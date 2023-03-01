Food-Themed Decor Is Having A Moment On TikTok

If you weren’t trying to picture how the HomeGoods lemon stool would look in your home when it went viral on TikTok in June 2022, you’re either a minimalist or you’re lying. You might have noticed that ever since the citrusy piece of furniture had its moment, TikTok’s obsession with food-themed decor has only become more apparent, thanks to the help of kitschy household items like candy-shaped pillows, ceramic hamburger coasters, and fake bowls of cereal used as wall art.

It’s easy to assume the HomeGoods viral lemon stool was the start of the trend, but in reality, this interior design style has been around for much longer than that (maximalism, ever heard of it?). In fact, it wasn’t even the first time a fruity stool went viral on TikTok — you might remember an adorable strawberry version making waves on the clock app in May 2021. The stools may have been the catalyst for TikTok’s obsession with over-the-top decor pieces, but the trend has expanded far past fruit-shaped footstools.

One of the TikTokers at the forefront of the food-themed decor trend is @kaarinjoy, who makes unique DIY interior design content inspired by just about any food, treat, or snack you can think of. Her most viral creations include a Froot Loop cereal bowl, a birthday cake lamp, and a giant Little Debbie Cosmic Brownie. The creator has nearly 940,000 followers keeping up with her delicious decorations, and evidenced by the 39.8 million likes on her page, it looks like the food decor craze isn’t going anywhere.

If you were obsessed with Emma Chamberlain’s September 2022 Architectural Digest tour and her gorgeous home, you know the fashionable influencer has also hopped on the trend with a set of corn-on-the-cob-shaped ottomans in her backyard. The stools actually went viral on TikTok in 2021, long before Chamberlain’s dreamy house tour, but after the creator welcomed AD into her home, TikTok users were eager to get their hands on them, too.

Despite its over-the-top style, you don’t have to be a maximalist to appreciate the trend. Other food decor pieces that went viral in February 2022 that should definitely be added to the “TikTok made me buy it” hall of fame include a set of coasters from Resident Objects shaped like slices of lettuce, tomato, cheese, buns, and a beef patty that, when assembled, create a hamburger.

Because Resident Objects sources its pieces secondhand, the savory coaster set is long gone. However, the company has an entire section of its website dedicated to food objects, so if you want to jump on the trend but don’t want the flashiness of a lemon stool or birthday cake lamp, you can get your collection started with a pair of popcorn salt and pepper shakers or an Oreo pitcher and mug set.

If the cheeseburger coasters still have your heart, there are plenty of versions available on Etsy, like this handmade set from seller IbisCrown.

If you’re fully invested in the food-themed interior design trend, there’s a good chance you’re already a maximalist with an eye for out-of-the-box aesthetics. If you’re looking to upgrade your space with food decor galore, here are some tasty pieces of furniture that’ll make you want to take a bite:

Forget the couch — all your guests will be fighting over who gets to sit on this watermelon stool from Wayfair.

A mushroom-shaped cookie jar? Yes, please.

This handmade wall art from Etsy makes for an egg-cellent decor piece.

The cereal wall art craze is here to stay, y’all.

Spilling your coffee just went from being a clumsy habit to a chic conversation piece.

From cereal bowls to corn on the cob, the food decor trend is sure to spruce up your space and add a little flavor to your home, too.