30 Easy, Cheap Ways To Make Having A Cat So Much Less Of A Pain In The Butt

Bosom buddies, life partners, and soulmates though they may be, your feline companions can occasionally wreak complete havoc on your lifestyle. So you can breathe a sigh of relief when you browse the following easy, cheap ways to make having a cat so much less of a pain in the butt. For example, enjoy swift solutions to messes with a bio-enzymatic stain and odor eliminator or sweet slept-in mornings with the help of an automatic feeder.

Go ahead and allow these products to make the time spent with your bestie only the best of times.

1 These Furniture Protector Shields That Are Totally Transparent Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Don’t let a destroyed couch corner erode the love you feel for your furry BFF. These furniture protector shields offer a great solution as their claw-proof material deters scratching while their transparent finish blends in seamlessly with your upholstery. They stay in place thanks to strong self-adhesive (and twist pins for additional sturdiness) and can be cut to accommodate your sofa’s dimensions.

2 A Cat Litter Trapper Mat That’s Comfortable On Paws iPrimio Large Cat Litter Trapper Mat Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you’re tired of cursing sharp bits of cat litter beneath your bare feet, opt for this litter trapper mat that’s comfortable on your cat’s paws (and will consequently keep your paws pain-free as well). It comes in three available sizes as well as in either black or brown and features a top layer with large holes for litter to fall through easily. The bottom layer is made with a moisture-resistant lining and the trapped litter can be easily emptied directly back into the litter box or the trash.

3 This Cat Litter Scooper Holder That Keeps Floors Hygienic iPrimio Universal Cat Litter Scooper Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon This affordable cat litter scooper holder provides you with a designated place to store your scooper, keeping your floors litter and mess-free. The holder accommodates scoopers of all sizes including those with a long handle and makes it easy for you to empty collected excess litter into the garbage. Cleaning is simple with just soap and water.

4 A Pet Hair Roller That’ll Keep Furniture Clean & Inviting ChomChom Pet Hair Roller Amazon $26 See On Amazon Offering a seat laden with cat hair to a guest can feel a tad embarrassing, but all it takes is less than $30 and this pet hair roller to remedy the situation. Popular with over 145,000 reviews, it uses simple static electricity to effectively pick up every last hair, all of which is deposited into a built-in receptacle that is easily emptied.

5 This Cat Carrier Sling To Tote Around Your Kitty Companion iPrimio Dog and Cat Sling Carrier Amazon $26 See On Amazon Easily and conveniently tote around your kitty with this cat carrier sling that allows you to operate hands-free while keeping them secure. Available in six colors such as aqua blue and gray, the sling provides you with a special pouch to hold your phone or other accessories as well as a built-in safety latch that can be attached to their collar. The cotton material keeps your pet cool and comfy and it’s machine-washable for easy care.

6 A Food Bowl Mat With A Raised Lip Leash Boss Water Bowl Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your cat is a messy eater, this water and food bowl mat so incredibly helpful. It’s made of nontoxic, BPA-free, and PVC-free silicone and features a raised lip to easily contain any mess caused by enthusiastic eating. The mat is a cinch to clean and can even be popped on the top rack of the dishwasher. Choose from five available colors and four sizes.

7 These Stainless Steel Cat Bowls That Come With Their Own Integrated Mat Bonza Pet Feeder Bowl Amazon $27 See On Amazon These 12-ounce cat bowls serve up food and water to your beloved pet but, best of all, they come with their own custom mat made of nonslip silicone. The odor-resistant stainless steel bowls are easy to clean and the mat features a slight trough around the perimeter to catch any water or food spills. As a bonus, this entire feeding station is under $30.

8 A Stain & Odor Eliminator That Uses Natural Enzymes Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator Amazon $20 See On Amazon This stain and odor eliminator with over 104,000 reviews uses natural enzymes to fight smelly accidents. It can be used on anything from carpets to upholstery to pet carriers and is formulated with ingredients safe to use around kids and pets. When sprayed on the stain, the enzymes feed on ammonia crystals or organic material until nothing but a clean smell remains.

9 This Kitty Pillow That Emits A Calming Purr Petstages Purr Pillow Kitty Amazon $15 See On Amazon Anxious cats might love this kitty pillow that emits a soft and soothing purr for up to two minutes at a time. Made of plush material, the purr is touch-activated and the mechanism can be easily removed to wash the pillow as needed. Both rambunctious young kittens and stressed mature cats may find calm with this toy designed in an ideal shape for maximum cuddling.

10 An Interactive Cat Toy That Keeps Them Stimulated & Engaged FunPetz Interactive Cat Toy Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re on a deadline but your cat won’t stop demanding your attention, simply set up this interactive cat toy to provide engaging stimulation. The toy attaches to the edges of surfaces with a clamp and is powered by two AA batteries (not included) that work to lower and lift at random your choice of two toys: feathers or a plush ball. The toy turns off after five continuous minutes of play, having thoroughly exercised your cat’s mind and body.

11 These Catnip Toys Made Of Breathable & Bite-Resistant Cotton Legendog Catnip Toys (5-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon For less than $10 these catnip toys that come in a set of five will keep your kitty blissfully occupied. They’re made of breathable cotton-linen material that is sturdy enough to be completely bite-resistant with strong stitching as well. Each toy is designed with a different charming expression and the set includes multiple colors.

12 A Cat Window Perch That Absorbs Them In The World Outside PEFUNY Cat Window Perch Amazon $25 See On Amazon If your cat loves a perch, this cat window hammock allows them to get completely engrossed in the action outside while they lounge. They can watch as squirrels and birds jump from tree branches or people amble by like it’s the newest thriller on Netflix. Able to hold over 40 pounds, the perch uses strong suction cups and metal wire and even includes a flannel pad for an uber-comfortable lounging experience.

13 The Cat Puzzle That Delivers Motivational Treats Petstages Nina Ottosson Buggin' Out Puzzle & Play Interactive Cat Treat Puzzle Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep your cat busy and entertained with this cat puzzle that engages its hunting and foraging instincts with hidden treat compartments. The material of the puzzle is both nontoxic and food-safe and includes no removable parts that could potentially get lost. Additionally, you can use the puzzle every day to help fast eaters learn to slow down.

14 A Cat Scratcher Mat Made Of Natural Sisal FUKUMARU Cat Scratcher Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon Just because its purpose is to be continuously clawed at, doesn’t mean that a cat scratching mat can’t be aesthetically pleasing. This one is made of chic all-natural sisal that will look stylish in any room and can be used on the floor or mounted to walls or windows using the included hook and loop strips. The rugged material will feel amazing on cats’ claws and you can feel good about opting for a biodegradable material.

15 This Cat Brush That Delivers A Fine Mist While Grooming Pecait Spray Cat Brush Amazon $22 See On Amazon This completely genius pet spray brush provides a fine mist that assists in preventing the buildup of static electricity and helps to corral flying hair and dander. It charges via USB and is easy to fill with water, with its stainless steel teeth smoothing your cat’s coat as you brush. Press the hair removal button in the center to easily and conveniently wipe away collected hair.

16 A Cat Water Fountain With A 3-Layer Filtration System PETLIBRO Stainless Steel Water Fountain Amazon $30 See On Amazon This sleek cat water fountain is made of easy-to-clean stainless steel and features a three-layer filtration system to ensure that your pet is getting a continuously fresh drinking experience. Adjust the water flow as you see fit and run the fountain as often as you like as the pump operates nearly silently. The design prevents any leaks and is also splash-proof, protecting floors from messes while encouraging your cat to drink more water.

17 This Cat Litter Made With An Herbal Attractant Dr. Elsey's Cat Attract Cat Litter, 40 Lb. Amazon $29 See On Amazon With over 6,000 reviews and a high 4.6-star rating, this special cat litter is blended with an herbal attractant to assist cats who have issues using the litter box. It’s both dust-free and hypoallergenic and is made with bentonite clay that creates easy-to-scoop clumps. Strong enough to be used for multiple cats, the odor-controlling litter will help keep your home smelling fresh and clean.

18 An Automatic Cat Feeder That Lets You Record Your Own Message Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder Amazon $70 See On Amazon Personalize your cat’s daily feedings with this automatic cat feeder that allows you to record your very own 10-second audio message. A lifesaver for those who’d prefer to not wake up to your cat’s cries at 4:38 am every day or who often have to work overtime, the feeder allows you to set customized schedules ensuring regular meals for your treasured companion. A desiccant bag keeps the food fresh and an angled food bowl prevents potential clogging.

19 This Cat Toy Roller That Keeps Them Guessing UPSKY Cat Toy Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep energetic kitties on their toes with this cat toy roller that has spinning balls rolling around multiple levels. The cat will attempt to snag the balls as they roll around the toy while the base stays securely in place thanks to four nonslip pads. As a bonus, there are three balls that include bells inside for added fun.

20 A Waterless Shampoo For Easy But Effective Grooming Burt's Bees Cat Waterless Shampoo Spray Amazon $7 See On Amazon If your cat has made it clear that a good head-to-toe bath is not in the cards — don’t fear, there is another way. This waterless shampoo allows you to simply spray your cat’s coat and brush the formula through for a clean and deodorized result. It’s made with natural ingredients such as apple and honey that nourish the skin and help add a healthy shine.

21 These Cat Nail Clippers With A Comfy Grip Pet Republique Cat Nail Clippers Amazon $7 See On Amazon These popular cat nail clippers have garnered a high 4.7-star rating over the course of 27,000-plus reviews for their ease of use. They feature large, soft, ergonomic handles to give you more dexterity and are made with sharp blades to get the job done efficiently. Plus, when you buy these clippers, the company donates a portion of its profits to local shelters. Win-win.

22 A Cat Scratching Post With 2 Diverting Attachments MECOOL Cat Scratching Post Amazon $26 See On Amazon Save your upholstery and rugs from destruction with this cat scratching post that includes a hanging ball attachment as well as one atop a springy coil. The post is easy to put together and is wrapped in sisal hemp material tough enough to withstand lots of clawing. Choose from a kitten or adult cat size as well as four available colors such as gray or cactus green.

23 This Keyboard Cover So You Can Cowork In Peace L&QQ Clear Acrylic Keyboard Cover Amazon $53 See On Amazon There’s no doubt that working from home ends up being a definite coworking situation when you share your space with a cat. This keyboard cover allows you to clock in without your coworker literally laying down over your hands, preventing necessary work from getting done. Made of chic clear acrylic, the cover can hold up to 40 pounds and can additionally be used as a monitor stand.

24 A Hairball Relief Gel To Prevent Discomfort & Mess Sentry Hairball Relief Amazon $9 See On Amazon Of course, it happens, but constantly cleaning up messes caused by indigestible hairballs can become quite a chore. That’s where this hairball relief gel comes in. It’s able to be used with cats over four weeks old and assists with constipation, dry cough, and helps to make hair pass more easily. Plus, its tasty malt flavor means cats might actually enjoy it.

25 This Ceramic Slow Feeder Bowl That’s Angled For Comfort Y YHY Cat Slow Feeder Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your cat’s dinner looks like a “now you see it, now you don’t” magic trick, contemplate this ceramic slow feeder bowl as an alternative. It’s elevated at an angle that makes eating more comfortable for your cat and features grooves that your cat will have to navigate to eat. On top of helping to improve digestion, this bowl will also make dinner time that much more fun and entertaining.

26 A Cat Litter Deodorizer That Works Without Fragrance NonScents Cat Litter Deodorizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon This cat litter deodorizer neutralizes smells without the use of any masking fragrance. Simply sprinkle a little bit of it over your cat litter and watch (or smell) as it creates a scent-free space. It uses nontoxic and biodegradable ingredients and will make the most of your litter supply with reapplications between full litter box cleanings.

27 This Self-Groomer That Attaches To Corners Or Walls yuntop Cat Self-Groomers (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Give your kitty the gift of massages on demand with this self-groomer that’s designed to attach to corners or walls. Apply it using the included self-adhesive strips or screws and fill the side grooves with catnip to make it even more appealing. The soft plastic bristles will bring immense joy as well as remove loose hair for an efficient, hands-free grooming session.

28 A Pack Of Silvervine Sticks As An Effective Chew Toy Potaroma Silvervine Sticks (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Instead of biting fingers, hands, or the like, utilize these silvervine sticks to help your kitten teethe in a safe and productive way. They come in an affordable pack of three and are made with silvervine, sisal, raffia, and gall fruit as a powerhouse of attractants. Not only will chewing on them relieve anxiety, but they also can help keep your cat’s teeth in hygienic shape.

29 This Water Additive That Provides Dental Care Without A Toothbrush Oxyfresh Pet Dental Additive Amazon $17 See On Amazon Wave the white flag when it comes to the battle of trying to brush your cat’s teeth, because there is a much better solution. Simply put the recommended amount of this water additive into your cat’s water dish and watch as it takes care of all oral care including fighting plaque and tartar, keeping gums healthy, and even eliminating bad breath. The formula is completely tasteless and odor-free.