Here's Your June Horoscope

An energized start to June brings lighthearted energy, contrasting the vulnerable and introspective atmosphere that settles in later on. An intellectual boost coincides with Mercury’s ingress into chatty Gemini on June 3. The planet of mindset feels at ease in this agile and curious zodiac sign. Brainstorm playful ideas, and you will be pulled in a new direction on June 6 when the zesty new moon aligns in Gemini.

Reframe what productivity looks like on June 9 when Mars, the planet of action, breaches practical Taurus. One steady and certain step forward is better than none at all. Conflicting desires for space and closeness will cause fluctuations in your relationships. As Mercury and Venus sync up, emerging together in loving Cancer on June 17, remember that you don't get what you don’t ask for.

On June 20, a sensitive start to reflective Cancer season gives rise to self-doubt and insecurities. However, the full moon in Capricorn arrives a day later, on June 21, reminding you of your power and resilience. Follow through with your plans; the time it will take to complete them will pass anyway.

Chapters of hard work reach a tense conclusion as the month winds down. Consider what you have learned from this journey as Saturn retrograde begins, retreating through explorative Pisces on June 29. There’s no better time to review your boundaries and the development of your maturity and skillset.

Happy birthday, Cancer!

Fresh ideas are lighting up your mind in June. An enthusiastic recommendation from a friend (or Bustle) may lead you to unexplored hotspots in your local area. Pressures are mounting to test your emotional maturity. Review your income and spending patterns with a practical eye. Your comfort and pleasure are a priority, but you don’t need to choose the most luxurious option every time. A deeper observation of your need to be in control will reveal the root of your growing frustrations.

Conjure up creative ideas to bring in a new income stream. Be active and resourceful, and you’ll have a big, sparkly purchase in your hands very soon. Vulnerable conversations could take place, bringing satisfying connections and warming advice. Open up and get serious. You may realize that you lack clarity around your aspirations, causing reflections on your place in the world. Re-examine whether you feel confident with your 10-year plan and secure in your friendships.

Mark your calendar for June 6. Insights gained under the stimulating new moon in your zodiac sign will elevate your self-worth and positive attitude. A new cycle of personal growth begins, and you must be prepared to cut out the superficialities to make real change. Notice how you avoid your priorities by keeping busy and distracted. Consider whether your career expectations and unspecified ambitions have created a sense of dissatisfaction. You cannot make progress until you are honest with yourself.

You are stirred by an unconscious desire to imbue more heart in your pursuits. Fiercely apply yourself to your goals and dreams, but don’t expect quick and easy rewards. Philosophical pondering may cause you to realize you haven’t practiced what you preach. Concentrate on living according to your morals and beliefs. Important discussions could lead you to sign the dotted line or cement your seriousness in building a relationship. Think of your future when acting in the present.

Your social calendar is picking up; plans are exiting the group chat and entering the real world. The next invite is worth accepting – you could meet a romantic interest through a mutual friend. Mid-June brings periods of deep introspection, coinciding with the sun's move into sensitive Cancer on June 20. As this season of confronting your fears kicks off, it may be time to schedule a therapy session. Pat yourself on the back; an intense chapter of hustling and grinding reaches a satisfying conclusion. Rest well before taking on your next project.

New possibilities for career advancement are lighting up. However, your inspired ideas could become distractions that stall your progress. Choose a path that is mentally stimulating and fun. Challenges emerging among friends will reveal who has your back. Meanwhile, your dating life is brought into focus. If tempted to progress to the next level, do what feels right rather than what you think is expected at this stage of your life. Take your time; you don’t need to race to the altar.

A journey of discovery ignites your passion for learning and gathering information. Ask questions, but don’t accept answers without evaluation. You may find yourself in the spotlight with an opportunity to share your ideas or defend yourself. Don’t speak on behalf of others. You'll be thankful to avoid straining your work relationships. Impulsions to take on too many burdens have impacted your happiness. Assess how much work you can manage. Strengthen your boundaries so that others cannot take advantage of your kindness.

Transform your approach to intimacy. Take your time to build solid relationships and trust by establishing intellectual and emotional connections before developing the physical. Your growing desire to immerse yourself in a new field of study may inspire applications and inquiries about a course. Picking up a self-help book will widen your knowledge and understanding. Channel your newfound wisdom toward your dating and sex life as Saturn retrograde initiates mature re-considerations of your standards and expectations.

Strengthen your connections by asking people more questions about themselves. Your charm and intrigue may gain you a business partner or ally. If you're in a relationship, talks of marriage could aggravate repressed emotions and fears. Address this curve together, and you will deepen the intimacy in your bond. Finally, long-overdue rewards for your hard work materialize under the full moon on June 21, but being forced to take responsibility for your emotional reactions could steal your attention. Your familial relationships will benefit from some self-evaluation.

New responsibilities at work call for an adjustment to your lifestyle. Brainstorm ways to upgrade your daily routine. Outsourcing other’s support will help you balance your duties and well-being. Avoid spreading yourself too thin when exciting offers are presented at challenging times. Increasing demands and duties coincide with your growing desire to be nurtured and understood by the people closest to you — but struggles to acknowledge your own emotions will make connection difficult. Don’t assume others know how you’re feeling.

This June, your attention is geared toward enjoyment. Assert a new standard where your happiness is not viewed as a distant reward. Explore your artistic ideas with curiosity and flirt without the pressure to establish a relationship. Be sure of your desires and how much time you can give to someone before instigating the “what are we?” conversation. Getting closer to your coworkers will elevate your projects and collaborations. Consider how well you know the people who work alongside you.

Bursts of excitement are inspiring thoughts around home improvements or moving. Ideas may flow freely, but plans will be slow to form. Get others involved in this process: Ask your roommate for their thoughts on your choice of decor or your family to help locate your next home. Your sex life is energized by sensual Venus on June 17. But idealism may interfere with your dating life. Don’t search for your missing piece. Hold out for the person who will complement, not complete, you.