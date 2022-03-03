Ukraine’s First Lady Just Shared A Powerful Message About Women On The Frontline

The screenwriter-turned-first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, has taken to social media to highlight the sacrifice, courage, and perseverance of the millions of women facing the heart-wrenching conflict that has displaced hundreds and thousands of her fellow citizens.

In a moving Instagram post, Zelenska declared her admiration for her “incredible compatriots”, who are a vital “part of the resistance.” Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, the first lady shared pictures of women on the frontline and of women providing essential healthcare services to those injured in the shelling and assault against Ukraine.

Zelenska’s husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was sworn into office in May 2019 and in recent weeks has been praised over his defiance in the face of the Russian invasion. Boris Johnson has said that Zelenskyy, who has remained in Ukraine despite mass evacuation from the country, has “inspired and mobilised” his people and the world.

The first lady, who has also remained in Ukraine with the president and their children, has ensured that the devoted efforts of individuals, and especially women, do not go unnoticed. In her post, Zelenska paid tribute to “those who heal, save and feed”, volunteers who are supporting the war effort, and those who continue to keep the country running, like the people working in shops, transport and pharmacies.

Zelenska also made sure to spotlight the women who are protecting children in war shelters and those who have been forced to give birth in the shelters themselves. The first lady and former Vogue cover star has been sharing images and messages on social media about the conflict over the last week, to her two million global followers.

This isn’t the first time the first lady has been seen to motivate her country's people. Zelenska has also previously started an initiative to spread the native Ukrainian language and make iconic landmarks more accessible by introducing Ukrainian-language audio guides. She has also campaigned for a reform of school nutrition.

Zelenska made sure to end her social media post on a hopeful note: “Everything will be Spring, everything will be a victory, everything will be Ukraine!”