Budding romances are ready to blossom as the astrology of June 2024 ushers in the abundant vibes of the summer solstice and very special alignments involving love planet Venus. Summer love awaits! Whether you’re single, in a relationship, or involved in a few spring flings, your June love horoscope is here to turn up the heat, just in time for the sunshine of a new season.

Gemini season has everyone in social butterfly mode through June 20, so flirt your way through the first few weeks of the month and use your quick wit to woo someone special. Amorous planet Venus is in Gemini for most of that time too, and on June 4 it’s aligning with the sparkling sun to form a special aspect known as a Venus cazimi or Venus Star Point. A gorgeous new moon rises two days later, making this the perfect time to manifest romance, beauty, and more authentic connections in your love life. Be serious about your intentions though, because both the new moon and Venus will clash with down-to-business Saturn, propelling you to decide on what (or who) you’d like to commit to.

ljubaphoto/E+/Getty Images

Sexy planet Mars spends the first chunk of the month in its red-hot home sign of Aries, but it’ll zoom into sensual Taurus on June 9, emphasizing your physical senses and revving up your carnal desires. Take charge of your pleasure, but don’t get carried away in power games. There’s a fine line between desire and obsession. On June 17, sweet Venus enters tender-hearted Cancer arm-in-arm with communication planet Mercury, aligning everyone’s hearts with their heads. Remember that rose-colored glasses may be altering your vision. Things aren’t always as they seem.

The summer solstice hits on June 20 alongside Cancer season, officially kicking off hot girl summer while simultaneously putting everyone in their feelings. Even the baddies’ hearts are especially soft and sensitive for the rest of the month, so proceed accordingly. A powerful full moon in Capricorn rises the very next day, putting you in touch with what you truly value and reminding you that everything good requires some effort, including relationships. The month wraps up with lover Venus and lusty Mars vibing with one another on June 29, making it a fun time to connect with a new cutie or have some fun with a current fling.

Here’s your love horoscope for June 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

If you want to make a move, the first third of the month is the time to do it, as your passionate ruler Mars brings you loads of initiative when it comes to pursuing new people or speaking your mind in relationships. You can open up meaningful dialogue under the new moon on June 6, so wear your heart on your sleeve (or just go out and get your flirt on — whatever feels right).

The summer solstice has you feeling nostalgic, so don’t be surprised if you’re fantasizing about a lover from your past or digging through old photos from the early days of a relationship. A little bit of wistful longing is good sometimes! Keep your dates low-key and cozy at the end of the month, and if you’re in a relationship, plan some sweet and sexy nights at home to bond.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The first week of the month brings an auspicious Venus cazimi and a lush new moon, so plan some luxurious date nights or accept lavish gifts from your lovers. Ask for what you desire, and you may very well receive! Carnal planet Mars enters your sign on June 9, energizing your lusty side and giving your sex drive a major boost. Take charge of your relationships and act on whatever makes you feel passionate.

The second half of the month brings flirty vibes galore, so the summer solstice is the perfect time to spark a hot conversation with a stranger or initiate heart-to-hearts with someone special. The full moon on June 21 summons your adventurous side, so try something new in the bedroom to celebrate. If you’d like to ask someone out or have something important to tell a significant other, the end of the month is a good time to do so.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Lover Venus and the sparkling sun join forces in your sign on June 4, and a flirty new moon peaks two days later — making the whole first week of the month a prime time for manifesting your most romantic dreams and wishes. If you need to have a tough conversation with a lover or want to woo someone new, seize the moment mid-month, as your charms will be extra irresistible.

Pure pleasure becomes a higher priority once the summer solstice hits, so give into your physical impulses or do something luxurious with a lover to titillate the senses. Just know you’ll have to dip below surface level during the full moon on June 21, as it’s bringing your deepest feelings and desires out into the light. Wear your heart on your sleeve.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Free yourself of distractions during the first week of the month to get in touch with what you really want out of your relationships or dating life. The new moon on June 6 is the perfect time to turn your focus inward and connect with your subconscious desires and pleasures.

Tides start turning on June 17, as romantic Venus hits your sign, making it easy to attract what you want in love. Once Cancer season rolls around, you’re the star of the cosmic show, so take advantage of being the center of attention and catch some eyes! The full moon on June 21 brings relationship issues to a climax, so have discussions about commitment with a lover or take things to a new level with a fling.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If you’re intrigued by someone on the periphery of your social group or there’s a friend-of-a-friend who’s caught your eye, don’t be afraid to make the first move or inquire about their relationship status at the start of the month. If you’re in a relationship, the flirtatious new moon on June 6 is a great time to go on a group date or introduce a lover to your friends.

The summer solstice has you feeling introspective about love, so honor your feelings. Don’t be afraid to take some space from the dating scene if you need a break from the drama, or to let your lovers know you need a little extra solo time to recharge your batteries.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Revisit your dating and relationship boundaries throughout the first week of the month, as it’ll be easier than usual to make adjustments and stand up for your needs. Bring that same sense of initiative into your work life under the new moon on June 6, as your current career success is boosting your confidence in a sexy way, too.

The summer solstice brings lots of vibrant social energy to your love life, making it a fabulous time for dating around and meeting new people, or attending fun events with a lover if you’re in a relationship. The full moon on June 21 turns passion up to full volume, so dive head-first into romance and let your heart do the talking.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Take charge of your relationships throughout the first third of the month, and don’t be afraid to speak up for what you want. Trying something new and wild could be exactly what you need to inject some extra spice into your love life, especially under the flirty new moon on June 6. Step outside of your comfort zone and be open to experimenting with sex or relationship dynamics.

Sexy Mars hits your intimate eighth house on June 9, motivating you to set stronger boundaries and protect your heart. Knowing your limits in love will allow you to have fun more freely. Once the summer solstice hits, you’ll feel especially confident and ambitious, so let your talents shine and impress current or potential partners with your independence.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Intimacy runs deep during the first week of the month, so open your heart to a more emotional type of love. If you’re feeling too vulnerable, the new moon on June 6 can help you strengthen your boundaries so romantic connections feel safer. On June 9, sexy Mars enters your partnerships sector, prompting you to make the first move in love or act on your desires on other ways.

As the summer solstice approaches, your adventurous side is coming out to play, so don’t be afraid to take a walk on the wild side romantically or experiment with something new in sex or dating. The full moon on June 21 is great for sparking heart-to-heart convos with your lovers, and the final days of the month are the perfect time for putting your fantasies into practice.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Ask someone out, make the first move, or take a little more initiative in the bedroom, because sexy Mars is in your romance zone until June 9. Additionally, the romantic Venus cazimi and flirty new moon are both peaking in your relationship zone the first week of June, so new opportunities are blooming when it comes to connecting with new people or making a stronger commitment to your partners. The ball’s in your court and love is in the air, so seize the moment.

Vulnerability is the vibe once summer solstice hits, so don’t be afraid to get super raw with your lovers and wear your heart on your sleeve. There’s no need to pretend to be anyone you’re not. Indulge your sensual side under the full moon on June 21, because your desires need some room to play out in real time.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

The new moon on June 6 inspires you to rework your schedule to make a little more room for love. Dating and relationships require time and effort. With a little thoughtfulness, you can find some time to spare for the sake of romance. It’ll be easier to prioritize your passions once sexy planet Mars hits your flirty fifth house on June 9. Follow your heart and don’t shy away from making the first move.

Relationships take center stage once summer starts, so check in with your partner’s needs — and don’t forget to check in on your own, too. The full moon in your sign on June 21 is the perfect time to put your desires first and ensure your needs are being met. By the end of the month, you’ll be reaping the benefits, whether in the dating scene or with a committed lover.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Romance is in the air as the month begins, and the new moon on June 6 is one of the most amorous of the year. Manifest a dream relationship or spark up a fun and sexy connection with someone new. There’s lots of magic to be made in your love life now, and new opportunities to open your heart are waiting around every corner.

Your schedule could get busy by the time the summer solstice comes around, so you’ll need to make a concerted effort to make time for your lovers. If you need to take a step back and prioritize work or self-care time, the full moon on June 21 is the perfect time to do so. Honor your needs and let your lovers know your boundaries.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Let yourself ride the waves of emotions as you start the month, as the new moon on June 6 is a great time to forge a more intimate bond with a lover. If you’re single, you may connect with someone who you feel especially comfortable with, so trust your intuition and prioritize relationships that make you feel like you can be yourself.

Once summer starts, your dating life is buzzing with action, and this excitement can infuse any current relationships with a newfound sense of passion. Spice things up! Take your lover out on the town under the full moon on June 21, or if you’re single, hit an event with friends where you can get your flirt on. Some fun and sexy conversations could arise at the end of the month, so text your heart out.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.