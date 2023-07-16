Dope Things Under $30 For Your Home You Never Knew Existed

Sometimes, the best purchases in life are the ones you never knew you needed — and this especially applies to clever home upgrades. After all, none of us are born with a rulebook that teaches us how to create the ideal living space. We may just need some good ol’ fashioned inspiration. That’s where this list comes in — I’ve rounded up all sorts of things that will make your home feel nicer, and they all come at wallet-friendly prices of $30 or less.

1 The Food Container Lid Organizer That Tidies Up Your Cupboard EVERIE Food Container Lid Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Along with reusable food containers come food container lids — which can quickly clutter a cupboard if you’re not careful. The solution? This lid organizer that’s designed with six movable dividers. It can accommodate dozens of lids of different sizes and shapes, so you can easily grab what you need from your shelf or drawer. Available sizes: Small — Large

2 A Plastic Baggy Organizer Made Of Sleek Wood NIKUY Bag Storage Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Another household essential that fills up a drawer quickly? Your plastic food storage bags. This sleek wooden organizer has five different slots for storing your zip-up baggies, whether they’re snack-size, gallon-size, or any other size for that matter. Grab what you need at a glance, without a bunch of cardboard boxes taking up unnecessary space.

3 This Cold Brew Coffee Maker That’s So Easy To Use Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Once you discover the convenience of this cold brew coffee maker, you may start skipping your trip to the cafe. It’s designed with a removable filter that infuses your water with your favorite coffee grounds overnight. A convenient handle makes it easy to grab the pitcher from the fridge, while a built-in spout ensures a mess-free pour. As an added bonus, you also get a stainless steel scoop and rubber funnel.

4 A Plant-Growing Lamp That Helps Your Greenery Thrive GooingTop LED Grow Light Amazon $23 See On Amazon If your home doesn’t receive a lot of natural light, there’s no need to sweat — you can still encourage your houseplants to grow with this slim LED light. Affixing to your table with a sturdy clamp, the lamp features two flexible tubes that emit full-spectrum light. There’s a convenient timer function and multiple brightness levels, so you can customize the light to suit your plants’ needs.

5 These Airtight Food Storage Bins With Customizable Labels Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Containers (7-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon You’d be surprised just how helpful these food storage containers can be; designed with airtight seals, they keep your dry goods fresher for longer, while straightening up your pantry. The set of seven bins comes with a variety of chalkboard labels, as well as a chalk pen for writing down what each unit holds. Stack them up inside your cupboard or display them on your countertop — they look great either way.

6 A Pair Of Under-Bed Storage Bins For Clothes, Shoes & More Zober Under-Bed Storage Organizers Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re not already utilizing the space under your bed for storage, these fabric organizing bins are a worthwhile investment. They can hold clothes, shoes, spare blankets, and more, keeping your belongings free of dust and concealed from view. A transparent window on the top of each bin allows you to easily see what’s inside once you pull it out from under your bed. Available colors: Black, Gray, Java

7 These Silicone Baking Mats That Make Cleanup A Breeze HOTPOP Silicone Baking Mats (4-Piece Set) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Love to bake but dread the cleanup? These silicone baking mats can help. The nonstick, heat-resistant mats eliminate the need to grease your pan — your baked goods will effortlessly lift right off. Plus, unlike foil sheets and parchment paper, these mats can be rinsed off and used over and over again.

8 Some Over-The-Door Purse Organizers That Free Up Closet Space ZOBER Over-The-Door Purse Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon If your purse collection is taking up space in your closet, try these over-the-door pocket organizers. Each one is designed with six pouches for your handbags — and, thanks to their transparent design — you can easily view what’s inside. Besides purses, the organizers are also great for holding accessories, towels, and spare blankets. Available colors: Black, Java, White

9 These LED Puck Lights That Are Remote Controlled Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Easy to install with the included mounting tape or screws, these LED puck lights add a touch of visibility anywhere you need it — from the space underneath your cabinets to the corners of your closet. Even better, you can power them on, adjust the brightness, and even set timers using the convenient remote control. They have a high-tech feel, without the steep price tag.

10 This Knife Sharpening Tool That Works With All Blades AnySharpPro Knife Sharpener Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking to sharpen a dull knife or keep your new blades in tip-top shape, this little tool is so incredibly useful. With a surface made of tungsten carbide, the knife sharpener is effective on both serrated and smooth blades. Plus, a suction cup on the base allows you to securely plant the sharpener on any smooth countertop. Available colors: 4

11 A Bacon Grease Container With A Built-In Strainer Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container With Strainer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Before you discard that leftover bacon grease, hear me out — storing it in this stainless steel container is a much better idea. When you’re cooking up eggs, pancakes, or even a simple snack like popcorn, a little bit of that bacon grease will take the flavor to the next level. A built-in strainer catches any larger drippings, so you can ensure the liquid will be nice and smooth.

12 This Digital Meat Thermometer That Takes The Guesswork Out Of Grilling KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon $24 See On Amazon When cooking steak, chicken, pork, or fish, it’s nice to have the peace of mind that your protein is fully cooked — and not overcooked, either. This digital thermometer accurately reads the internal temperature of your meat in seconds, so you can feel confident that it’s ready to take off the grill or out of the oven. Thanks to its magnetic base, you can conveniently store it on the fridge when not in use. Available colors: Black, Red, White

13 A Heat-Resistant Travel Pouch For Your Curling Iron EIOKIT Heat-Resistant Silicone Travel Pouch Amazon $7 See On Amazon This silicone pouch serves two purposes: It acts as a heat-resistant pad that protects your countertop from being scorched by hot hair tools, and it holds your curling iron or straightener while you travel — and you don’t even have to wait for it to cool down before packing it. Not to mention, it comes in 12 different hues, so you can pick a fun, statement-making shade or a subdued neutral color. Available colors: 12

14 These Oversized Ceramic Mugs With A 2-Tone Design GBhome Jumbo Mugs (Set of 4) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Having a matching set of mugs just makes your kitchen feel so much more put-together. You can get four large mugs for a wallet-friendly price — each one features a sleek black exterior and a vibrant pop of color inside. With a capacity of 24 ounces each, the extra-large mugs are great for holding everything from coffee to cereal to ice cream to soup. Available multipacks: 4

15 This Clever Spoon Rest With A Built-In Pot Lid Holder BBDOU Spoon Rest and Pot Lid Holder Amazon $7 See On Amazon Sometimes, the best kitchen inventions are the ones you never knew you needed — like this spoon rest that also functions as a pot lid holder. The two-in-one unit protects your countertop from drips and messes, while making it easy to grab your mixing spoon or spatula at any time. Its sleek stainless steel design looks great in any kitchen.

16 An Assortment Of 25 Organizers That Keeps Your Drawers Clutter-Free Vtopmart Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers (25 Pieces) Amazon $27 See On Amazon While most of us have a “junk drawer” (or two, or three), that doesn’t mean you can’t add a little bit of organization. These plastic bins come in a variety of sizes, holding desk supplies, toiletries, and any other items currently filling up your drawers. You get 25 pieces in a set, with square and rectangular options to mix and match. The collection is a best-seller, with a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon.

17 This Bathroom Organizer That Sits Atop Your Toilet Godboat Bathroom Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon In compact bathrooms, sometimes you have to get crafty with storage. This metal organizer is so genius because it fits right over your toilet. It’s designed with a fixed bracket that keeps everything securely in place, so you can confidently store your lotion, toilet spray, wipes, and anything else you want to keep close by. Available colors: White, Black

18 The Genius Solution To A Pile Of Messy Cables Baskiss Cable Management Box Amazon $19 See On Amazon Your tangled mess of power cords or a bulky power strip doesn’t have to be an eyesore. This streamlined cable management box conceals any wires from view, while still allowing devices and appliances to connect to electrical sockets. The lid features a wooden texture that even adds a natural touch to your room’s decor.

19 A Space-Saving Dish Rack That Fits Over Your Sink Seropy Roll-Up Dish Rack Amazon $12 See On Amazon Don’t have enough room on your counter for a drying rack? This roll-up option is the next best thing. The stainless steel slats stay securely in place thanks to the silicone edges — just place your freshly rinsed cups, plates, and produce on top. When not in use, the rack neatly rolls up and stores away inside your drawer or on your shelf. Available sizes: 6

Available colors: Black, Gray, Green

20 These Oil & Vinegar Dispensers With Easy-To-Read Measurements Superior Glass Oil and Vinegar Dispenser (Set of 2) Amazon $16 See On Amazon With easy-to-read measurements on the side, these glass dispensers make cooking with oil and vinegar so convenient. Each bottle has a smooth-pouring spout that you can open with a gentle push. Not to mention, a wide-mouthed opening makes the process of refilling each bottle completely hassle-free.

21 Some Refrigerator Bins For Your Produce, Beverages & Condiments Greenco Stackable Clear Bins (Set of 8) Amazon - $39.99 $29.99 See On Amazon These plastic bins will make your refrigerator feel so much more organized — use one for your beverage cans, one for your condiments, another for your produce, and so on. Each one is designed with a set of handles, so you can easily slide it out and grab the food inside. You can even stack them up to save on fridge space.

22 A Trio Of Plastic Cutting Boards With Nonslip Edges HOMWE Plastic Cutting Boards (Set of 3) Amazon $20 See On Amazon A good, sturdy cutting board is a must-have in anyone’s cooking arsenal — why not have three? This set of plastic cutting boards will help you with a variety of meal prep tasks, from chopping veggies to slicing bread. Each one is designed with nonslip edges, along with a handle that’s easy to grasp. The unique grooved design works to catch drippings or juice before it spills onto your counter. Available multipacks: 7

23 These Silicone Stove Gap Covers That Are Surprisingly Useful Linda's Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Earning a worthy spot on the list of things you never knew you needed are these silicone gap covers. They’re designed to cover up the narrow space between your stove and countertop, so oil splatters, bits of food, and other debris can’t make their way down there. Each piece is heat-resistant, and can easily be cut to size to fit your individual stove.

24 Some V-Shaped Grippers That Keep Your Rug’s Corners In Place StepNGrip Rug Corner Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your rug’s corners won’t stay flat, you may need to break out these sticky grippers. The V-shaped pieces form a bond between your rug and the floor, creating a smooth look that won’t budge — even when you walk over it. An EVA foam triangle in each corner makes it easy to lift the rug corners up when necessary.

25 A Water Bottle Storage Rack With Adjustable Shelves YouCopia UpSpace Water Bottle Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Thanks to its adjustable shelves, this tiered organizer works with water bottles of all sizes. Each layer is designed with grooves that keep your bottles from rolling around, so you can easily grab whichever one you need on the way out the door. Choose from styles with two or three shelves, depending on how much space you need.

26 This Set Of Bakeware That’s Great For Meal Prepping FineDine Glass Casserole Dish Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Complete with four glass dishes of different sizes, this bakeware set proves to be so valuable while meal prepping. Each pan is equipped with a pair of handles for easy carrying to and from the oven. Not to mention, they’re also safe for the freezer and microwave — and they go straight in the dishwasher for cleanup.

27 A Rotating Utensil Holder That Looks Great On Your Countertop FineDine Stainless Steel Utensil Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon With a lustrous stainless steel body, this rotating utensil holder makes any countertop instantly feel more sophisticated. It offers three compartments for organizing your mixing spoons, whisks, spatulas, and more, so everything is readily accessible when you’re ready to start cooking. There are also matte white, black, gray, and green hues to pick from. Available colors: 5

28 These Flexible Lights That Illuminate Your Grill At Night Benicci Flexible LED BBQ Grill Lights (Set of 2) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Just because the sun has set doesn’t mean your barbecue has to end. These LED lights are designed with magnetic bases that affix to your grill, creating powerful beams that illuminate the space beneath. The flexible necks make it easy to direct the lights any which way. You’ll also find plenty of other purposes for these lights — take them on a camping trip, or place them underneath the hood of your car while making repairs.

29 The Highly Absorbent Dishcloths That Just May Replace Your Paper Towels Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon When they’re dry, they’re coarse enough for scrubbing. When they’re wet, they mop up spills. These super absorbent Swedish dishcloths are so versatile, and even better, you can use them again and again. In fact, you might find that this pack of 10 cloths will significantly reduce the amount of paper towels you buy — you may even find yourself ditching the disposable kind altogether. Available multipacks: 9

30 This Adjustable Organizer That Holds Foil, Parchment Paper & More YouCopia UpSpace Adjustable Box Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Your foil, parchment paper, and plastic wrap boxes can easily fill up your drawers, which is why this tiered organizer is such a good idea. It’s designed with three levels — the top two can even be adjusted to accommodate boxes of different heights. A set of nonslip feet ensures that the storage unit stays firmly in place.

31 A Wall-Mounted Holder For Your Mop, Broom & Other Cleaning Tools Home-it It Mop and Broom Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Designed with five individual slots, this wall-mounted organizer securely holds your mop, broom, and other cleaning tools where you can easily reach them. A set of six hooks provides extra space for your brushes, rags, and dusters. Set it up inside your closet or out in your garage — the kit includes all of the required mounting hardware you need for installation.

32 This Wheeled Tray For Moving Bulky Appliances Around The Counter EVERIE Rolling Appliance Tray Amazon $22 See On Amazon This sturdy tray is designed with small wheels on the bottom, giving you the ability to move your bulkiest kitchen appliances out from under the kitchen cabinets with ease. Whether it’s a hefty stand mixer, coffee maker, or blender, the appliance tray enables you to shift it around without straining your arms. The locking break mechanism keeps your device securely in place when you’re ready to use it. Available colors: 7

33 The Handheld Milk Frother For Whipping Up Lattes At Home Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $16 See On Amazon With this electric whisk, it’s never been easier to whip up clouds of fluffy milk foam for your lattes, cappuccinos, and hot cocoa. A single button on the top of the unit powers the stainless steel whisk on and off, while the soft silicone handle keeps the device securely in your grasp. It’s battery-operated, so you don’t have to worry about any pesky power cords. Available colors: 5

34 An Easy-Twist Can Opener That Takes Up Minimal Space Joseph Joseph Can Opener Amazon $12 See On Amazon Thanks to its compact, portable design, this can opener is a great addition to your camping backpack — and it also takes up minimal space in your kitchen drawer, since it measures just 2.6 inches across. The easy-twist mechanism cleanly cuts through the can’s lid, effortlessly removing the top with barely any elbow grease on your part.

35 This Cutlery Cleaning Brush With A Unique Wraparound Design Joseph Joseph BladeBrush Knife and Cutlery Cleaner Amazon $9 See On Amazon This cutlery brush has a wraparound design that effectively cleans both sides of your utensil at once. Perfect for removing food residue from forks, knives, and spoons, the handy little brush cuts down your cleaning time while ensuring that every crevice gets squeaky clean. A textured grip ensures that the brush won’t slip out of your hand. Available colors: Gray, Green

36 The Adorable Ladle Shaped Like The Loch Ness Monster OTOTO Nessie Ladle Spoon Amazon $18 See On Amazon Sure, you may have a ladle, but do you have a ladle shaped like the Loch Ness Monster? Nicknamed “Nessie,” this ladle is equal parts adorable and practical. Not to mention, she’s designed with little legs that keep her propped upright on your kitchen counter. Hint: Nessie also makes an amazing gift for any housewarming party. Available styles: 7

37 This Sturdy Organizer For Your Heavy Cooking Pans cuisinel Heavy-Duty Pan Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made from sturdy alloy steel, this organizing rack can hold your heaviest cast iron skillets and largest frying pans. It’s designed with five tiers, and can rest on your countertop either vertically or horizontally. With finishes ranging from gray to black to bronze to red, there’s an option to suit any kitchen. Available colors: 5

38 These LED Lights That Take Your TV Viewing Experience To The Next Level Power Practical LED Lights Amazon $15 See On Amazon Using the self-adhesive backing, attach these LED lights to the back of your TV monitor. Plug them into your TV’s USB port, then use the inline control to adjust the brightness — that’s all it takes to bring your home entertainment setup to the next level. Not only will the lights boost the contrast of the colors on your screen, but they’ll also reduce any feelings of eyestrain as you watch your show or movie. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 Some Magical Little Sheets That Keep Your Produce Fresh FRESHPAPER Food Saver Sheets (8 Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These thin sheets work like magic to keep your produce fresher for longer. Free of chemicals and plastics, each sheet is infused with botanicals that extend the life of your lettuce, berries, oranges, bananas, and more. Not to mention, the sheets are reusable for up to a month — when the distinct maple scent fades completely, you’ll know it’s time to toss them.