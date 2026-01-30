2026 is starting to pick up steam, and the astrology of February is turning the intensity all the way up. Aquarius season has everyone feeling more innovative and collaborative, so leaning into unconventional ideas or group efforts could pay off big this month. However, you’ll want to be wary of curveballs too, as the year’s first eclipse and Mercury retrograde period will rock the cosmic scene. With so much going on, knowing your February money horoscope can help you navigate work and finance amidst the cosmic storms.

An empowering full moon on Feb. 1 reminds you to be courageous in the face of doubt throughout the first week of the month. When your heart is truly in something, you can accomplish amazing things, so follow your passions. Look out for unexpected twists in your professional or financial life the following week, as both value-oriented Venus and mental Mercury are squaring off with chaos-maker Uranus, shaking things up and keeping you on your toes. Get creative about problem-solving and adjust your expectations, as stability is never a guarantee.

The second week of the month also brings major vibe shifts, as both Venus and Mercury enter soft, dreamy Pisces, making everyone feel a little more sensitive. You might find your judgment is slightly clouded by emotions, but on the bright side, your intuition will be especially on point. Facts may not be crystal clear, but your gut feelings are likely to steer you in the right direction.

Another major and long-term shift comes on Feb. 13, when responsible planet Saturn enters Aries, where it’ll stay for the next few years. This is an important time to work on developing greater independence and asserting professional boundaries. Don’t overthink it — just do it. Being bold but structured is a great way to get where you want to go.

The year’s first eclipse arrives on Feb. 17, and it’s here to disrupt the status quo with its ultra-Aquarian energy. Take whatever curveballs get thrown your way and figure out how to turn lemons into a lucrative lemonade stand. If you think outside the box and get innovative when it comes to making money or advancing your career, you could wind up in a much better position than you dreamed of, so trust the process. It helps that Mercury will be making a beautiful alignment with lucky Jupiter during this solar eclipse, so million-dollar ideas are flowing, and professional plans will fall into place more easily.

Pisces season begins on Feb. 18, plunging everyone into the mystical world of emotions and fantasies. What you lack in ambition now will be made up for with plenty of imagination, so schedule that creative brainstorming meeting. However, you’ll want to start moving more slowly as the month comes to an end, as Mercury retrograde starts on Feb. 26, while a square-off between Uranus and action-oriented Mars stirs up chaos the following day. If you can, it’s best to put off making important money decisions or having big conversations at work, as it’s easy for things to get lost in translation at this time. Exercising caution is worth the effort.

Read on for the February 2026 money horoscope for each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Passion projects get a boost after the full moon on Feb. 1, so be bolder about turning your hobbies into something lucrative if you feel inspired. Some curveballs could hit your bank account during the middle of the month, and if they do, don’t panic. You’re on a journey toward being more mature and responsible, which means acting on experience over impulse. Slow down, and you’ll know what to do. Avoid making any major money moves during the last days of the month, as sudden jumps to action could yield unwanted results. Handle professional relationships with care so you don’t burn any bridges.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Your career is a major focus for you throughout Aquarius season, and you’ll likely be challenged to step up to the plate and deal with some unexpected twists during the first third of the month. Thankfully, you’ll feel fully equipped to roll with the chaos, so allow your grounding energy to save the day. The solar eclipse on Feb. 17 is a path-shifting moment for your professional life. Game-changing or out-of-left-field opportunities could blast into your reality, so don’t be afraid to say yes to life’s sudden offers — even if it means having to stray from an original plan. Group work could get messy at the end of the month, so take a more go-with-the-flow approach to meetings and collaborative projects.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Aquarius season has you exploring unconventional interests, and you’ll be inspired to bring these mental journeys into your professional life once Mercury hits your career zone on Feb. 6. The whole week following will feel like things are clicking into place, so be willing to push yourself and explore outside of your comfort zone at work. The solar eclipse on Feb. 17 can set you on a clearer and more aligned path if you stay true to yourself. Pisces season brings lots of creativity that can be applied to your work, but Mercury retrograde swoops in on Feb. 26 to stir up some career chaos. Instead of pushing forward on new projects now, slow down and focus on revisiting old endeavors with fresh eyes.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) The full moon on Feb. 1 is putting a fire under your money goals, bringing you the confidence and courage necessary to build toward the financial security you crave. Don’t be shy, because right now, squeaky wheels get both the grease and the gigs. Once mid-month rolls around, you’re kicking off a major period of growth when it comes to navigating your career. You’re learning to step into roles of authority and take on greater responsibilities, so commit yourself to the path you want to take. The solar eclipse on Feb. 17 could bring some unexpected windfalls or investment opportunities. You’ve got luck on your side right now, so if the universe plops something lucrative in your lap, take a leap of faith and go for it. The whole week post-eclipse is ripe for good fortune.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Turn up the volume on your confidence under the full moon on Feb. 1, because now’s the time to sell yourself and your ideas. Being courageous may quite literally pay off. Work might feel unpredictable as you get toward the middle of the month, and the sudden shake-ups could trigger some insecurities. Ground yourself in the knowledge that you’ve made it this far. You’ll want to be ready for fresh opportunities once the solar eclipse comes around on Feb. 17. Some changes aren’t planned, but that doesn’t mean they’re not refreshing. Mercury retrograde could bring up some past debts at the end of the month, giving you a chance to clear up whatever you owe. Use this opportunity to take care of business.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Aquarius season has you focused on your work routine, so start organizing your schedule to fit in more productivity time. You’ll find that you’re especially sharp during the first week of the month, so work your Virgo magic. The solar eclipse on Feb. 17 could introduce some new options into your professional grind, offering the chance to step up and take on some more responsibilities. Business partnerships can really flourish during the latter third of the month, and the first week of Pisces season is a great time for networking and hitting up some work-adjacent events to strengthen connections. Just try to wrap up any contracts or agreements before Mercury retrograde starts at the end of the month.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Put yourself out there professionally under the new moon on Feb. 1, as your confidence will go a long way for networking. The more outgoing and gregarious you are, the more helpful people will be to you. A productivity spurt kicks in during the second week of February, allowing you to get your workflow more organized and streamline your routine. This culminates in an ultra-creative and inspired solar eclipse on Feb. 17, which will flood you with exciting new ideas. Channel your passion into action. The first week of Pisces season is fabulous for making strides in your career, step by step. Just beware of scheduling snafus once Mercury retrograde starts, as this transit could turn your Google calendar upside down.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) The full moon on Feb. 1 can be one of the most powerful career boosters you’ve experienced in a while, as it’s bringing loads of confidence, optimism, and passion to your professional goals. When you put your heart into your work, it shows, and the right people will take note. Mid-month kicks off a meaningful journey to being more responsible with your time and energy. You’re learning to be more disciplined about your daily routine and more dedicated to maintaining a work-life balance. Pisces season kicks up your passion a notch, making it easier to focus on creative hobbies or side hustles. You could really deepen your skills in something you love during the first week of the season.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Aquarius season has your antennae perked and your communication channels open, so the first half of the month is great for starting important conversations with colleagues — whether that means discussing a raise or proposing a new business idea to an investor. Some unexpected shifts in your work routine could shake up your mindset during the second week of February, but ground yourself in the clarity you’ve felt leading up to this. The solar eclipse on Feb. 17 could bring new connections that you can use to your advantage at work. Stay open to the twists and turns that you didn’t foresee. Mid-month also kicks off a personal journey in developing more discipline around your creative practice. If you’ve been looking for inspiration to get a side hustle off the ground, this might be the time to start.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18) Aquarius season has your mind on your money, and the full moon on Feb. 1 could inspire you to get on top of the debts you owe and get yourself out of any not-so-great deals. You don’t want to have to answer to any unnecessary orders when it comes to your cash. The whole first week of February is great for budgeting and money management — just be sure to keep things practical, in the typical Capricorn fashion that you do. The solar eclipse on Feb. 17 could shake up your finances, but also open doors to new revenue or opportunities to boost your income. If you have a chance to make something big happen, don’t pass it up. Look out for miscommunications at the end of the month, as Mercury retrograde could make it difficult to get your point across.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) The whole first week of the month is great for clarifying your goals, as numerous planets will be clustered together in your sign, emphasizing your personal desires and upping your confidence. If you want to pursue something related to your career, now’s a great time to take the spotlight. By mid-February, you’ll be a lot more focused on your finances, and you’ll have an opportunity to tighten up your budget after any birthday splurges. The solar eclipse in your sign on Feb. 17 could be clarifying in a lot of ways, and some meant-to-be shifts could realign your money situation. If you plan on making any big investments or purchases, do it before Mercury retrograde starts at the end of the month, as this transit isn’t an ideal time to make decisions about your money.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) The full moon on Feb. 1 is inspiring you to revamp your routine and ditch any bad work habits that are keeping you from being your most productive self. Being disciplined isn’t easy, but you’re on a major growth journey that’ll help you get more responsible — and that’s a theme that’ll be potent all month. If you need to have any important conversations about work or your income, the middle two weeks of the month will be an auspicious time to do so. The solar eclipse could be especially inspiring, and you’ll find it easy to tap into your creativity. From mid-month onward, you may notice yourself feeling a little more serious about your budget and financial situation. You’re learning to work harder to achieve your material goals and looking toward long-term security instead of temporary solutions.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.