Any day’s a good day to send a prank text to your friends. Of course, it’s always fun to pull a fast one on actual April Fool’s Day and confuse the heck out of them with a fun little trick — you know, the kind that has you smiling devilishly down at your phone as you type. But feel free to send prank texts any time of year. Why? Because that’s when they’ll least expect it.

Once you decide that you would like to add a bit of chaos to the day, go ahead and decide which one of your pals might actually appreciate the joke. You won’t want to send a prank text to someone if it’s going to truly freak them out. The best pranks (in text form, anyway) are light-hearted and fun and only mildly walk the line of panic, fear, and confusion — unless it’s your best friend, of course, in which case all bets are off.

The time of day is also key. If you send the text out of the blue, instead of when you’d usually be chatting, it’ll add to the madness and hilarity. Finally, use the fact that you’re hidden behind a screen to your full advantage. Take the time to respond to them in the most realistic way, and milk the moment for all its worth. Ready to get them so good? Here are 13 prank text messages you can copy and paste.

“Hello... it’s me” Speak only in song lyrics — think Adele’s “Hello” — and see how long it takes your friend to catch on. You: Hello... Them: Heyyy, how’s it going? You: It’s me... Them: I know? That’s just an example, though. Feel free to use any lyrics you like.

“You’ve subscribed to Cat Facts!” Go to this cat facts website, enter your friend’s phone number, and kick back as they become the recipient of anonymous texts from a bot. Sample cat fact: “A group of kittens is called a ‘kindle’ while a group of adult cats is called a ‘clowder.’” Bonus points if you never let on that it was you.

“Respond with STOP to opt out.” If you don’t want to enter your friend’s number into a random website, you can become the Cat Facts bot. Or any bot, for that matter. Come up with a promotional message, complete with coupon offers and prompts — like “Respond with STOP to opt out” — and see how annoyed they get. (If you can somehow manage to change your name in their phone to a fake company name, even better.)

“I just cut my hair!” Start by excitedly texting your friend that you’re finally going to do it, you’re finally going to give yourself the haircut you’ve always wanted. Choose something different from what you have currently, like a fashionable mullet or a pixie cut, then send “progress pics” from your bathroom mirror. Finish by wearing a hat and crying into FaceTime for added effect.

“Who is this?” Wait for your friend to text and then act like you deleted their number, sort of like you would with an ex. Watch as they try to figure out what they did wrong or ask why you’re mad. (This prank likely won’t go on for long, but hey — it’s still worth it for the fun little shock.)

“OK wow, I have something huge to tell you...” Send this text, followed by an “omg, this is really tough to say,” and then simply *disappear*. Your friend will be left to wonder what major, life-changing announcement is coming their way. The hilarity comes from the relief they’ll feel hours (or days) later when you finally admit it was a joke.

“Guys, I just saw something run under the fridge!!!” If you live with roommates, send a text to the group chat that you just saw something scurry under the fridge. Include a blurry photo as evidence, then say you’re terrified and will be hiding in your room until the issue is resolved. Listen as they move the fridge or also hide in their rooms. (Just don’t expect them to believe you if there ever really is something under the fridge.)

“I BOUGHT A HOUSE!” Choose a major purchase — be it a car, a house, etc. — and excitedly text your friend that you just signed the papers and it’s all yours! Send a Zillow or AutoTrader link — the more ridiculous and out of your price range, the better — and then engage in award-winning acting as you gush about your new, fancy lifestyle.

“So I got back together with my ex.” If you really want to do them dirty, tell your friend that you got back with your ex. Go into detail about how they called and apologized, and you’re heading to their place right now. (Note: This is only funny if your ex was annoying, though, and not toxic.)

“Hey, you watered all my plants, right?” If you go away for the weekend, follow up with a random friend once you get back home and ask if they did that important chore that you (totally) asked them to do — like watering your plants. Send a photo of one that’s crispy and brown (you know you have at least one that actually is) and act like its untimely demise is all their fault. Throw in an “I trusted you!” for good measure.

“Omg, they canceled Euphoria!” Maybe it’s SNL or Bridgerton or Euphoria. Choose a show they deeply love and hit them with the sad, sorry news that it’s gone forever.

“Hi hows you’re day?” Throw grammar out the window and only send texts that are blatantly incorrect. Keep using “they’re” instead of “their” and “you’re” instead of “your” until they just can’t take it anymore.