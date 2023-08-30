Just because summer is coming to a close doesn’t mean iced coffee season has to end. In fact, it’s just getting started. Dunkin’ released a new line of ready-to-drink iced coffees on Aug. 14, but before you crack open a can for a much-needed caffeine boost, you should know they’re not just any regular old coffees. The canned beverages are spiked with six percent ABV, which means your tailgates, pregames, and backyard barbecues will never be the same. I got to preview Dunkin’s new spiked iced coffee flavors, and I can honestly say your tastebuds are in for a wild ride.

It might be pumpkin spice season at Dunkin’ already, but it’s still summer in the alcohol aisle. The new spiked sips come in four familiar coffee flavors: Original, Caramel, Mocha, and Vanilla. Along with the canned coffees, Dunkin’ also released a lineup of spiked iced teas that include four seriously sweet flavors such as Slightly Sweet, Half & Half, Strawberry Dragonfruit, and Mango Pineapple. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as though you can purchase the boozy bevs together. Instead, if you want to get your hands on a can, you’ll either have to purchase a 12-pack of the iced coffee or iced tea variety, a four-pack of Original Spiked Iced Coffee or Slightly Sweet Spiked Iced Tea, or a single 19.2-ounce can of Original Spiked Iced Coffee or Slightly Sweet Spiked Iced Tea.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

The spiked sips are available now at participating grocery and package stores across 12 states, including:

New York

Massachusetts

New Jersey

Vermont

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Maine

New Hampshire

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Texas

Between the mix of iced coffee, specialty flavors, and alcohol, there’s a lot going on in each 12-ounce can. If you’re skeptical about trying the new ready-to-drink offerings, this review breaks down everything you can expect from the spiked coffees before your next grocery run.

Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffee Original Review

The first thing that stuck out to me was that the drink only smelled of coffee, not a mix of coffee and alcohol. It was a bit misleading because as soon as I took my first sip, I was hit with a lot of flavors at once. First came the coffee. Next, a wave of alcohol. Then I was left with the (very strong) aftertaste of coffee lingering on my tongue. Alcohol had become the primary flavor by the second sip, but by the third sip the coffee and alcohol were fighting for my attention at the same time. It was a lot for my tastebuds to handle, TBH.

Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffee Caramel Review

I could taste the coffee immediately upon my first sip, followed by the sharp aftertaste of the alcohol. After that, the alcohol really took charge. It quickly became the first flavor to hit my tongue and the last to linger in my throat. The coffee came through somewhere in the middle, but it didn’t last long. Though I love caramel, I was glad it wasn’t the dominant flavor because the bitterness of the alcohol and the sweetness of the caramel just wouldn’t have worked well together. Overall I think that once the coffee takes a backseat, the drink becomes much more palatable.

Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffee Vanilla Review

The first flavor that hits the tongue is vanilla, then as it hits the back of the throat you get the alcohol, then the drink leaves a bit of a coffee aftertaste in the mouth but you still feel that tingling sensation you get after taking a shot. It sounds like a lot, but I appreciated how each flavor had its chance to shine instead of being hit by them all at once. The drink is pretty sweet and almost tastes like a vanilla liqueur. While sipping it, I didn’t really taste much coffee — the vanilla comes through much more. The coffee really only makes an appearance in the aftertaste, which may be why I enjoyed this flavor the most.

Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffee Mocha Review

This rich iced coffee gives off a decadent, chocolatey scent that lets you know you’re in for a sweet ride. I tasted the alcohol first, but then the mocha quickly took over and drowned out the other flavors, which I didn’t mind. Both the alcohol and mocha flavors are rather bitter so they work together in theory, but if that’s not what you’re looking for you might want to steer clear. Much like the Vanilla, I felt the Mocha did a good job of blending the alcohol with the coffee so that each sip wasn’t so jarring.

Visit the Dunkin’ Spiked website to find a store stocked with the goodies near you.