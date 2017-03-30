9 April Fools' Day Prank Texts Your Friends Will Find Hilarious

If you're not a professional at pranks just yet, don’t worry — there are plenty of funny April Fools' Day prank texts that'll help you look like a comedy legend. It's pretty simple to do a prank over text for a few reasons. For one, people usually aren't expecting it. (As opposed to, say, when they have to walk into the office and make sure their coffee hasn't been switched out for orange juice, and there are no tacks in their swivel chair.) Secondly, since you don't have to put on an "act" through text, deception is slightly easier.
You can also make the funny April Fools' Day prank texts last for a bit. Since you don't need to have an immediate response for "you're joking, right?" you can easily drag one funny joke out throughout the entirety of the day.
Of course, a few things should go without saying: If it'll make someone feel bad or make you look like an insensitive jerk, you should probably avoid the prank. April Fools' Day is an occasion that terrifies many based on past bad pranks gone wrong, so by making sure that the holiday is spent in a light and rewarding way, you will be appreciated by everyone you know. Remember, the goal here is harmless laughs — not tears.
If you're looking for a few good ideas for April Fools' Day pranks over text, here are some creative ones your friends will totally love.