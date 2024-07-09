Each Zodiac Sign’s Vacation Personality, According To An Astrologer

Astrology can tell you a lot about your personality and preferences since your birth chart mirrors the cosmic forces influencing different areas of your life. But everyone’s personality is multifaceted, so different sides of you are bound to come out in different situations — like when you’re at work versus when you’re out socializing with friends. Naturally, each zodiac sign has their own vacation personality and unique travel style.

Taking a break from your everyday life and getting away from the hustle and bustle of your job can bring out a whole new side of you — and every zodiac sign is likely to crave different things when they’re vacationing. For example, more introvert-leaning earth and water signs may be drawn to relaxing environments where they can rest, recharge their batteries, and enjoy a natural setting. Meanwhile, the more extroverted fire and air signs may be more interested in vacationing for the social aspect of it, seeking a fun party scene and exciting entertainment options.

If you want to dive even deeper into the astrology of who you are when you’re OOO, you can look at the adventurous ninth house of your birth chart, which rules long-distance travel, new experiences, and faraway places. Looking at which sign this house falls into and what planets might be located in this part of the chart can give you some cosmic insight into how you approach taking trips, what your preferences are around traveling, and what your vacation personality is overall.

If you’re not ready to analyze your own birth chart, don't worry. You can read on for the scoop on each zodiac sign’s vacation personality — that way you know what to expect from yourself (and your travel partners) when you’re planning a getaway.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Aries always let their passions lead the way, and their vacation personalities are a perfect reflection of that. These fire signs tend to be very free-spirited and carefree when they’re traveling, and they’re always ready to dive into an impromptu adventure. Aries’ prefer to be able to follow their impulses while they’re on the go, so sticking to a strict itinerary isn’t their style. They need room for spontaneity in their vacations if they’re going to make the most of them.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Sensual Tauruses love luxury, so their vacation personality is all about milking maximum pleasure out of every experience. Taurus people are about quality over quantity, so they’d rather invest in a lavish getaway with high-quality accommodations instead of taking more frequent but less opulent trips. Planning ahead is important for these diligent earth signs, and they appreciate having a solid itinerary, so long as it leaves plenty of time for relaxation, too.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Quirky and quizzical Geminis need lots of mental stimulation, and their vacation personalities are no different. These effervescent air signs want to be immersed in exciting environments, with plenty of things to do and people to talk to. It’s important for these social butterflies to feel a sense of community when they travel, so linking up with local tour groups or taking a trip with friends is their ideal scenario.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) When it comes to sweet and sensitive Cancers, their vacation personalities are all about going with the flow and soaking up the vibes. Having a packed itinerary isn’t their style — they’d much rather take things day by day, keep things relaxed, and leave some of the magic of their vacation up to chance. The cosmic crab can be a little moody sometimes, so it’s important for them to travel with people who give them space to do what they feel like in the moment.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Leos like to be the center of attention, and when it comes to their vacation personality, they want to feel like the leader of the pack. Leos love to go wild on vacation — whether that means partying all night or impulsively booking an experience someone recommended to them. Anything that gives them an adrenaline rush is a good thing, so Leos should choose locales that offer exciting entertainment options and plenty of high-action activities.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Refined and detail-oriented Virgos like to keep things simple — but that doesn’t mean they don’t want to indulge in the finer things in life sometimes. Virgos want to feel pampered and pleasurable when they’re traveling, so even though they’re very orderly and strict with themselves in their day-to-day lives, they like letting down their hair and luxuriating in some lazy vacation vibes when they’re enjoying some time off.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Libras are true social butterflies, and their vacation personality fully highlights their desire to connect with people. Whenever these diplomatic air signs head out of town, they enjoy mingling with the locals, exploring the area’s nightlife, and otherwise tapping into the social scene. Libras also love to have a partner in crime, so vacationing with an equally extroverted friend or lover is their ideal scenario. Relaxing is great, but Libras prefer to stay busy during their travels, so they’re always ready to take in something new.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Some people take vacations to get out of their comfort zone and go wild — but for sensitive Scorpios, time off is best spent going somewhere that makes them feel ultra cozy, homey, and emotionally connected. Relaxing in a quaint beachside cottage or a rustic cabin in the woods is much more Scorpio’s style than packing a busy itinerary with all sorts of high-energy activities. Traveling with close friends or family members is also important for these transformation-seeking water signs, as is visiting places with some ancestral meaning to them.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Free-spirited Sagittarians are natural-born extroverts, and their vacation personality is just as boisterous and bold as you’d expect. They enjoy taking trips to exciting locales where they can party, connect with the local culture, and soak up all of life’s many new experiences. These adventure-seeking fire signs are known for their wanderlust and spontaneity, but when traveling the world, they appreciate having solid plans in place. They want to be able to pack as many thrills as they can into their travels.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Capricorns are incredibly disciplined and responsible people who rarely take a break from their ground. But when they go on a vacation, they know they’ve earned the break — and that’s why they want their trips to be as thoroughly planned as possible. These ambitious earth signs are always focused on slaying goals and working hard, so they think of vacations as a rare opportunity to turn off their brains and simply enjoy life. So long as a trip is planned well, a Capricorn doesn’t need anything too fancy or complicated. A simple getaway with some attention to detail is all they really crave.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Community-minded Aquarians love to explore unusual new places and connect with the local social scene in whatever faraway destination they’ve set off to. But these forward-thinking air signs want to connect with the culture of an area, too — so visiting art museums, admiring the beauty of local architecture, or doing some artisan shopping is exactly how they’d like to spend their vacation days. Aquarians have a big circle, but when they travel, they prefer one-on-one connections. So having a lover, friend, or compatible travel buddy to accompany them on trips is key.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Dreamy and ethereal Pisces are introverts with big imaginations, and their travel personalities are just as deep and mystical as you’d expect. These water signs see traveling as an opportunity to learn more about themselves and reflect on where they’re at in life, so they like to visit places that set the stage for some tranquility and peace. Trips to spiritual hotspots or other destinations rich in symbolism are ideal for a Pisces, so whatever they do for vacation, they should leave plenty of time for solitude and deep thoughts.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.