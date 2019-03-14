16 Funny Pi Day Quotes To Use As Instagram Captions

Whether you're a math wiz, a foodie, or just a general national holiday buff, you know that March 14 is a very special day because it's Pi Day. To celebrate, you'll want to cut yourself a slice of actual pie, and gear up for some epic social media posts and relevant memes. To helpn you come up with your own Pi Day posts, refer to this list of funny Pi Day Instagram captions, because honestly it can be hard to be witty and clever when it comes to numbers or food. Funny quotes in lieu of captions is definitely the way to go. But, if you'd like a refresher on what Pi Day even is, I don't blame you, the delicious and mathematical holiday can be confusing. Here's what you need to know.

In math, Pi is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter — it's a constant number that will remain the same in any circle of any size. When you divide any circle's circumference by its diameter, you will get the same number: 3.14159..., aka Pi, most commonly known as 3.14 because we round long numbers like that for simplicity. As you know, March 14 can also be represented as 3.14, which is how the holiday came into existence. In 1988, physicist Larry Shaw founded the holiday, and the rest is history.

In food, pie is a homonym for pi. So it didn't take long for lovers of the sweet treat to decide to merge the math reference and the dessert together into one epic day. Personally, I like to look at it as a choose your own adventure kind of holiday. As someone who's still scarred from high school math, I take the pie route and indulge in baked goods. No matter how you choose to celebrate, you'll want a great quote to go along with your Instagram post. Here's a combination of profound math concepts and sweet odes to everyone's dessert of choice.

"Love is like pi - natural, irrational, and very important." - Lisa Hoffman

"What do you get when a bunch of sheep stand in a circle? Shepherd’s Pi."

"Exploring pi is like exploring the universe." - David Chudnovsky

"Have an irrational day."

"Sometimes I feel so sick at the state of the world I can't even finish my second apple pie." - Banksy

"It's Pi Day, Pie Day, gotta chow down on Pie Day."

"Do not worry about your difficulties in mathematics. I can assure you that mine are still greater." - Albert Einstein

“You’re cute as 3.14159.”

“Pie like you berry much.”

"Pi had its driver’s license revoked because it didn’t know when to stop."

"God always has another custard pie up his sleeve." - Lynn Redgrave

"If you wish to make an apple pie from scratch, you must first invent the universe." - Carl Sagan

“A boy doesn't have to go to war to be a hero; he can say he doesn't like pie when he sees there isn't enough to go around.” - E. W. Howe

"Irrational, but well-rounded."

"Candy might be sweet, but it's a traveling carnival blowing through town. Pie is home. People always come home."

- Pushing Daisies

"Never promise to make pie and fail to deliver on that promise." - Kate Lebo

“Men may come and men may go.....but Pie goes on forever.” -George Augustus Sala