry it with you in your purse for soothing relief on the go.

24 A Unique Squeegee That Scrapes Food Off Your Dishes OXO Good Grips Dish Squeegee Amazon $6 See On Amazon You might have heard of a squeegee for your car windows, but how about your dishes? This handheld kitchen tool has a flexible edge that removes food from your plates in one fell swoop. The nonslip handle gives you a firm grip for thoroughly cleaning, while the rounded edge is great for scraping bowls. You can also use it to clean up your countertop and sink.

25 These Silicone Laces That Turn Any Pair Of Sneakers Into Slip-Ons HOMAR No-Tie Shoelaces Amazon $7 See On Amazon Transform any pair of sneakers into slip-ons with these stretchy silicone shoelaces. Just fit each lace into your shoe’s eyelets, and enjoy the convenience of pulling on your shoes without having to tie your laces. (Even better, you won’t ever have to worry about your shoe coming untied mid-run.) They can be cleaned with a wet cloth, which is much easier than trying to get the stains out of your regular nylon laces. Available sizes: adult, kid

Available colors: 13

26 The Mug Hooks That Hang Under Your Cabinet Fvsatr Mug Holders (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your kitchen is overflowing with mugs, this simple and efficient storage rack is a great fix. With two racks that have four hooks each, they can hold eight mugs total, but you can also use them for other kitchen utensils, like spatulas and measuring cups. Available colors: 5

27 A Handy Tool That Removes Fuzz From Furniture & Clothes Fansrock Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether it be your couch, sweater, or rug, this fabric shaver is just the thing to remove unwanted fuzz with a single press of a button. The rechargeable device is fitted with stainless steel floating blades that de-pill your fabric without damaging it, and you can even use it on delicate fabrics. It’s also a smart alternative to a traditional lint remover, requiring less effort and providing unparalleled results.

28 These Plant-Watering Bulbs That Are So Convenient Wyndham House Self-Watering Globes (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Don’t bother having someone come in to water your plants while you’re out of town; these self-watering globes keep your plants hydrated for up to a week. Just fill the hand-blown glass bulbs with water and insert into the soil. The water will disperse over time, giving you peace of mind that your greenery will still be green when you return. Plus, the beautiful designs also make a nice decorative piece for your garden.

29 This Hair Finishing Cream With A Mascara-Like Applicator BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Amazon $8 See On Amazon When you’re almost finished with your hairstyle, you might notice a few loose wisps here and there. This finishing stick is filled with a clear cream formula that smooths your hair and holds it in place. Even better, the mascara-like brush allows you to target hard-to-reach areas like behind your ears and the back of your neck.

30 This Goopy Cleaning Gel That Fits Into Small Crevices PULIDIKI Cleaning Gel Amazon $7 See On Amazon While it might look straight out of the movie Flubber, this cleaning gel is actually very useful in getting dust out of the small cracks in your car, keyboard, or remote. Just pour the putty over the surface you wish to clean, then pull it back up to remove the dust. You can reuse this gooey cleaner as long as you return it to the box after each use.

31 A Foldable Waste Basket That Fits In Your Car KMMOTORS Foldable Car Garbage Can Amazon $10 See On Amazon All those fast food wrappers, to-go cups, and old parking permits add up — throw it all in this foldable garbage can. It fits anywhere in your vehicle, and has a fastening strap, so you can place it in the passenger seat, in between your back seats, or in your trunk. There are two snaps on the side, so you can attach a plastic bag for easy cleanup. Available sizes: 2

32 The Magnifier That Doubles The Size Of Your Phone Screen Fanlory Phone Screen Magnifier Amazon $21 See On Amazon Trying to read a book or watch a whole movie on your phone can be a recipe for eye fatigue. This screen magnifier enlarges the size of your smart device’s picture, so you can easily view your favorite content without straining your eyes. You can adjust the screen’s height using the included ring stand, and easily fold up the device once you’re done using it. Available colors: 2

33 These Reusable Grocery Bags That Come In Fun Patterns COCOMK Reusable Grocery Bags (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon With these patterned reusable grocery bags, you can make a statement at the grocery store or farmer’s market. The pack of six comes with a variety of fun designs, including stars, stripes, and polka dots. Made from durable polyester, these lightweight bags are sturdy enough to hold several pounds of groceries each.

34 This Soft Body Brush That Gently Exfoliates Your Skin C.S.M. Body Brush Exfoliater Amazon $10 See On Amazon Flexible massage nodules are buried within this body brush’s bristles for a thorough exfoliation that gently massages your muscles. The palm-sized brush removes dead skin cells and increases circulation, encouraging an all-over glow. Just slip your fingers through the strap on the wooden handle to keep it from slipping out of your hand.

35 A Clever Bungee Cord Hanger For Your Bananas Banana Bungee Hanger Amazon $11 See On Amazon Slow down the ripening process of your bunch of bananas with this bungee hanger that keeps each banana separated. Mimicking the way a fruit would hang off a tree, the device allows for natural airflow and reduces pressure point bruising. Just attach it to your kitchen cabinet and let your bananas hang out until you’re ready to eat them. Available colors: 4

36 These Smart Plugs That Work With Voice Control Devices Kasa Smart Plugs (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These smart plugs work like regular electrical outlets, except they have the ability to pair with your voice control devices like Alexa and Google Home, so you can turn your lights and other devices on and off with a simple command. You can even download an app to your smartphone to control your home lights and appliances from anywhere in the world.

37 The Multicolored Lights That Sync To Your Car Stereo YiLaie LED Interior Car Lights Amazon $18 See On Amazon Bring the party to your vehicle with these LED lights that sync up with your car’s stereo. Adhere the USB-powered strips underneath your seats, then control the color, speed, and brightness using an app on your smart phone. With over 460 colors and 29 modes, you’ll never run out of different combinations to light your car up in style.

38 These Sharp Glasses That Protect Your Eyes From Blue Light LNEKEI Blue Light-Blocking Glasses (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If your job requires you to stare at a computer screen for eight hours a day, you should definitely get these blue light-blocking glasses. The multi-layered lenses filter out the blue light that radiates from your laptop, phone, and TV screens, helping to prevent eyestrain and headaches. These lightweight glasses come in a pack of three different styles, so you can swap them out to match your work outfit. Available colors and styles: 21

39 A S’mores That Works In Your Microwave Progressive Prep Solutions Microwave S'mores Maker Amazon $15 See On Amazon When a s’mores craving hits, you might not necessarily have access to a roaring fire or grill. Luckily, this innovative tool lets you make the classic campfire treat in your microwave. Just fill the water reservoir, then place the graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows on the tray. In just 30 seconds, you’ll have two delicious, evenly heated s’mores ready to go.

40 These Silky Satin Pillowcases For A Good Night’s Sleep Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Get the night’s rest you deserve with these soft satin pillowcases. The smooth surface reduces friction with your hair, which leads to less breakage over time. The breathable, machine-washable cases are also gentle on your skin, protecting your face from sleep lines. They come in a bunch of different colors, so you can match them with your comforter or decorative pillows. Available sizes: 20 x 26 inches, 20 x 30 inches, 20 x 36 inches, 20 x 40 inches

Available colors: 24

41 These Multipurpose Tools That Open Doors With No Contact TINMARDA No-Touch Tools (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Germs tend to congregate on high-touch surfaces, which include door handles and touch pads. These multipurpose tools allow you to press buttons without using your fingers and open doors without placing your hand on the knob. It also features a stylus tip that allows you to navigate keypads and screens at ATMs, gas stations, and grocery stores. Plus, it’s small enough to fit on your keyring.

42 A Wireless Charging Station For Your Phone, Earbuds, & Smart Watch Powlaken Wireless Charging Station Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you own multiple electronic devices — such as a smartphone, smart watch, ear pods, and smart pencil — this charging station really comes in handy. It allows you to charge multiple devices at once, without any messy wires or overheated outlets. Just plug the charging pad into the wall, and place your electronics in the designated spots. Available colors: 4

43 These Dry-Erase Magnetic Notes You Can Use Again & Again JJPRO Dry-Erase Sticky Notes (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These magnetic whiteboard stickers work like a traditional sticky note, except you don’t have to throw them away each time you want to write something new. Each dry-erase sticky note can be fully wiped off, so you can use them up to 3,000 times each. Besides reducing paper waste, these stickers save you from having to purchase several packs from the office supply store. Available sizes: 5

44 This Affordable Assortment Of Fizzy Bath Bombs Lagunamoon Bath Bombs (Set of 12) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Bath bombs are certainly a self-care luxury, but they don’t have to be expensive to offer major relaxation benefits. This modestly priced set of a dozen bath bombs includes a variety of enticing scents, including lavender, grapefruit, and mint. Their fun, fizzy colors erupt in your tub, creating a relaxing bath infused with moisturizing shea butter and coconut oil.

45 A Ring Light For Studio-Quality Photos & Video HQOON Ring Light with Stand Amazon $13 See On Amazon You can easily set up your own photo studio at home with this combination ring light and phone tripod. Perfect for diffused lighting during Zoom calls, the USB-powered unit features three lighting modes and 10 brightness levels, which can be adjusted using the included remote control. Equipped with an adjustable stand, you can set this light up on your desk, table, or countertop.

46 These Spiral Hair Ties That Are Gentle On Hair MAORULU Spiral Hair Ties (10-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Traditional hair ties often leave creases in your hair or pull your ponytail so tight you get a headache. These spiral hair ties are much more flexible, so your hair will stay in place without any damage or ponytail bumps. Although they work with any hair type, their stretchiness makes them especially helpful for anyone with curls.

47 A Frother That Whips Up Foam For Your Latte SIMPLETASTE Handheld Milk Frother Amazon $10 See On Amazon Skip the overpriced coffee shop and make your own frothy beverages at home. This handheld electric whisk creates clouds of creamy foam in under 30 seconds. The battery-powered milk frother can be turned on and off with a single press of a button, making it easy to whip up cappuccinos, tea lattes, and matcha drinks right in your own kitchen. Available colors: 3

48 A Soothing Salt Crystal Lamp That Softly Glows Spantik Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $15 See On Amazon This Himalayan salt lamp gives off a soft amber glow that creates a sense of tranquility in your bedroom or living room. But it doesn’t just look magical — these salt crystals emit negative ions, improving the air quality and inducing a sense of wellbeing. The lamp has a dimmable switch, so you can adjust the intensity of the light.

49 A Portable Clothing Steamer That Fits In Your Suitcase Magictec Portable Travel Garment Steamer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Keep your wardrobe wrinkle-free, even when you’re on vacation or a business trip. This handheld garment steamer is small enough to fit in your suitcase or duffle bag, but can still provide up to nine minutes of continuous steam to work out wrinkles. Plus, the compact size means it only takes around 70 seconds to fully heat up, so it’s great for last-minute touch-ups.

50 These Reusable Coffee Filters For Your Single-Serve Machine GoodCups Reusable Single-Serve Coffee Cups (6-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Instead of using disposable coffee pods every time you want a cup of joe, invest in these reusable coffee filters that work in your single-serve maker. Just place your favorite coffee grounds inside the capsule for an individual cup of delicious coffee, and when you’re finished, give it a quick rinse and let air dry.

51 A Water Bottle Pouch That Holds Your Phone & Keys FitWallet Gym Water Bottle Pouch Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re heading to the gym or on a hike, you can keep all your valuables together with this carrying pouch that fits over your water bottle. It has a snug elastic strap, a pocket for your smartphone, a pouch for your credit card, and a hook for your keys. Ditch the gym bag or backpack — this pouch can carry everything you need.

52 These Self-Adhesive Grippers That Keep Your Rug In Place Sollifa Rug Grippers Amazon $12 See On Amazon Stick these strong grippers onto the underside of your rug to keep it from sliding on the floor. They create a seal that’s ultra-secure, but you can still lift up your rug at any time to move it or clean underneath. One reviewer wrote, “Prior to purchasing the rug grippers I was constantly putting the rugs back where they belong. I LOVE these grippers!! They even keep the rug in place when I vacuum. I keep buying more because the adhesive works so well.”

53 A Water-Resistant Notepad For Your Brilliant Shower Thoughts Aqua Notes Water Proof Notepad Amazon $10 See On Amazon Ever come up with a genius idea in the shower, only to forget it as soon as you step out? This waterproof notepad sticks to your shower wall, allowing you to jot down ideas using soy-based ink while you wait for the conditioner to absorb. This pad can also be used while working in the rain, or for writing a quick note that can resist poolside splashing.

54 A Heating Pad That Keeps Your Coffee Warm Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Have you ever left a piping hot cup of coffee or tea out to sit, only to take a sip a few minute later to find it cold? This mug warmer heats your beverage back up in two minutes or less, so you can enjoy your drink to the very last drop. Simply plug the device into the wall and watch your drink get steamy again.

55 This Ingenious Bowl That Makes Chopping Vegetables A Breeze WEBSUN Salad Cutter Bowl Amazon $8 See On Amazon This salad cutter bowl is so easy to use, it will motivate you to eat more veggies. Add lettuce and other toppings to the bowl, close the lid, and chop the ingredients by using the slots as guides. All of the excess water drains into the bowl’s base to prevent sogginess, and then you can flip the bowl over for an instant chopped salad.