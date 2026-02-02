Your Bank Account This Month, According To A Tarot Reader

Happy February! The first half of the month could throw you some financial curveballs, forcing you to get clever and do some problem-solving to untangle the knots. Things don’t always go according to plan, but this allows you to flex your creativity, think outside the box, and try something unconventional.

Mid-month sees responsible planet Saturn shifting into Aries, inspiring everyone to get braver and bolder about setting professional boundaries and developing their leadership skills. The solar eclipse in innovative Aquarius hits on Feb. 17, swinging open new and unexpected doors of opportunity. However, you’ll want to slow your roll as the month winds down, as Mercury retrograde starts on Feb. 26, which can mess with communication, timing, and logistics.

This month’s money tarot reading reflects the intensity of the current cosmic climate, but also reminds you to slow down, celebrate your wins, ask for help when you need it, and give yourself ample time to make decisions. With an eclipse and Mercury retrograde on the horizon, taking a beat is always sound advice. If you’d like some cosmic assistance in navigating your career and cash flow, check out the cards I pulled for work and money matters in February 2026.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this month?

You’re carrying quite a load with your finances right now, and as a result, you’re probably starting to feel the strain of all that you’re shouldering. The Ten of Wands is an indication that you’re overburdened by everything you’re trying to deal with solo. Perhaps this is because you’ve got a lot of fiscal responsibilities piling up at once and you’re not sure how to manage them all — or maybe it’s simply that you’ve bitten off more than you can chew by setting some ultra-lofty 2026 money goals. Either way, you’ve got a lot on your plate, and you’re starting to feel like you might buckle under the weight of it all.

Breaking your back trying to carry an oversized load all by yourself is no fun, but fortunately, there is relief to be had if you’re willing to seek some assistance. The image on the card depicts a man struggling to carry ten heavy wooden wands — clearly more than he can comfortably handle. However, a town lies ahead of him, implying that he can soon stop to rest or find someone who can offer some help. Similarly, it may be time for you to consider how much further you can truly push yourself before you have to find a way to lighten your load. Trying to bear the weight of your current situation alone will only burn you out, so see about extending some payment plans, adjusting your budget, or temporarily reducing expenses.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Money is a common source of stress, especially if you’re feeling burdened by your financial responsibilities or goals. But the celebratory World card indicates that things are going to be OK, and your problems are probably not as big as you fear. As the very last card in the Major Arcana, this iconic tarot archetype is all about the feeling of fulfillment, pride, and victoriousness that comes with the meaningful completion of a task.

With that in mind, consider what financial matters in your life are lingering in an unfinished state. What loose ends can you tie up? How can you bring something to a final culmination or conclusion? When you close a cycle, you make space for new and better things.

Additionally, this card could indicate that you are on the precipice of achieving some sort of professional or financial goal, but your anxiety is keeping you from being able to enjoy or celebrate that success. The world is a vast and exciting place, full of endless possibilities, so zoom out and take a breath if you find yourself spiraling over your immediate situation.

Card 3: What will impact your career this month?

Decisions, decisions. When it comes to your professional life this month, you’ve got some serious ones to make, but do the potential paths in front of you feel right? If not, you might want to press pause and give your choices a little more time to simmer. With the Four of Cups showing up, it’s best to slow down and consider your options carefully before officially making your next move, assuming you don’t have to act on anything immediately.

This card depicts a person sitting pensively under a tree as he gazes upon three chalices in front of him, each symbolizing different outcomes of different decisions he could make. To his right, a fourth cup has emerged out of thin air, representing an additional (and perhaps more aligned) opportunity that he never would’ve had if he’d already committed to one of the other three cups. This symbolizes the importance of waiting before jumping into a big career move. You’ll need to finalize some choices at work this month, yes, but doing so without rushing will likely yield a much more fulfilling result.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

