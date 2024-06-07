Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, June 7

You might feel groggy and tempted to sleep in this morning. The moon remains in nervous Gemini, making harsh contact with Neptune in Pisces, the planet of delusions and fantasy. Luckily, this drowsy energy will pass before the workday begins.

Shortly after, the moon goes void-of-course, bringing scattered energy until mid-morning, when it reaches sensitive Cancer. Prolonged daydreams about the distant future or nostalgic reflections on your past will impact your mood and attention. Keep your to-do list light.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Neglecting your emotional needs will deplete your energy and momentum to chase your goals. Make self-care a priority.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your emotions will dictate your frame of mind. Be careful of the conclusions you make when you feel sensitive and vulnerable.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Don’t get distracted by items on sale; stick to the essentials. Focusing on your savings instead will bring contentment and emotional security.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Are you being yourself? Or a version you assume others might prefer? Reflect on how you can stay true to your core values.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It’s OK to decline a social invitation and stay home. Well-needed alone time will help you identify which feelings are your own and which you have absorbed from your surroundings.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Share your goals with your community and friends. Receive their feedback with an open mind, but don’t allow yourself to be over-influenced. You know what’s best for you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Excessive worries about your reputation will throw your day off balance. Notice when you are over-valuing what others think of you above your own opinions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You are intuitively picking up on information that you cannot rationalize. Trust your instincts when you spot red flags.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You are more sensitive to your environment today. Deeper feelings and frustrations may not be related to your current circumstances, but the emotional patterns of your past.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Look to your partner and best friend for emotional support. Your mood will quickly turn around after receiving their gentle encouragement.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

When emotional challenges arise, don’t punish yourself with unkind words and bad habits. Rest will soothe your worries — not forcing yourself to power through the day.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Express yourself through a creative outlet today. Familiar hobbies and activities will help you relax and unwind.

Find your horoscope on Bustle every Monday through Friday. Want more?

Your June horoscope

What June has in store for your love life

June’s astrological forecast