If you’re on home decor TikTok, you’re likely familiar with the industrial aesthetic. Even if you’re not on TikTok, you probably are familiar with the decor style without even knowing it. Given its minimalist approach, industrial home decor has become an extremely popular aesthetic in the last few decades — as some TikTokers like @polkathottie have even quipped that chains like Starbucks have mastered the look. With exposed brick and wood taking the forefront among steel frames and geometric shapes, the aesthetic is the perfect blend of modern and cozy. And, whether you’re going for a “New Girl loft” or “hipster microbrewery” iteration of the trend, chances are you can pull off the trend in your own home, too.

Unfortunately, since industrialism relies on showing off the bare bones of your home, truly mastering the aesthetic can come down to the setup of your home. For instance, a city apartment with exposed brick and ductwork will likely highlight the aesthetic better than a Greek revival home. However, given the aesthetic’s many crossovers — such as the popular industrial boho that mixes in textures and pops of color — you can likely pull off the industrial look anywhere to some capacity.

Plus, now that the aesthetic has blown up on TikTok — the tag #IndustrialDecor has 17.4 million views — there’s plenty of hacks for making your home look as industrial as a warehouse, in a good way. From Home Depot-sourced geometric mirrors, to shelves made from pipes, you’ll be a master of industrial chic in no time, no matter where you live.

Industrial Home Decor Essentials

One key aspect of the industrial aesthetic is materials. As interior design TikToker @nicktalksdesign explains, the key materials to look for when buying (or creating) industrial-style decor are: wood, aluminum, iron, steel, tin, leather, stone, and copper. Nick recommends seeking furniture made with these materials at antique stores. Also, when it comes to color scheme, Nick recommends sticking to a base of black, gray, brown, or white.

Since industrial aesthetics thrive off of minimalism, finishing touches can be a game changer. Just as @nicktalksdesign emphasizes balancing an industrial home’s masculine vibe with some softer touches, @OurHomeStyle recommends focusing on natural embellishments.

For instance, if your dining room is feeling cold with your many metal light fixtures and dark furniture, bringing some plants into the mix can make your space feel much more welcoming. Or, as @nicktalksdesign exemplifies, you can also add some art to make your house feel more like a home.

Unless you’re currently house-hunting, chances are you won’t have a say in whether there’s exposed brick or ductwork in your home. However, there are some elements you can easily alter to give your home’s infrastructure a more industrial vibe.

In @inthisjennaration’s industrial TikTok, the user highlights some key elements that you can easily DIY. For instance, painting your window frames black can give a similar vibe to metal framing. Likewise, adding furniture like draftsman chairs and keeping as open of a floor plan as possible can also pull the aesthetic together.

If you’re looking for a sleek approach to your home decor aesthetic, industrial might be right for you. After all, not everyone prefers a cluttercore approach, and that’s okay.