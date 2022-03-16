The “Pills by Post” scheme allowed the termination of pregnancies up to 10 weeks via two pills delivered by post alongside a telephone consultation with a GP or a medical professional. Introduced in March 2020, the scheme was repeatedly extended for its contribution towards reducing wait times for abortion access by 50% since 2019, as per the British Pregnancy Advisory Service. However, this service is now being scrapped in England.

Why Is The ‘Pills By Post’ Scheme Stopping?

Per The Guardian, Public Health Minister, Maggie Throup explained, “The government will end the temporary approval put in place at the beginning of the pandemic that allows women to take both pills for early medical abortion up to 10 weeks gestation at home.” The law was amended to reflect restrictions at the time, and with all COVID measures including isolation for positive cases revoked, in-person appointments are now taking place.

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, the British Medical Association, and the Royal College of Midwives oppose these changes. As per The Guardian, Clare Murphy, Chief Executive of the BPAS, said, “It would force vulnerable women in the most difficult of circumstances to resort to illegal methods again and face criminal sanctions as a result.”

When Will The ‘Pills By Post’ Scheme Stop?

The changes will be effective as of midnight on Aug. 29, 2022. The policy was originally due to end in March 2022, but was extended under Throup’s supervision and is currently under review. Per The Guardian, sources at the Department of Health and Social Care have said they would resist pressure to make the pills-at-home scheme permanent in England.

Are These Changes Just Taking Place In England?

The scheme is stopping in England, but the Welsh Assembly will be permanently pursuing this policy, arguing that it is safer for vulnerable women and girls. “I am satisfied that the arrangements are safe and bring significant benefits to women and girls who wish to access abortion services, with reduced waiting times enabling them to access the help they need more quickly than would have been possible under the previous arrangements”, stated Eluned Morgan, Health Minister for Wales, as per The Guardian.