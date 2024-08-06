These 3 Zodiac Signs Have The Most Brat Energy

The moment Charli XCX’s album “Brat” dropped on June 7, the people immediately declared it a brat summer. To be brat you have to go out, have fun — and even get a little bit messy at times. While anyone can have a brat era, it’s a vibe that comes quite naturally to certain zodiac signs.

To be extra clear, it isn’t about being a brat in the traditional way, but about being “brat.” In a June 6 interview with @thenewsmovement, Charli XCX helped define brat by listing the brat summer essentials. “It can be quite luxury, but it can also be so, like, trashy,” she says. “Just like a pack of cigs, a Bic lighter, and a strappy white top with no bra. That’s, like, kind of all you need.”

Unlike the cozy coastal grandma and cute tomato girl aesthetics of seasons past, brats get a little more down and dirty. If coastal grandma is all about making jams and hosting get-togethers, brat is about finding a rooftop party and dancing until 4 a.m. And while tomato girls are drinking spritzes after a day at the beach, brats are busy taking shots in the club.

This summer, brat girls are wearing lime green — the same color as the Charli XCX album cover — and doing the “apple dance” on TikTok, but for certain zodiac signs, the brat life has been their MO long before it became a trend. Below are the three zodiac signs with the most brat energy, according to astrology.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

FG Trade Latin/E+/Getty Images

Charli XCX has said a brat is “just a girl who is a little messy and likes to party, and maybe says dumb things sometimes.” And that about sums up Gemini — in the best way possible.

This air sign, ruled by the chatty planet Mercury, is the type to stay out late, hop from one party to the next, and then do it all over again the next day. They won’t stop home to shower or change shirts, and they certainly aren’t going to get eight hours of sleep. When you’ve got a life to live, those things can wait.

Geminis are also all over social media in a very brat way. They’ll post photo dumps without a second thought, often leaving in less-than-perfect pics, and their Instagram Stories are always a whirlwind of blurry videos and way-too-loud clips from concerts. In true brat fashion, this sign knows how to have a good time.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Oleh_Slobodeniuk/E+/Getty Images

Since Charli XCX is a Leo, it makes sense her fellow Leos would have the same party-girl vibe. Anyone born under this fire sign likely came out of the womb with brat girl energy, just like the singer herself, and it usually manifests as the ability to stand out in a crowd.

As a sign ruled by the sun, Leos are naturally the biggest extroverts of the zodiac. They’re always ready for a fun experience, whether it’s a last-minute trip or a wild night out, and they’re always the boldest, most outspoken person in any room. You can hear a Leo coming a mile away, and that’s very brat.

Leos have an intense aura that spills over into their fashion choices, too. They’re the ones sitting on the subway in thigh-high boots — even when it’s 90 degrees — and dark sunglasses so no one can tell what they’re thinking. Like all of the celebs in Charli’s “360” music video, Leos are the ultimate “It Girls.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Keeproll/E+/Getty Images

Another trait that defines the brat girl is a rebellious personality, and that describes Aquarius to a T. This air sign, ruled by innovative Uranus, has an aloof, “I don’t care” air that follows them wherever they go. They aren’t worried about what other people think and certainly aren’t going to people please.

The Aquarian fashion sense is very brat, too. This summer may have seen a lot of people wearing tank tops with no bra, but that’s been the Aquarian look since day one. This sign is always lightyears ahead of the curve when it comes to what’s cool. They had neon green nail polish long before it was trending and they’ve always been a fan of micro shorts and cut-out tops — all staples of the brat wardrobe.

When they aren’t making fun TikToks, joining bands, or cutting their own bangs, this sign is out in the streets reminding people to vote. That’s become a very brat girl stance in 2024, but it’s something Aquarius has always deemed important.