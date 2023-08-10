Travel is one of the first things we list as an interest on a dating app, but if we’re being honest, some people are about that life way more than others. The long flights, the confusing time changes, the constant jet lag — it’s not for everyone. But if those minor headaches can’t stop you from taking in the stunning views, gorgeous architecture, and historical landmarks of a new city, you must be a true traveler at heart. While there are probably a lot of factors that fuel your adventurous spirit, you might be surprised at how much influence your zodiac sign has over your love of travel.

Your passport has been stamped more times than you can count, your frequent flyer miles are always on the rise, and you can pack three weeks' worth of clothes in a TSA-approved carry-on in your sleep. This is the life of a traveler. When you’re not living your best Lizzie McGuire life abroad, you’re exploring new cities domestically and compiling a list of all of your favorite spots, because everyone knows to turn to you for recommendations. That’s why the signs who love to travel have a reputation for being adventurous, free-spirited, and spontaneous. Thanks to their naturally outgoing and likable personalities, they also have an easy time befriending locals and immersing themselves in the culture, which helps take away any travel anxiety they might have.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the adventurers of the zodiac, it should come as no surprise to see Sagittarius at the top of this list. From weekend getaways in the woods to month-long backpacking excursions abroad, the free-spirited fire sign always has a trip on the books. Sags were born to travel, and they won’t rest until they’ve explored every inch of this earth.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Known as the humanitarians of the zodiac, Aquarians will travel far and wide to assist with mutual aid. When they’re not traveling for work, don’t expect them to stay close to home — as one of the most outdoorsy zodiac signs, Aquarians are often running off to the mountains to reconnect with nature.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the leader of the zodiac, Aries are always ready to take action. The energetic sign is bold and daring, which explains why they aren’t afraid to book a trip to a new city — or even show up at the airport with no specific destination in mind. They love trying new cuisines and partaking in new activities, and the proof is in their stamp-filled passports.