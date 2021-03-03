These Easy Baked Oats Recipes Are Taking Over TikTok Right Now

Since launching in 2016, TikTok has become the place to get all your niche, hipster recipes and then some. Cloud bread, dalgona coffee, and 3-ingredient crème brûlée have all made appearances on the popular social app and now oats are having their day to shine… or more like bake. The amazing thing about these small morsels is that they don’t really taste like anything, which means you can make them taste like everything.
First came coconut, then came almond, and now oats are all the rage in our culinary delights. Oats are one of those foods that you don’t realize its true power until you’re using it in pretty much everything. Many wouldn’t think that the food that was once only used for a quick breakfast would turn into an internet phenomenon, but here we are and of course, TikTok has shown us all the amazing ways we can use oats.