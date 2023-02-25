The Grammy award-winning artist Ed Sheeran is best known for his chart-topping catalogue of hits. However, the “Shape Of You” performer has moved onto a spicy new career venture by announcing the launch of his very own hot sauce line. If you’re keen to try the singer’s tasty concoction for yourself, here’s where to buy Ed Sheeran’s hot sauce in the UK.

Created by “hot sauce obsessive” Sheeran and his team of experts, the Tingly Ted’s sauce range has been in the works for almost two years and arrives in two delicious flavours: the medium spiced Tingly Sauce and the much spicier Xtra Tingly — an ideal condiment for those looking to take the heat up to the next level.

As for the taste, fans can expect a vegan-friendly smoky flavour with fresh lemon notes that are complemented by a mix of herbs and spices.

Tingly Ted’s has “ambitious plans to be available worldwide” and the sauces are currently available to pre-order for £6.99 on the brand’s official website, where further announcements regarding Tingly Ted’s wider release will be shared.

In a press release, Sheeran revealed that Tingly Ted’s was inspired by a love of all things sauce and his need for spice “with every single meal.”

“I travel a lot, so having a bottle in my suitcase wherever I go that can spice up any and every meal seemed like a good idea,” the BRIT award-winner explained in a statement, revealing that it took a “year of whittling down the perfect flavours” before settling on “two absolute belters.”

“I’m so excited to bring this product out, it's genuinely something I use every day on all three meals. I hope you love them as much as I do,” Sheeran added.