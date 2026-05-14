Calling It Now: It’s Going To Be A Fairy Summer

Have you had a Barbie-shaped hole in your heart since 2023? Are you still mourning the chaos and confidence of Brat summer? If so, don’t panic — summer 2026 is bringing a fresh new obsession. It’s official: Fairy Summer is fluttering in for the next season, and it’s every bit as dreamy and whimsical as it sounds.

The fairycore trend kicked off on TikTok, where creators have been appreciating the spritely energy of the tiny, mythical creatures. In an April 24 post, @anothersupermoon shared a video skimming across the tops of flowers — just like a fairy POV — and it inspired commenters to get into character as they joked about dating gnomes, drinking dewdrops, and riding to work on a dragonfly.

Fairy-inspired clothing hauls have also taken over the app. These outfits feature ruffles, glittery pixie details, and garden-themed colors. On Pinterest, the search for all things fairy is also taking off: “Fairycore tops” are up 465%, “fairycore earrings” are up 183%, and “fairycore nails” are up 165% from April 2025. Clearly, the girlies want to feel as if they’re living in a mystical forest surrounded by flowers, toadstools, and beams of sunlight.

There’s also a heavy nostalgia factor here. Do remember wearing flower crowns as a kid? Or pretending to serve tea in little acorn caps as you played for hours outside? That vibe is something you can capture this summer through your beauty choices, fashion favorites, plans with friends — all by adopting a general sense of spritely curiosity, just like the fairy folks. Here’s why it feels so right for 2026.

It’s Fairy Summer

Chandra, who posts on TikTok @anothersupermoon, says her viral fairy POVs were inspired by her lush garden, where she grows tulips and bluebells. “I literally want to live in there,” she tells Bustle, “So I thought, ‘If I were a tiny fairy, this is what I would get to see every day.’ I wanted to share that feeling with people.”

She’s outside on a regular basis, living out her fairy fantasy. “I’m planting and growing flowers, being whimsical, and doing whatever I feel like,” she says. She also sets off into the woods for nature hikes and checks out local botanical gardens when she can — all things that would 100% be on a fairy’s to-do list. “I try to put magic and beauty in my everyday life.”

This is the essence of Fairy Summer: touching grass, following your fancies, noticing the little things, and embracing nature. “There’s so much strife and uncertainty in the world, I think it’s fun to engage in that fantasy and a little bit of playing pretend,” she says, noting that channeling fairy vibes is basically a form of hopecore.

Fairycore is almost like a more niche offset of the cottagecore before it, and the analog trend of this year that has people setting down their phones in favor of screen-free fun. When you talk about fairies, everyone immediately understands the assignment, Chandra says. “There’s also just the aesthetics of this very organic, fun, natural magic that is kinda the complete opposite of tech and AI culture. So [being into fairies] also feels extremely human and alternative, in a sense.”

Embracing The Spritely Life

In a May 13 post, @girloftheotherworld shared five fairy-inspired activities to try, and each one is something you can add to your summer bucket list. She recommends:

Following a bumblebee as it lazes its way from flower to flower

Going on a scavenger hunt for tiny treasures (like pinecones and rocks)

Searching for fairy “portals” in nature (like holes in a tree)

Keeping a “field notes” journal of sketches

Cloud watching

To live your best fairy life, simply lay in the grass and watch the sky as a way to intentionally slow down. Think of it as your excuse to host more picnics, walk amongst flowers, and daydream whenever you can.

Chandra recommends being your best whimsical self in any way you know how. “Connect with nature, wear flowers in your hair, DIY something, or grow a garden,” she says.

Creator @cupcake_nati19 suggests crafting as a way in to the pixie world. Sew colorful buttons onto your shirts, paint flower pots, crochet something — you get the idea. Anything that gets you off your phone, away from your desk, and enjoying something hands-on will count.

And what’s a Fairy Summer without the ‘fashion too? Accounts like @myreverievintage show off all things fairycore, including dreamy colors, floaty scarves, flower prints, and sequin details. Look for Y2K sequin tops, ruffled skirts, and floral details on bags, shoes, and jewelry.

In the beauty realm, get inspired by singer Zara Larson, who has perfected the fairy aesthetic by wearing rhinestones, pastel eyeshadows, and tons of blush. This summer, it’s your chance to dig into the trend, get off your phone, and embrace your inner fairy.