What Texas’ Abortion Law Means, By The Numbers

Politics
From the $10,000 bounty to the people affected.
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images
On Sept. 1, Texas enacted one of the country’s most restrictive abortion bans, known as Senate Bill 8 or SB 8. It not only makes abortion after six weeks illegal, but also allows people to sue clinics, providers, or anyone who helps a patient seek abortion care in the state. To understand its scope, click along.
Number of abortion restrictions Texas has passed in the last decade. According to the Guttmacher Institute, these include punitive legal requirements, such as mandated counseling for abortion-seekers and a ban on abortion-related telehealth.